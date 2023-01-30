PHOTO Glueball by Lionheart Cannabis

“The Last Best Place” has some of the top cannabis in the US.

We’ve highlighted a select few of Montana’s best dispensaries. What makes them the best? Some are the biggest; some are the most consistent; and some grow small batch craft—but all focus on both the quality of the plant and education of the patient and consumer.

Bozeman, Livingston, Butte, Helena, Missoula, Kalispell, Great Falls + Billings

Founded in Bozeman in 2007, Lionheart takes pride in providing customers with quality products, service and care. For over 15 years CEO Christopher Fanuzzi has been an industry leader, cultivating fine cannabis strains; lobbying for medical and adult use legalization; and innovating industry and business development. Lionheart is the home of the original Montana Silvertip. “Quality, Consistency, Compassion” is their motto!

“It is of utmost importance that every customer finds on our shelves the right cannabis products that work well for them. That’s why we have some of the best selection in Montana,” Fanuzzi says. “I invite you to come visit our full-service dispensaries in Bozeman, Livingston, Butte, Helena, Missoula, Kalispell, Great Falls and Billings, and enjoy our new low prices and exceptional quality and variety.”

All new customers receive 20% off their first order and a penny pre-roll. Join their Loyalty rewards program to get huge savings and earn nugbucks on every purchase!

lionheartcannabis.com 406-586-2837(BUDS)

21+ locations across Montana

Bloom Montana strives to make every customer’s experience as enjoyable and comfortable as possible. Their qualified and attentive staff will answer any questions you may have.

Whether you’re an old school consumer, or this is your first time trying cannabis, Bloom wants to help you. Bloom proudly serves Montanans and visitors all over the state. With over 21 locations to choose from, you can find their products in all four corners of Montana.

In addition to a rewards program for medical patients, Bloom dispensaries also offer a 10% discount to military veterans as well as all current members of the US Armed Forces. Contact your local shop to find out more about Bloom Montana’s rewards programs. bloommt.com

Missoula

One of Montana’s favorite cannabis brands, Cloud works hard to elevate the customer’s experience through quality, consistency and education.

Cloud is currently one of Montana’s top brands and is proud to partner with the number one brand of infused beverages, Sinful. Cloud has more than 150 in-house strains and continues to mine the biology of our beloved cannabis plant for the best of the best to serve their customers. Cloud is one of the only cannabis companies in the state to package their products in fully biodegradable plant-based plastic mylar.

Cloud is truly focused on you, the customer—the ones who propel this industry forward and give them a reason to do what they do. Cloud always has you covered. cloudcana.com

Bozeman

Sacred Sun Farms is a company that was founded by four friends who are passionate about the environment, community, and access to cannabis. It is now a community of professionals who provide Clean Green CertifiedⓇ medicinal cannabis, extractions and infused products to anyone over the age of 21 and to patients of the Montana Medical Marijuana Program. The team at Sacred Sun Farms is committed to sustainability and operates as a circular economy. In addition, they are deeply connected to the communities they serve and engage in various fundraising and support efforts, including direct donations from sales. sacredsunfarms.org 406-624-6298

Bozeman, Butte, Missoula + Hamilton

Euphoria Wellness is a full-service cannabis dispensary that has been serving the Montana community since 2008. The dispensary operates in Gallatin County, Butte-Silver Bow County, Missoula County and Ravalli County. Euphoria Wellness is now offering recreational sales as well. The staff prides themselves on their carefully monitored cultivation processes, and the quality of the products they’re producing to share with patients and adult-use customers.

Euphoria Wellness offers a rotation of 40+ unique varieties of strains to suit a plethora of health concerns and customer needs. They also sell edibles, concentrates, topicals, paraphernalia and so much more. All of their products are vigorously tested by the state certified laboratories to ensure a safe and compliant product. euphoriawellnessmt.com

Bozeman, Big Sky, Missoula

Greener Pastures is a craft cannabis company that grows, processes, packages and sells flower, delectable edibles and concentrates while providing a luxurious, high-end experience. The business believes in providing a first-class experience at all touch points, including quality of their products, employee performance, customer service and professionalism at all of their stores.

Upon entering the dispensary, customers are greeted with a boutique-like atmosphere and top-notch customer service. The location itself is clean, safe and modern, and the staff at Greener Pastures is dedicated to helping patients discover the healing properties of marijuana through the use of potent and effective products. Whether for medical or recreational purposes, Greener Pastures strives to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all of its customers. greenerpastures.com 406-599-0923

Big Sky, Bozeman, Missoula + Sydney

Established in 2016, Double Dogs has taken pride in delivering the highest quality cannabis products to Montanans. The craft cannabis company is powered by sustainable soil use, true organic growing techniques and the passion of their team. Double Dogs represents a genuine desire to thrive in life and enhance one’s experiences on every spectrum. Consistency and flavor has always been a top priority for all of their products. From cultivation to consumer, Double Dogs Cannabis has a higher standard in mind. The team’s love for the outdoors and close community gives them the opportunity to grow in the great state of Montana. ddcanna.com 406-371-9131

Butte, Lewistown, Belgrade + Helena

Natural Wellness was founded in 2017 with the goal of providing people with natural, non-pharmaceutical options for pain relief and overall wellness. The company offers a range of high quality, recreational and medical Montana-made products, including THC and full-spectrum CBD concentrates, vapes, flower, and edibles. Natural Wellness has five convenient locations in Butte, Lewistown, Belgrade and Helena, where their knowledgeable and friendly staff is available to assist with any questions about the Montana Medical or Recreational Marijuana Program. 406-513-1460

Helena, Butte + Missoula

Known for their wide selection of flowers, edibles, concentrates, equipment and accessories, The Higher Standard has been serving the Montana community since 2006. It was founded by a family friend who was diagnosed with cancer and saw a need for access to medical marijuana for patients in the area. The dispensary started out small, operating out of a broom closet and delivering directly to a small group of patients.

The staff are always happy to help customers find what they need or recommend something new. In addition, the dispensary takes pride in its in-house cultivation and manufacturing. With locations in Helena, Butte and Missoula, The Higher Standard is able to serve a wide area of Montana.

thehigherstandard406.com 406-459-2571

Butte, Big Sky, Bozeman

Founded in 2017, Herbaceous is a Montana family-owned dispensary with three locations, including the flagship storefront in Butte, a shop in Big Sky and a new dispensary in Bozeman. With deep roots and decades of cannabis experience, Herbaceous grows hand-trimmed, slow-cured artisanal quality flower with love and care on a local Montana farm.

From seed to sale, Herbaceous also manufactures concentrates and edibles and is committed to top quality products that customers across the state love. Dispensaries offer a variety of products with an exceptional, one-stop shopping opportunity. Herbaceous puts customers first and is committed to the experience each person has as they walk through the door. You’re invited to come into Herbaceous and enjoy the freshly harvested bounty!

herbaceousinc.com 406-995-4444