The Ultimate Cannabis-Friendly Travel Guide

Summer is the magical time of year when we embark on the thrilling quest of finding the perfect country to explore. If you’re all about that herbaceous adventure, typical wanderlust lists might not deliver the exhilaration you crave. While 23 US states have opened their arms to the wondrous world of weed, it’s easy to forget that not every country is rolling out the welcome mat for cannabis-friendly travel. The last thing you want is to end up in legal trouble because you enjoyed a little green goodness on your well-deserved vacation.

Thankfully, as the legalization waves washed over the world, there are big-ticket travel destinations you can travel to and toke-tally immerse yourself in the local scene. A recent study by WEEDAR, a loyalty and distribution platform for cannabis brands, has analyzed the crème de la crème of tourist destinations and revealed the 15 most popular cannabis-friendly travel hotspots. These aficionados looked closely at the top 48 most popular tourist destinations, handpicked by no less an authority than Condé Nast Traveler and ranked them based on four factors: legality, average cost, penalties and the percentage of people using cannabis in the area.

“People around the world are finally opening their eyes to the wonders of cannabis, but lawmakers are so slow in keeping up that you would suspect they’ve smoked a blunt or two themselves,” says Jonathan Bohun, founder and CEO of WEEDAR. “Not every country shares the community’s view that our favorite plant should be legalized, so stoners must be extra careful when booking a getaway. You don’t want to be caught with an edible stashed away when boarding a plane to a country where marijuana tourism is off-limits, but going cold turkey would put a real downer on the vacation… Luckily, there are plenty of destinations to fly to where you can relax without the worry of locals and law enforcement sniffing out your stash.”

So, my fellow herb enthusiasts, let’s light up, explore the best places for cannabis-friendly travel and create memories that will have us saying, “This trip was lit.”

Canada

Status: Legal

Costs: $7gram

Our friends in the Great White Green North became the second country in the world to fully legalize the cultivation, possession, acquisition and consumption of cannabis in 2018. With an impressive annual cannabis use indicator of 27%, it’s clear that Canadians know how to embrace the leafy wonders of the world. The average price of a gram is an affordable $7, and you can legally carry up to 30g and smoke in certain public places. As always, do your due diligence and check on the legality of public consumption in each territory.

Mexico

Status: Legal

Cost: $8/gram

Picture endless stretches of pristine beaches, lush jungles teeming with life and ancient ruins whispering tales of the past. Now imagine adding your favorite plant to the mix, elevating your adventure to new heights of bliss. Welcome to Mexico. The best part? Mexico won’t break the bank. It’s a budget-friendly paradise where you can stretch your pesos while indulging in all the wonders this magical country has to offer. While Mexico is a haven for herb enthusiasts, with no penalties for possessing small amounts, it’s always best to play it cool and consume your cannabis discreetly; you don’t want to attract unwanted attention.

Italy

Status: Decriminalized

Cost: $10/gram.

Prepare to embark on an unforgettable journey through the land of amore, pizza and primo herb. Italy isn’t just famous for its stunning architecture, picturesque countryside and rich history, but it’s also a dream come true for all you herb-loving adventurers. Meander through cobblestone streets and gaze in awe at ancient wonders like the Colosseum or the Leaning Tower of Pisa, then indulge your munchies with the freshest pizza straight from a wood-fired oven, savoring silky gelato under the Mediterranean sun, or dive face-first into a plate of heavenly pasta. Bellissimo! You can purchase cannabis for around $9.50 per gram but it cannot be consumed publically.

Spain

Status: Decriminalized

Cost: $6/gram

Step into the vibrant world of Spain, where an extraordinary cannabis community thrives and global cannabis fans flock every year to the popular Spannabis event, capturing the essence of a truly remarkable experience. Spain decriminalized cannabis consumption in private places in 2015 and since then, Barcelona has emerged as one of the top global hubs for social cannabis consumption, with a multitude of private cannabis clubs that invite you to immerse yourself in their captivating embrace. These clandestine establishments offer an extraordinary haven where the appreciation of cannabis flourishes like nowhere else on the planet and, good news, foreign visitors can join—which certainly adds to the popularity of this cannabis-friendly travel destination. However, this is a gray market and there are several caveats, including not carrying cannabis on you, not purchasing from a street dealer and no public consumption. If you are caught smoking cannabis in public, you may face penalties, so use your discretion.

Thailand

Cannabis status: Legal

Cost: $10/gram

Get ready to pack your flip-flops and dive headfirst into a tropical paradise where the herb is waiting to take you on a blissful journey. Thailand, the land of smiles and spicy flavors is now a dream come true for cannabis tourists. Once known for having some of the strictest drug policies on the planet, Thailand has turned over a new leaf and cannabis use was decriminalized in 2022, making Thailand a must-visit destination for every bud-loving traveler. As you explore the vibrant cities of Thailand, you’ll find dispensaries sprouting up like colorful orchids from Bangkok to Chiang Mai. While there’s no shortage of green goodness waiting to be discovered, publicly smoking cannabis in public places is still a no-no. So find a cozy spot away from prying eyes and let the good times roll.

