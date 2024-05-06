Nine Cannabis and CBD Gifts Mom Will Love

PHOTO Debby Hudson

The 2024 Mother’s Day Edit features thoughtful cannabis and CBD gifts that will not only make Mom feel special, but also more relaxed so she can move through life feeling like her best self.

More than ever is expected of the modern-day mom. Women have proven they can in fact do it all—raise children, manage households, take care of their husbands, maintain social lives and engage in workout routines all while working a full-time job. This new idea of what success looks like is nearly impossible to achieve, yet moms find a way to pull it off. In some cases, it’s because we want to. Sometimes, it’s because we have no choice. Whatever category Mom falls in, she can surely benefit from healthy routines and self care—they’re a must for easing stress and anxiety and moving through life more gracefully and enjoyably.

It makes sense that more women than ever are giving cannabis a try, and this includes moms. As the stigma wanes and cannabis shopping experiences and products are more tailored for females, there are more and more reasons to experiment with different cannabis and CBD offerings. This Mother’s Day, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite cannabis and CBD gifts for Mom so she can feel better, feel special and show up as the best version of herself.

024 Founder & CEO Gena Surphlis is a mother, successful entrepreneur, fragrance expert and trusted medical cannabis advocate. Committed to breaking the stigma of the plant, she was inspired to launch the company after her son who has sickle cell anemia and uses cannabis to naturally treat his pain. He was sensitive to smelling like weed and wanted to consume without judgment from others. Out of this desire, the 024 home fragrance brand was born.

Designed by world-class perfumers, these science-forward candles use patented NeuAir™ technology that targets and neutralizes cannabis airborne molecules and replaces them with specially formulated alluring and immersive fragrances. Three different fragrances are available, including:

Cannatonic – Smoked Cedarwood, Haitian Vetiver and Creamy Leather

Forbidden Fruit – Black Currant Buds, Rose Petals and Cardamom Leaves

Incense & Pepper – Black Pepper, Black Leather and Frankincense

The mission behind Seth Rogen’s Houseplant brand falls perfectly in line with our love for both efficiency and class. The brand aims to create functional art objects that bring ease to our lives so that we can spend more time enjoying what we love. This pebble match strike looks like two stones stacked on top of one another, adding a little zen to your space. The decorative object is also a match striker, match holder and ash tray.

These new soothing fizzy bath crystals from Autumn Brands’ “now melt” line are infused with 1000MG THC from their sungrown cannabis farm in California. The combination of cannabis and CBD plus magnesium and essential oils gives you all the lovely feels so you can truly unwind and get recentered, both mentally and physically. Choose from Lavender or Jasmine aromas, both blended with earthy notes of sandalwood and alluring rose.

Lookout & Wonderland founders Niki & Yusuke Tsukamoto are artists living in the forest above Los Angeles. Their business began in 2005 as a space for radical idea-making and collaborative creation. They look beyond traditional ideas of art and design and, through their work, aim to raise awareness around the need for community-based care, sustainable living, and pathways toward global health and well-being. Their products range from

After years of testing and research, Lookout & Wonderland has released their new personal skin balm full of herbs, plant oils and CBD. Each jar contains a combination of vulnerary (skin healing) and humectant herbs, emollient oils and 500mg of CBD to help build and maintain a healthy skin barrier and provide relief. Use a small amount for beauty/skin concerns and a bit more for skin conditions and pain. You can find more details on the medicinal benefits of these ingredients on their website.

This brand needs little introduction. Foria Wellness has been dominating the women’s sexual health and wellness space since first entering the scene in 2014. In fact, you might say they defined the genre. Built on the belief that pleasure and connection sit at the heart of true wellness, Foria offers a wide array of female-focused intimate products that do what they say they will.

Foria’s Melt Into Pleasure bundle celebrates sensuality. Perfect for Mother’s Day, the bundle includes a 1 oz. bottle of their cult-favorite Awaken Arousal Oil with CBD, plus a 4-pack of easy-to-use intimacy melts that enhance arousal and easy discomfort. Achieve bigger orgasms faster. Explore new dimensions with the hot mama in your life! Foria is currently offering a Mother’s Day Special, where you get a free 2-pack of Vibrance Melts with any $50 purchase until May 8. Bonus: You can get fast, free shipping from Amazon Prime.

If you’re not a smoker already, Edie Parker’s goods give you reason enough to become one. Cannabis storage meets high fashion with the Slim Jean Lighter Bag, available in gold and silver confetti. Inspired by vintage clutches of the past, the Slim Jean Lighter is handmade by skilled artisans in America with 100% hand-poured acrylic. Not only is this party bag stylish—it’s just as functional. Inside is an interior mirror and dedicated lighter holder that you can also access when the bag is closed. A magnetic closure makes this coveted purse super easy to pop open.

Cosmic View was founded by a mother scientist and daughter cancer survivor. Their best-selling holistic products are formulated with science and traditional herbal wisdom. All products feature sungrown cannabis from Moon Made Farms and are handcrafted at Cosmic Views’ NorCal facility with in-house herbal infusions and local EVOO.

From tinctures and topical, to lollipops and sweets, you really can’t go wrong. Their Moons and Suns Honey THC Sweets caught our attention, and we think they’re perfect for Mom to enjoy as a treat to suck on, or to add to a cup of tea! The Moons Honey Sweets feature 5mg of THC and are perfect for relaxing. The lower dose Suns Honey Sweets feature a 1:1 ratio with 2.5mg THC and 2.5mg CBD, making them a lively addition to your day.

The High Confectionary stands out as an edibles brand that you can enjoy without accidentally overdoing it. All gummies are micro-dosed for a predictable experience and buildable buzz. With weed candies tasting so good these days, it can be hard not to have a full one (or more than one). The High Confectionary is solving that problem! Plus, these gummies feature quality ingredients you can feel good about like full-spectrum hemp, real fruit flavors, natural sugar and vegan pectin. For moms who enjoy the effects of cannabis, but don’t like smoking, High Confectionary edibles are the way to go.

Last but not least on our list is the Pax Era Vape Pen. While there are many solid vape pens on the market, this one stands out as one that Mom will like a lot due to its ease of use, smooth delivering hits, fun bright colors and brand name recognition. The Era’s new anti-clog feature works automatically to break up, and prevent, clogs. Simply pop in your pod and let the device do the rest. Personalize your experience and your device with 4 different settings + engraving options and 6 color choices.