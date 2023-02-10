Arizona
Trulieve Launches Highsman Brand Across Arizona
Football and cannabis fans in the Grand Canyon State have even more to celebrate this weekend as Ricky Williams’ Highsman cannabis brand is released in Trulieve and Harvest dispenaries across Arizona–just in time for Super Bowl LVII.
The hotly anticipated Super Bowl LVII game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs isn’t the only thing kicking off this weekend in Arizona. In partnership with Trulieve, former NFL running back and Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams is launching his cannabis lifestyle brand, appropriately called “Highsman,” in dispensaries across the Grand Canyon State.
Founded in 2021, Highsman features an innovative lineup of cannabis products and covetable lifestyle apparel. Williams’ own popularity combined with the brand’s top-shelf products have been a winning combination. Highsman has quickly grown into a multi-state brand, with Arizona being the latest market.
Progressive Partnerships
Highsman partnered with Abundant Organics to bring premium cannabis to Trulieve and Harvest dispensaries across Arizona.
“Trulieve is excited to launch this limited-time exclusive partnership with legendary NFL player Ricky Williams in Arizona, just weeks before the Super Bowl will be hosted in the state,” said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. “Ricky was well-known for his belief in the power of cannabis during his playing days, and the Highsman brand reflects his values and passion for cannabis. We are proud to launch Highsman products in the Arizona market.”
Highsman has been exclusively available in Trulieve and Harvest dispensaries throughout Arizona since January 20. Personally curated by Williams, the product selection includes eighths and pre-rolls. Starting today, February 10, Highsman products will be available in dispensaries throughout Arizona— just in time for the Super Bowl.
“As a market leader in Arizona, we are excited to launch the Highsman brand for our customers,” said Konya Lindsey, Trulieve’s executive director of marketing in the Southwest. “Ricky Williams and his team have created a brand of quality products that we are proud to introduce at all of our locations statewide. We share Ricky’s enthusiasm for physical and mental healing and expect our customers to really enjoy his variety of flower products.”
Williams, who played 11 seasons in the NFL (mostly for the Miami Dolphins), puts Highsman at the intersection of cannabis and sports—two popular industries in Arizona.
“Highsman was created for those who have a passion for sports and cannabis, so to launch in Arizona during the Super Bowl is an unprecedented moment for the brand,” Williams says. “Together with Trulieve and Abundant Organics, we will enter Arizona when the entire world is watching and introduce the Highsman products to all who partake in the plant.”
According to Lane Radbilll, Highsman’s chief marketing officer, the brand has clear strategic goals as it continues expanding in US legal markets this year.
“During Ricky’s time as a Miami Dolphin, he became ‘The Highsman’ and an icon in Florida, making the state a clear strategic market for us,” Radbill says. “Of course, we’d love to go back to where Ricky’s football career really kicked off—Texas—but until cannabis laws become more favorable in that state, we’ll focus some of our expansion efforts on the surrounding Midwest.”
The Road to Redemption
Williams is famously a longtime weed advocate, having used cannabis as a means of recovery from the pounding he took while playing football from 1999 to 2011.
Williams’ football career is impressive. So much so that in 1998, during his time at the University of Texas at Austin, he was awarded the Heisman Trophy—the award given to the best college football player in the nation. The gridiron legend would go on to play for the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints where he would be awarded more accolades, including being one of just 29 NFL players to eclipse 10,000 rushing yards.
His promising NFL career was infamously cut short in his prime due to continually testing positive for cannabis. Once criticized by sports pundits and fans alike for love of the plant, Williams now uses his platform and extensive experience to “spark greatness” by creating premium cannabis products that empower professional and everyday athletes, as well as sports enthusiasts.
A Chance to Meet Ricky
To simultaneously celebrate the Super Bowl and the Trulieve partnership, Williams will be visiting select dispensaries in Arizona to meet and greet fans.
Friday, February 10
8.30 am-9 am MST: Curaleaf Scottsdale (16277 North Greenway Hayden Loop)
9.30 am-10 am MST: Harvest Scottsdale (15190 N Hayden Rd)
3 pm-9 pm MST: Madden Tournament
9 pm-12 am MST: Industry Mixer
Saturday, February 11
6 pm-12 am MST: 4th N. 20, Trulieve’s Cannablitz party
Sunday, February 12th
2 pm-9 pm MST: Ricky Williams is hosting a watch party at Highsman House, held on the rooftop of the Clarendon Hotel.