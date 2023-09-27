Women of Influence: Susie Plascencia

Photo courtesy of Humo

Susie Plascencia is a passionate advocate for increased Latina representation in the cannabis industry.

A multi-hyphenate talent, Susie Plascencia’s skills as an entrepreneur-storyteller-advocate make her well-equipped in her role as Brand Partner for Humo, California’s Mexican American-owned cannabis brand, which describes itself as “raza owned,” stemming from the phrase la raza (meaning “the people”) and its roots in post-revolution Mexican history.

“Being a woman in the cannabis industry means overcoming numerous stereotypes on a daily basis and doing so with grace and tenacity,” she says.

Additionally, Plascencia is co-founder of MOTA Glass, a Los Angeles-based collective of independent glassblowers. She says she’s driven to diversify the cannabis industry by expanding awareness, providing opportunities and setting an impressive example for future Latina cannapreneurs and power players.

