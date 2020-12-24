How to Make Medible Ganja Gummies in 5 Easy Steps

Photos by Bruce Wolf

For cannabis lovers with a sweet tooth, there’s almost nothing better than sinking your teeth into a succulent, cannabis-infused dessert. Unless, of course, we’re talking about bite-sized ganja gummies that you can easily pop in your mouth wherever you are.

Aside from being cute and convenient, these Ganja Gummies are fantastically flavorful and a fun, effective way to medicate. If possible, make these candies in a silicon mold and they’ll pop right out after being chilled. It’s also helpful to taste the mixture before pouring it into the mold. If the weed taste is too strong, try adding some additional honey.

Ganja Gummies

Ingredients:

makes 24 individual servings

1 large pkg. orange Jell-O

1 cup orange juice

1/2 cup honey

1/4 cup canna-oil

4 packets gelatin

1/2 cup orange juice

A dash of cornstarch

Directions:



1. Combine the Jell-O and 1 cup of orange juice in a medium saucepan. Add the honey and canna-oil and heat slowly, stirring frequently.

2. In a small bowl mix the gelatin with the remaining orange juice and allow to sit for five minutes.

3. Add the gelatin to the Jell-O and cook over low heat for 5-7 minutes. Whisk almost constantly and get the sides of the pan.

4. Pour the ganja gummies mixture into silicon molds or coated mini paper cups. Allow to cool at room temperature and then chill in the fridge.

5. Remove the ganja gummies from the molds. Toss each candy with a bit of cornstarch to prevent sticking.

Originally published in the print edition of Cannabis Now.