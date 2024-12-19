MJBizCon 2024 Highlights Resilience and Growth in Cannabis

PHOTO Courtesy of MJBizCon

The 11th annual MJBizCon welcomed cannabis industry professionals from 48 US states and over 20 countries to the Las Vegas Convention Center Dec. 3-6. With 1400 exhibitors (349 of whom were exhibiting for the first time), there was a lot to see. According to Sarah Wilson, VP of events and sales for MJBiz, the energy on the show floor was palpable, with deals being made, connections solidified, and a renewed sense of optimism for the future driving every conversation.

“MJBizCon 2024 was a resounding success, bringing the cannabis industry together in a way only face-to-face interactions can achieve, Wilson said. “The positive feedback from attendees and exhibitors speaks volumes, with over 60% of space already rebooked for 2025.”

A spirit of collaboration was also in the air, with several brands coming together for joint partnerships. Ricky Williams led a morning yoga session, which added an extra special touch of community. Additionally, Hawthorne sponsored an outdoor food truck section that permitted cannabis consumption for the first time. As opposed to just speaking events and traditional networking, there were lots of new interactive ways to meet people at this year’s MJBizCon.

Events to Remember

Between the speakers and networking taking place at the actual conference and all the parties and events held outside the show, setting your agenda is nearly impossible. Here are a few events that welcomed cannabis businesses leaders in a variety of places—from the golf course to the concert hall.

PHOTO Courtesy of Vegas Classic

The first ever Vegas Classic was the perfect kickoff to MJBizCon. Taking place Monday, Dec. 2 at the legendary Las Vegas Country Club, it was the ultimate high-end networking event for the cannabis industry, seamlessly blending luxury, purpose and connection. Guests were treated to an unforgettable experience at the private country club just across the street from MJBizCon, with over 100 executives playing golf, 25+ brand activations on the course and around the clubhouse, including a live artist painting on Hemp canvas.

The day also featured The Vegas Classic $1,000,000 shootout with 5 players taking their shot at the $1,000,000 prize! The Vegas Classic hosted premium brand activations and exciting on course fundraising events, all with a sophisticated ambiance that celebrated the innovation and passion driving the cannabis industry forward. Beyond the glitz, the event highlighted a deeper mission: raising awareness and funds for brain injury research, a cause that resonates deeply with Vegas Classic Founder James Bo Keyes, a hemangioblastoma survivor. “Global cannabis leaders and changemakers forged meaningful connections in an atmosphere of elegance and purpose,” Keyes said. “It was truly a day to remember.”

PHOTO Courtesy of Blunt Brunch

The 4th annual Blunt Brunch Nationals: A Night of Glitz and Glam was a spectacular gathering of over 400 cannabis industry leaders and professionals from across the nation. The event celebrated empowerment, connection and community, thanks to the unwavering support of their annual sponsors: Pomponio Injury Law, Curaleaf, Proteus420, and MJBizCon.

Attendees were treated to engaging vendor activations that added creative and interactive elements to the evening, thoughtfully curated gift bags, and special interviews facilitated by dedicated media partners. This year’s collaborations with vendors and media brought an elevated level of excitement and coverage, making it a night to remember. “Guests embraced the opportunity to dress up, step into their power, and celebrate one another in an environment designed to honor and uplift the incredible women in cannabis,” said Blunt Brunch Co-Founder Parisa Monsouri-Rad. “A Night of Glitz and Glam was more than an event—it was a movement, solidifying Blunt Brunch’s reputation as the ultimate space for women to shine in this dynamic industry.”

Royal Queen Seeds took home the “Cultivation Company of Year” award for the second year running. PHOTO Courtesy of Grasslands Agency

The Emjays International Cannabis Awards are produced by Farechild Events in association with MJBizCon. The second annual event took place Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Pearl Concert Theater inside Palms Casino Resort. Nominees for each of the 26 categories were based on voting by the public, while a panel of industry leaders helped select the winners.

James Zachodni, founder and CEO of Seattle-based Farechild Events, said his company launched The Emjays to “give back more to this community by putting together an award show that highlights the movers and shakers in our industry.”

PHOTO Courtesy of Grasslands Agency

Taking place the night before being championed back-to-back Emjays Winners, Grasslands Agency celebrated another year of cannabis advocacy and high-level networking at this industry-insider event. The cannabis and psychedelics PR agency has been bringing executives, key tastemakers and media members in these industries together for high-level networking at The Grasslands Party since 2017. The night was a big hit with over a thousand industry leaders in attendance.

