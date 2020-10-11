Top 10 Cannabis Strains For Your Sunday Wake & Bake

PHOTO Cannabis Now/Pexels

Whether you’re the type who regularly has soul-soothing, rejuvenating nights of rest or struggle to catch your Z’s, there’s truly nothing more divine than a nice, tasty bowl to kick off the start of your day.

Lovers of the morning session must pay careful attention to their strains of choice, though, or the rest of their day could be spent trying to muster up the energy to shake off the need to take a hearty nap. When waking and baking, it’s a good idea to opt for uplifting, mood-boosting strains that activate the mind, inspire productivity and energize the body.

For this reason, we’ve sifted through the endless list of sativas and sativa-dominant hybrids to find the best picks to get you ready to face the world.

Start your day off with this pleasantly earthy and sweet strain designed to boost your mood and your energy level. If you’re into fruity, light flavor profiles, Sublime is a good pick to get things going in the morning.

These dense buds pack a powerful punch with uplifting and long-lasting effects that are great for kicking depression and fatigue to the curb. Fall in love with the beautifully green and crystal-covered nugs, but stay for the euphoria and increase in creativity.

If you wake up stressing about what you have to get done during the day, Fire Haze is the perfect pick. Known for reducing tension, improving focus and relieving headaches, this sativa strain will get you through the pressure of a demanding day.

Skip the coffee and go for this strain that produces an enjoyable high-energy buzz great for staying productive all day. Be careful, though: too much of this delicious, sweet-smelling herb could make users with low tolerances feel a little edgy.

Like the name suggests, this classic sativa has a tropical flavor profile that some say tastes like pineapple. Maui Waui provides a nice, motivating high that is good for people that plan to be physically active throughout their day.

Get rid of a stress-induced morning headache with this strain known for relieving mental tension. You’ll be able to float off on a cloud of happiness while still being coherent enough to handle your business.

Put a little pep in your step with this sweet strain created from a mix of Skunk #1 and Jack Herer. Candy Jack can help kickstart your appetite if you have trouble getting food down in the mornings and will also help you get focused on the day ahead of you.

This earthy strain is probably best for people who work from home or have slow-paced plans for the day that don’t require them to be incredibly alert due to its heavy cerebral effects. If you’re going to be spending the day making art or other creative endeavors, Chocolope is a good pick.

Need some help with achy muscles after a night of tossing and turning? With levels of THC up to 23 percent, Golden Goat provides a full-body high with strong effects that will still allow you to move through the morning fog thanks to its fatigue-beating characteristics.

Like the name suggests, this strain will have you feeling good and giggly. Laughing Buddha a fitting option if you wake up on the wrong side of the bed and need a little help looking on the brighter side of life.

TELL US, what’s your favorite uplifting strain for a wake & bake?