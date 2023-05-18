Sponsored
Review: The Hitoki Saber: Portable Laser Power
The world’s first modular laser-powered combustion device gives a clean and flavorful elevated experience.
When the laser-powered Hitoki Trident vaporizer debuted, it caught the attention of cannabis aficionados from Long Beach to Long Island. The patent-pending device offered the ultimate vaping experience with an uber-modern edge. Now, founders Joe and Jack Tran are at it again with their new Hitoki Saber, which is a smaller, portable rendition of the Trident. The Saber claims to be the world’s first modular laser that can be attached to a water pipe.
I wanted to learn more about the Saber, so I spoke to the Tran brothers to get some solid tips on using the device for maximum results before trying it myself.
The Saber’s Top Features
The Saber uses the same laser technology as the Hitoki Trident, so it’s an excellent choice for health-conscious consumers—no need for butane or even hemp wicks to burn your buds. Like the Trident, the Saber offers you the cleanest and most flavorful smoking experience by combusting cannabis with light energy, giving a clean hit that lets you taste the flavor of your flower. The terp-tasting experience is Joe’s favorite thing about the Saber, and he says it has to be experienced first-hand to understand the difference.
“The super potent, pungent, tasty aroma and aftertaste that lingers when you use lasers as a combustion source is unmatched as far as anything I’ve tried,” Joe says. “When you have some excellent stuff and you hit it with the laser—even after the hit, when you inhale and exhale—every breath brings back the smell and taste. You have to try it to understand and appreciate the experience.”
The Hitoki Saber’s modular design allows for easy use with any 14 mm or 18 mm glass piece. This adaptability is Jack’s favorite aspect of the device. “I love seeing how seamlessly the Saber fits into all types of rigs,” he says.
The unique modular design makes using and cleaning it a breeze. The Saber is multi-functional, meaning it works with both flower and concentrates. Additionally, it has three temperature settings with blue being the highest for concentrates; green for fresher, denser blends; and red for drier flower.
According to Joe, part of what makes the Saber so user-friendly is that it was specifically designed around feedback from Hitoki Trident customers. “Our customers wanted glass instead of acrylic, something that didn’t tip over as easily, and more compact and easier to handle. So, we designed the Saber to be lighter and more compact,” Joe says.
Hitoki’s dedication to satisfying its customers is evident with the new Saber.
“We always want to create things everyone can enjoy, and the smaller size fits into people’s lifestyles,” Jack adds.
Not only is the Saber easy to use and take with you, but it’s also extremely efficient. (It is powered by lasers, after all.)
“Hitoki laser products are designed for customers to get the most out of their flower or extracts,” Joe says. “A huge chunk of our customers have told us that they consume less with the same effect.”
Like with anything new, there’s a learning curve to using the Hitoki Saber. And when it comes to getting the most out of your device and having the best experience possible, the Tran brothers remind customers to remember these three things for a great draw every single time:
Always use the device’s dual tool: “The pointy end is for clearing air holes that may get clogged. The flat end flattens the surface of your flower, which will allow the laser to get an even ignition. This means the glowing ember will spread evenly throughout the loading chamber as you draw.”
Don’t hit it like a bong or a pipe; hit it like a vaporizer: “For the best results, take a medium-to-long comfortable inhale to give the laser time to build an ember. The resulting exhale produces nice thick vapor clouds and the best-tasting experience.”
Keep it clean. “After every 10-30 hits, clean it thoroughly. Doing this will make it easy to clean the next time you need to clean it and keep everything tasting the way the craft growers intended it to.”
My Experience Using the Hitoki Saber
Full disclosure: I’m already a fan of Hitoki’s flagship Trident laser bong and was excited to try the new Saber to see how the smaller version would hold up compared to the original.
The first thing I noticed when unboxing the Saber was the noticeable size difference compared to the Trident. It’s a much more portable device, making it perfect for tokers on the move. You can throw the Saber into your backpack and easily take it wherever you go. But don’t be fooled by its compact size—the Saber still packs plenty of punch and can be used 60 times per charge. It takes 45 minutes to fully charge.
The next thing I noticed was how luxe the device felt. The upgrade to a glass chamber makes it feel sturdy and has a good weight.
Ok, so five stars for form, but how well does it function?
I quickly disconnected the laser chamber by turning it counterclockwise and loaded the ceramic heating chamber with some delicious organically grown Wedding Cake. Jack’s words echoed in my ears as I remembered to even out the flower with the flat side of the metal dual tool. The loading chamber can take .2, .3 or .5 grams of flower. I then reassembled the base and connected it to the Hitoki glass bubbler. The stage was set—it was time to ignite the lasers.
Following the instructions, I clicked the button on the top five times to power on the Hitoki Saber and heat up the laser. Depending on your preference, you can switch between three power levels by clicking the button to rotate to your favorite temperature setting. I decided on green for my deliciously resinous ground buds. I double-tapped the button again to activate the laser, which lasted for ten seconds (alternatively, you can hold it down while you inhale and release it when you’re finished). I remembered Joe’s advice and drew in long and slow, fully realizing the delicious taste of the flower. The resulting exhale was a cloudy plume that left me feeling relaxed and euphoric.
The high-quality Hitoki Saber is packed with features that make it an excellent choice for those looking for a reliable, efficient and conversation-starting device. The updated modular design is user-friendly and while it is small, this super cool cylindrical device provides a truly elevated experience.