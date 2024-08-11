Sponsored
What is Nano THC?
Discover the science and advantages behind different THC delivery methods, focusing on edibles and fast-acting Nano THC beverages, and learn how Kind Oasis offers the best of both worlds.
The evolution of any industry presents exciting opportunities for everyone involved. These opportunities could involve a new variety of products and new ways to enjoy said products. Some products can often offer new experiences altogether. The cannabis industry is a perfect example of this evolution. But as a customer, how can you navigate these seemingly constant changes? And what new products are the best fit for you?
Edibles have existed since our parents (or grandparents) sat out on the lawn at Woodstock listening to Jimi Hendrix play the National Anthem with his teeth. However, due to the evolution of the industry, we now know there are countless more intricate ways to manipulate THC for the customer to receive their optimal intended effects. But how does it all work? And how do the evolved products available today compare to the common edibles we all have grown accustomed to? The team at Kind Oasis has spent years performing their research to help you navigate this seemingly minor, yet prolific detail to discuss how THC Beverages and Nano THC compare to an age-old trend.
Edibles | A Tasty, Long-Lasting Experience
The common THC edible is an uncontested favorite that fits the needs of cannabis consumers everywhere. Edibles such as gummies, brownies and chocolates are digested and metabolized by the liver, converting THC into 11-hydroxy-THC, which is a compound known for its potent and long-lasting effects. Edibles can take anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours to take effect. This depends on various factors such as your metabolic rate and the presence of other food in the stomach. Due to the formulation of 11-hydroxy-THC in the liver after ingestion, the result of edibles is a gradual onset of effects lasting for several hours, making edibles ideal for those seeking a discreet, yet sustained experience.
While edibles are indeed a worldwide favorite and likely always will be, they have their own set of disadvantages to consider. For one, it’s often difficult to achieve the desired dosage without a bit of prior experience. Because the effects are delayed, some consumers become impatient or overzealous if they don’t feel the effects in a predetermined amount of time. Therefore, it’s easy to overcompensate by ingesting too much. On the flip side, some consumers have developed an increased tolerance to THC and are underwhelmed by the suggested dosage despite their patience. This results in an undoubtedly frustrating experience. Additionally, the ingestion of your typical cannabis edibles involves a lower bioavailability. This means that a smaller amount of THC from the edible enters the bloodstream after digestion compared to common smoking methods. For some who are new to cannabis edibles, this might be worth looking into further.
If the common edible is what you seek, Kind Oasis curates some of the industry’s most delicious and effective THC Gummies and Chocolates, which are guaranteed to give you (or your friends) the desired outcome. However, the Kind Oasis team has more up their sleeve than common edibles alone.
Nano THC Beverages | How Do They Work?
Kind Oasis showcases their own line of THC Beverages with Nano THC. In short, Nano THC is a groundbreaking new way to consume THC with much more immediate effects. The development of water-soluble Nano Delta 9 THC involves creating nano-emulsions, which are tiny droplets of THC suspended in water. This enhances bioavailability and allows for faster onset of the desired effects. Additionally, Nano THC addresses many of the potential concerns derived from your common THC edibles.
By breaking the THC down into smaller nanoparticles, it reduces the digestive rate of the THC for a more immediate and adjustable experience. What is more, THC is naturally lipophilic (meaning fat-soluble), which can limit THC’s absorption in a water-soluble atmosphere like the human body. Through nanotechnology, the THC’s water-solubility can be manipulated making it easier for the body to absorb and utilize the compound itself.
Therefore, with brands like Kind Oasis introducing Nano THC Beverages such as their line of Syrups and Seltzers, the absorption times in the body are notably expedited. This gives you an almost immediate effect compared to the one-hour required to feel the effects of standard edibles. These Nano THC Beverages are a fantastic option if you’re new to the cannabis industry, or if you’re simply “feeling out” your THC tolerance.
As a result of Nano THC Beverages, you have much more control over your desired effect, and you can more aptly adjust the dosage as needed to fit your desired outcome. Nano THC has even been known to allow for a targeted delivery of the THC to specific areas of your body, thus maximizing the effectiveness while minimizing any potential risks.
Some perfect examples of Nano THC products are Kind Oasis’ NEW Line of Delta-9 Nano Syrups. These allow you to easily turn your favorite drink into the perfect delight.
Comparing the Benefits | Common Edibles vs. Nano THC Products
Common Edibles and Nano THC Beverages both shine in their own way. So, in reality, it’s up to you to decide the best way to consume your favorite cannabis products. Keep in mind too that the environment you find yourself in can be the deciding factor for the best type of cannabis edibles to ingest.
Benefits of Common Cannabis Edibles:
- Long-Lasting Effects: The effects of edibles can last several hours, making them ideal for extended relief or relaxation.
- Discreet Consumption: Edibles can be easily consumed without drawing attention, making them a discreet option.
- Taste and Enjoyment: THC-infused chocolates and gummies offer a delicious way to consume cannabis.
Benefits of Nano THC Beverages
- Quick Onset: The fast absorption rate provides immediate effects, ideal for those seeking quick relief.
- Controlled Dosage: The predictability of Nano THC beverages allows for better dosage control.
- No Hangovers: Unlike alcohol, THC beverages offer an enjoyable social experience without the negative after effects.
For a long time, we cannabis enthusiasts and patients alike have grown accustomed to the simple pleasures of cannabis edibles and the process that comes with them. Whether it be their potency, the time required before we feel the effects, or the convenience of ingesting them discreetly, cannabis edibles will always have a mainstay in our hearts. But that doesn’t mean that something considered to be a “staple” by most can’t be improved upon.
At Kind Oasis, we believe edibles have the potential to evolve into something bigger and possibly more suitable for certain consumers like yourself. At the end of the day, your choice on whether or not to consume the common cannabis edible, or a Nano THC beverage is completely up to you. That’s what makes cannabis so great. With each product type boasting their share of benefits, it’s important to consider your surroundings and how long you’d like the effects to last. Who you surround yourself with when ingesting cannabis is also an immensely important factor to think about. Sometimes a certain setting may call for a mild dose of THC which allows you to control and manage the effects in order to function to the best of your ability. Other times, you may be with a few close friends and feel totally comfortable getting a little silly. The choice is yours.
Whatever you choose, don’t forget to check out the Kind Oasis website to check out their full selection of Delta-9 gummies, chocolates, syrups and drinks to find the best products you need to perfect your days ahead. Kind Oasis takes pride in sourcing ingredients from local farmers and reputable suppliers to ensure that each product meets exacting standards of quality, consistency and legal compliance. No matter what you decide, the choice is completely yours when you shop at Kind Oasis.