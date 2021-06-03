Breaking: The Arcview Group Welcomes New CEO

PHOTO darren415

The Arcview Group has a new leader at the helm. The influential provider of consulting services, market research and networking opportunities in the cannabis and hemp industries announced today the appointment of Jeffrey Finkle to the position of Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Kim Kovacs, who held the position of CEO since the beginning of 2019.

Finkle has far-reaching experience in investment management, as well as business development and operations. He co-founded The Arcview Collective Fund in 2018 and most recently acted as CEO of Arcview Ventures. His transition plan will allow his work with both entities to continue.

Finkle was chosen to lead The Arcview Group through their next phase of growth thanks to his “proven track record of developing diverse and high-performing teams,” according to the announcement. Kovacs, the firm’s first female CEO, will remain on the Board of Directors. She will be joining Santa Fe Farms, a current Arcview client, as Chief Strategy Officer.

Kim Kovacs and Jason White in Los Angeles in February 2020. Photo courtesy of The Arcview Group

“I’m thrilled and proud with the work I was able to lead and be part of during a truly pivotal time in Arcview’s history and the world’s,” Kovacs told Cannabis Now. “Arcview is well poised for more decades of service and support of the cannabis and hemp industries. I look forward to continuing our work together on the Arcview Board of Directors and as a client at my new post with Santa Fe Farms.”

As CEO of Arcview, Finkle will oversee high-level operations related to marketing, finance and corporate development, as well as key programs such as Arcview Access. He will also supervise primary service subsidiaries Arcview Capital, Arcview Ventures, and Arcview Management Consulting, which includes Arcview Market Research. Finkle credited Kovacs with helping the firm grow to a one-stop-shop for rapidly expanding industries and setting the stage for the period of expansion.

“The Arcview Group sits at the forefront of the most exciting new industry opportunities in our lifetime,” Finkle said in the press release. “Thanks to the efforts of Kim Kovacs and the entire team at The Arcview Group, our company has evolved its business to lead the emerging cannabis, industrial hemp and psychedelics markets as a turnkey services firm. I look forward to working with our industry-leading team to build on the great foundation that has been created over the last decade through events, investor memberships, consulting, research, and industry advocacy.”

The announcement comes as The Arcview Group prepares for explosive growth within cannabis and psychedelics, as well as a return to in-person events— a cornerstone of the firm’s success. Arcview is promising much to come in the months ahead, including more ways for entrepreneurs and investors to connect, learn and thrive.