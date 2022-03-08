Arcview Group and McVeigh Global Announce Partnership to Produce Cannabis Business Events

CEO Jeff Finkle at The Arcvieview Group 2020VISION event in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS courtesy The Arcview Group

The Arcview Group announced a joint venture with McVeigh Global Meetings and Events last month in a deal that will pair the two companies’ expertise producing business events worldwide. Operating under the name Arcview Events & Experiences, the new partnership will conduct The Arcview Group’s virtual and in-person event business and provide event management services to companies in the cannabis, industrial hemp and psychedelics industries.

The Arcview Group, a vertically integrated events and financial services firm, has been a leader in the industry for a dozen years. Over the last two years, Arcview produced more than 80 digital events. Highlights include the Arcview Access Series, which focuses on a range of cannabis industry topics, as well as the Town Hall series, which explores regulatory issues, business dynamics and consumer buying trends in a select region of focus.

Other digital events produced during the pandemic include the Women’s Inclusion Network (WIN) Mentor Workshops, which support women in the cannabis industry by offering intimate, interactive discussions on thought-provoking topics; and CEO Circles, which explore the challenges faced by cannabis industry executives. Together, the programming has drawn more than 30,000 registrants since launching in March 2020.

Jeffrey Finkle, CEO of The Arcview Group, said that the joint venture with McVeigh Global will allow the two companies to create new programming and experiences for business operators and prospective entrepreneurs in the cannabis, hemp and psychedelics sectors.

“As a pioneer in the cannabis industry, Arcview hosted investors, business owners and entrepreneurs at more than 40 domestic and international in-person leadership conferences, creating the largest and most vibrant cannabis community in the world,” Finkle said in a February 7 statement. “As we complete our transition to a services firm, we actively searched for a partnership that would create scale for our event business, which, since the pandemic, has been largely online.”

Arcview Partners With Global Events Leader

McVeigh Global is a leading provider of international event production and meeting management services, with team members in 25 countries and experience producing business event experiences in more than 70 nations worldwide. As the operating partner of the joint venture, McVeigh Global will provide event logistics through a management services agreement. Arcview will license the use of its brand, allocate personnel, formulate the content strategy and contribute content assets. The strategic partnership will also operate Arcview’s Strategic Alliance Program and Women’s Inclusion Network.

Dr. Sue Sisley at The Arcview Group 2020VISION event in Los Angeles.

“We’re so excited to partner with The Arcview Group, the clear leader in the cannabis industry,” said Jeff Guberman, CEO of McVeigh Global. “We believe that this partnership will create experiences where people passionate about this industry can educate, inspire, solve problems and create the human connections needed at this pivotal moment in history.”

Finkle recently told Cannabis Now that the new joint venture is currently developing its calendar for the year, which will feature three lines of events. Arcview Branded Events will include themed salon dinners for investors; in-person and digitally streamed town halls; and thought leadership events where investors can learn about and meet with entrepreneurs and growing companies.

Arcview Partnership Events will present co-branded events with an industry partner to help further the reach and mission of both companies. The new alliance will also provide third-party contract services to produce in-person events hosted by companies in the cannabis, industrial hemp and psychedelic industries. They also have plans to offer a robust calendar of digital programming featuring approximately six online events per month.

The lineup of events will provide experiences valuable to new and existing investors, entrepreneurs, established operators and executives from industries that are likely to be disrupted by the cannabis, hemp and psychedelic industries, Finkle said. Specifically, the Town Halls attract regional business hopefuls and investors from outside these industries who wonder how they can get in on the action.

“I’ve known some of the McVeigh executives for many years and have gotten to know new ones since we began this effort. It’s incredible how culturally compatible we are,” he wrote in an email. “This joint venture allows us to unlock and scale an event business with a partner that brings best practices, affording us the opportunity to spend more time growing our consulting, investment banking and principal investing business. For McVeigh, this will enable them to climb the next rung of the ladder of their business trajectory and become a content owner/producer in partnership with an existing, well-known brand, serving a growing sector.”