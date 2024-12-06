Sponsored
CCELL Unveils 3.0 Bio-Heating Technology
From innovative ceramic heating to the world’s first biomimetic core, CCELL leads the charge in transforming vape tech for consistency, efficiency and flavor preservation.
This week at MJBizCon in Las Vegas, CCELL launched its new 3.0 bio-heating technology, designed from the ground up for cannabis oils. Inspired by the natural structure of the cannabis plant, this groundbreaking design improves flavor preservation and natural temperature regulation, while addressing many common issues for postless, high-oil capacity devices.
What else can this new tech do? Well, we’re about to let you in on all the details of CCELL 3.0, but first, let’s cover the basics.
Leaders in Reliable and Safe Disposable Vapes
Since introducing the revolutionary ceramic heating element in 2016, CCELL has consistently addressed the evolving needs of the cannabis community.
Today, CCELL collaborates with craft makers and industry leaders, delivering cutting-edge solutions to the challenges they face. By focusing on the user experience and product excellence, CCELL continues to drive progress in the cannabis industry, ensuring that innovation meets the highest standards of safety and reliability.
CCELL has built a reputation of quality, proven performance and reliability in the portable vaporizer space. By committing 10% of its revenue to research and development, the company ensures its hardware sets a high standard. From creating a porous, cotton-free heating solution to prevent leaks and burnt tastes, to pioneering mesh heating elements that maintain optimal oil temperatures, CCELL continues to innovate for the best user experience.
Introducing 3.0 Technology: The Best THC Vapes of 2024
On Dec. 4 at MJ BizCon, CCELL announced the launch of their 3.0 technology. Here’s what you need to know:
Postless Tech Evolved
CCELL’s new advanced postless heating core design enables top-tier performance at higher oil capacities—up to 1ml for rosin or 2ml for all other oils—while addressing common issues like clogs and leaks.
Two major innovations within the CCELL 3.0 heating core are directly inspired by the natural structure of plants. Drawing inspiration from natural structures has allowed this reliable THC vape brand to discover the best possible designs for their new heating technology.
VeinMesh, a heating element made up of a mesh-like pattern inspired by leaf veins, enhances the distribution of heat across the core and reduces the temperature of the core by 30%. This improves the flavor, preserves terpenes and provides consistent oil distribution. Yes, please.
The 3D Stomata Design is inspired by microscopic stomata structures also found on plants. The tiny, porous structures improve oil flow and heating capabilities. This heating element in CCELL’s new line of cannabis tech includes 10x more core inlets to prevent clogs, maximize absorption, reduce waste and ensure a seamless, smooth vaping experience.
Fill-to-Cap Time Exceeds Expectations
As if we weren’t already impressed, CCELL’s 3.0 heating element boasts an industry-leading fill-to-cap time of up to 30 minutes. This gives brands way more time to get their devices sealed after being filled, eliminating headaches and allowing for ultimate precision.
CCELL has emerged as a trustworthy THC vape brand because of product specs like fill-to-cap capability, and their commitment to innovation allows them to create a streamlined process without sacrificing the performance or durability of their products.
Redefining Vape Technology
As a leader in cannabis vaporizer technology, CCELL is poised to redefine what consumers expect from the best THC vapes of 2024 and beyond. With its focus on safety, sustainability and cutting-edge design, CCELL continues to build on its legacy as a trusted, reliable manufacturer for some of the biggest THC vape brands.
If you’re seeking a safe vape hardware company you can trust to deliver unmatched flavor and performance, CCELL is one to watch.