Brands Making A Statement

PHOTO Courtesy of MJBizCon

We enjoyed meeting new people and reconnecting with past friends and clients. Here are just a few brands in particular that caught our eye.

1 – ZAMNESIA

Zamnesia won “Retail Cannabis Brand of the Year” at the Emjays. It was their first time at MjBizCon, and their first US trade show appearance since launching in the States in October. They faced several hurdles to get there, including multiple flight delays, but the trip was well worth it.

2 – ROYAL QUEEN SEEDS

Royal Queen Seeds, based in the Netherlands, made a statement at this year’s MJBizCon with their dedicated billboard advertisement right in front of the convention center. Their time in Vegas was well spent, as they took home a 2025 Emjay for Cultivation Company of the Year for the second year running. “Thank you to all our customers and the people who voted for us; we couldn’t have won this prize without your support,” said Royal Queen Seeds President Shai Ramsahai, who was also celebrated in Cannabis Now Magazine as a 40-Under-40 recipient.

Not only did Royal Queen Seeds have a massive booth, but their US cannabis seed collab partner, Mike Tyson, co-founder and chief brand officer of TYSON 2.0, visited the booth for a photo opp. “This year, we have shown the people how much potential there is for the homegrown market, and we are convinced that cannabis seeds are the future, so grow higher,” Ramsahai added.

3 – FOHSE

LED lighting powerhouse Fohse had their largest exhibiting space ever at this year’s MJBizCon. Set up in the cultivation zone, their booth included a lounge and networking area. Top products they were promoting included the A3i Pro. They were also presenting their new home grow tent created in collaboration with Cookies.

4- ADVANCED NUTRIENTS

MJBizCon 2024 was a record-breaking event for Advanced Nutrients, outperforming their previous best year by 100 percent. During the conference, they launched their 8th-generation product line designed specifically for commercial-scale cultivation of ultra-premium cannabis. According to Media Director Isaiah Taylor, “it’s the culmination of over a quarter-century of cannabis-specific scientific research designed specifically to help commercial cultivators maximize quality, potency and profitability at scale.” Booth attendees were captivated by the microscopic images of frosty, resin-drenched, trichome-encrusted flowers, demonstrating the unparalleled results achieved with their 8th-generation line.

In addition to their commercial fertigation solutions, Founder and CEO BigMike and Advanced Nutrients also made a significant impact in the retail space at MJBizCon. “Our second booth in the event’s central hall quickly sold out of BigMike’s Genetics (BMG) seeds, highlighting the immense demand for our premium genetics among growers of all scales,” Taylor said. BigMike’s infectious energy and passion was on full display as he engaged with cultivators of all experience levels.

5 – CCELL

Bringing everyone together to learn and grow as an industry is what MjBizCon is all about, and they did not disappoint in 2024. “The week was an action-packed whirlwind of information and innovation, and we were excited to contribute to both,” said Bruce Kennedy of CCELL. The leading vape tech brand unveiled their brand new CCELL 3.0 heating technology at the tradeshow and were blown away by the positive feedback from the cannabis community. The new technology features a 30% reduction in peak temperature, which helps to preserves the terpenes and flavor of your oil.

“However, it’s more impressive when you see people try the product for the first time and they immediately notice the difference,” Kennedy said. The CCELL Team sampled their new technology with attendees of the Good Life Gang & Beard Bros’ party at Planet 13. “This was the first year the iconic location’s Dazed Lounge was open for MjBizCon, and we knew it would be an unforgettable experience,” he continued.

6 – MY BUD VASE

MJBizCon week was “Creativity in Motion” at its finest for Doreen Sullivan and My Bud Vase.® “My highest high was presenting an award on stage that I actually made with the phenomenal female glassblower Sarah Hancock of @saritaglass at The Emjays,” shared Doreen Sullivan, founder of the artisan bong brand My Bud Vase. “My energy and gown were glowing as I stood in front of our community honoring this industries’ true cultural art of glassblowing and highlighting the importance of creativity in cannabis.”

Sullivan said she was also so inspired to see how many companies, individuals and the conference itself stepped up their activations and presentations all over Las Vegas. “Fair to say we all left exhausted, but damn proud of what we accomplished as a growing cannabis community, getting bigger and stronger together,” she said.

Fuel Your Fire

PHOTO Courtesy of MJBizCon

“This year’s event showcased the resilience and growth of our industry,” Wilson said. “We’re committed to building on the expanded network of collaborations and partnerships forged here as we plan for another incredible MJBizCon next year.”

Stay tuned for the dates and details for MJBizCon 2025.