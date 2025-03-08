Celebrate the Women of Cannabis This Month

PHOTO Mary Janes: The Women of Weed

It’s March, and that means it’s Women’s Month. We’ve curated some of our top stories recognizing cannabis industry boss babes to celebrate.

The beginning of March kicks of the start of Women’s History Month. It began as a national, annual celebration in 1981. Today, many organizations are paying tribute, including the Library of Congress, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Smithsonian Institution—to name a few. This is a time to honor and celebrate the women throughout history who’ve made an impact on our culture.

From science to technology to history and art, countless women have contributed to the progression of humanity—often unrecognized. But, what about trailblazers in the cannabis industry?

As more women emerge as CEOs, investment partners and leaders in business, the industry will look to the dynamic, innovative and professionally daring women shaping the market’s future. Check out these articles below for some of our favorites concerning women and cannabis.

Gen Z women are coming of age in a time where cannabis is much more normalized and the “reefer madness” scare tactics don’t really work. Additionally, women currently make up approximately one-third of buyers in the industry.

While smoking is generally considered in popular parlance to be a masculine activity, especially smoking intoxicants, that’s not the whole reason women have been historically sidelined in cannabis.

Brett Hayman, founder of cannabis accessory brand Edie Parker.

A few issues back, we presented an entire edition of our print magazine dedicated to the extraordinary women in and around our industry. This “Women Of Influence” issue featured a remarkable roster of leaders, artists and entrepreneurs, led by Vanderbilt University scientist, author and fierce cannabis advocate, Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan, who credits the plant with nothing less than saving her son’s life.

Study: Is Marijuana More Addictive for Women?



Research conducted by Women’s Health Research at Yale (WHRY) is set to examine whether women are more likely to become addicted to marijuana than their male counterparts.

Celebrate the day by learning more about these prominent women who are also cannabis consumers. To honor International Women’s Day, here is a list of 15 books referenced in “Tokin’ Women: A 4000-Year Herstory.”