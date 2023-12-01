Women of Influence: Kate Miller

PHOTO Miss Grass

When Miller realized the cannabis industry was lacking a way for women to build community, she wasted no time in changing that.

The CEO and founder of Miss Grass, Kate Miller began her cannabis career in 2008 as a part-time budtender while working full time in the entertainment industry where she learned the importance of building a strong brand presence. Miller says she became inspired to fill a void she saw in the cannabis space: a community for women.

Having watched the industry mature from the typical “stoner bro” demographic, Miller says she believes badass women are the key to this industry’s success.

“Cannabis has major potential to shift the fabric of our society, in so many ways. With the legal industry still in its infancy, there’s opportunity not found in other more mature industries. We can really shake things up and instill good values and practices that shape the future.”

This story was originally published in issue 48 of the print edition of Cannabis Now. Read it now on the Cannabis Now iTunes app.