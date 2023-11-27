Women of Influence: Rosie Mattio

PHOTO MATTIO Communications

As founder of MATTIO Communications, the largest cannabis-focused marketing and public relations agency in North America, Rosie Mattio is considered a powerhouse PR person.

Since launching the firm as a one-woman operation in 2004, Mattio has redefined conversations around the emerging industry by garnering global media coverage in mainstream publications for clients, including the first cannabis article ever published in Oprah Magazine.

Mattio has worked in the cannabis space since launching her company nearly two decades ago and says time has given her an excellent vantage point of the industry.

“I’ve seen it all: the good, the bad, the wins and losses,” Mattio says. “My team and I have seen incredible innovation and the birth of companies, ideas and markets. I’ve also grown up in the industry alongside the founders leading the way. This viewpoint allows me to understand the many nuances of what makes the industry tick.”

Mattio says she’s committed to investing time and resources to support minority-owned businesses while raising awareness for social justice. As for the state of the cannabis industry, she says it’s been a “rough ride” over the last year or so, replete with turbulent market conditions and a lack of reform in Washington, DC.

“Despite this, our firm sees this patch as a moment in time: It’s a ‘when’ and not an ‘if’ scenario for cannabis to be part of mainstream culture as a true CPG product,” she says.

This story was originally published in issue 48 of the print edition of Cannabis Now. Read it now on the Cannabis Now iTunes app.