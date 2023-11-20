Women of Influence: Vanessa Dora Lavorato

PHOTO Wes Sumner

You may recognize Vanessa Dora Lavorato from VICE TV’s James Beard Award-nominated cooking show Bong Appétit, which she co-hosted for all three seasons (2016-19). Lavorato discovered her love of cooking when she was studying at UC Berkeley and soon became passionate about fusing her two favorite ingredients: cannabis and chocolate. This deliciously dope combo eventually led her to create Marigold Sweets, a California-based edibles company whipping up luxurious, high-quality chocolate truffles.

Lavorato’s popular online show, The Edibles Club, sees the talented chocolatier experimenting with infused foods spanning courses and cultures, drawing inspiration from fellow foodies worldwide and how cannabis has been infused into meals for centuries. Lavorato says she encourages women who want to enter the cannabis space to keep chasing their dreams.

“Follow your passion, you’ll need it to work in cannabis. This industry runs like any other space, but far more volatile. Learn as much as you can and stay curious.”

This story was originally published in issue 48 of the print edition of Cannabis Now. Read it now on the Cannabis Now iTunes app.