Snoop Dogg’s Cookbook Provides Recipes For When You’re Already High

Since the beginning of his career in the early ’90s, when he arrived on the West Coast music scene as a smooth-talking gangsta-rap standout, Snoop Dogg has been more than open about how much he loves smoking weed.

From that “bubonic chronic” he bragged about on ‘Gin and Juice’ to his numerous successful forays into today’s legal cannabis industry, almost 25 years later, the D-O-double-G and marijuana are practically synonymous. That’s why we were initially a little disappointed when we found out Snoop’s first cookbook, “From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen,” wouldn’t include any recipes that incorporate cannabis.

It’s not as if cookbooks that combine marijuana and cooking are remotely taboo anymore — see “Bong Appetit” and “Edibles: Small Bites for the Modern Cannabis Kitchen” for two examples from late 2018 alone. And it seems unusual that one of the titular stars of “Mac & Devin Go to High School” would shy away from a chance to include pot in… anything. But, for whatever reason, “From Cook to Crook” declines to teach its readers how to dose their home-cooked munchies.

That’s not to say the plant is entirely absent in “From Crook to Cook,” either. The text is full of cheeky, wink-wink references to smoking pot. Snoop talks about “OG munchies” in three different sections interspersed throughout the book, where he ranks his favorite cereal, chips and candy. He tells readers to “go get baked!” in the introduction for a brownie sundae recipe. And one of the recipes, dubbed “The Lunch Briz-eak,” is literally just a plate of fruit with honey and peanut butter on it that you’re supposed to eat while you get high at work — though, for the record, it sounds tasty.

All we’re saying is, it’s kind of a weird branding choice to not even have a cannabutter recipe in the Snoop Dogg cookbook.

But enough about what “From Crook to Cook”doesn’t have, because at the end of the day, this cookbook is tons of fun, provided you’re a fan of Mr. Doggy Dogg and comprehensive recipes for some truly decadent home-cooked meals. It is undeniably engaging to read. Its pages are colorful, Snoop cracks jokes throughout the copy and there are beautiful photographs of many of the dishes described therein — plus, a great shot of Snoop smirking while he holds a lobster.

The whole thing starts off with a bite-sized opener from his TV co-host Martha Stewart, an introduction from Snoop and a visually delightful tour of Snoop’s cabinet and fridge, photographs absolutely included. From there, the book breaks down into chapters on breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, drinks (again, booze but not pot? C’mon!) and parties.

In total, this book boasts dozens of different recipes. You could conceivably cook Thanksgiving dinner using “From Crook to Cook” alone, which is genuinely impressive. And there are lots of extras tucked away among the recipes, too. The last chapter, for instance, includes playlists to listen to while cooking. Snoop’s “Game Day Playlist” includes “Eye of the Tiger” and “Black & Yellow,” which we simply cannot argue with.

Sure, these recipes are not for those among us looking to count calories or exclude goodies like meat, dairy or gluten from our dietary intake. Biscuits and gravy, cinnamon rolls, fried bologna sandwiches, chicken and waffles, lobster thermidor, chocolate chip cookies and s’mores pie all make appearances in Snoop’s cooking repertoire, for good reason — they’re all delicious. This is a cookbook for people who have tried putting chocolate on pizza at least once, just in case it’s actually really good. Even though this food doesn’t get you high, “From Crook to Cook” is tailor-made for indulging your cravings once you’ve done the hard work of getting yourself high without edible assistance.

In the spirit of accuracy, we tried one of Snoop’s dinner recipes, and overall, we approve. The Last Meal Shrimp Alfredo, apparently inspired by Snoop’s love of the Godfather (gangsta sh*t is another big motif in this cookbook), was intense and required a fair amount of prep and cleanup. But the recipe was easy to follow, the alfredo sauce was thick and creamy and it tasted even better a few hours later, eaten in bed while watching the newest season of the “Great British Baking Show,” if you catch our drift.

TELL US, what’s your favorite cannabis cookbook?

Originally published in the print edition of Cannabis Now. LEARN MORE

