Sponsored
Custom-Made Water Bongs by Prism
Prism water pipes are fully customizable, easy to clean, interchangeable, travel-ready, and replaceable if a piece breaks.
Prism is solving all your bong problems with their fully customizable, interchangeable and easy-to-clean water pipes. With Prism, not only can you change the bong’s appearance so that it perfectly fits your vibe, but you can build a bong that meets your personal smoking preferences and delivers a smooth hit every single time. Being able to interchange different pieces means you can switch up both the functionality and design. Plus, if a piece were to break, you can easily order a single replacement piece at minimal cost.
Using Prism’s online 3D custom bong builder, virtually mix and match any of the company’s glass and decal options so that you can easily visualize your own custom piece from every angle before purchasing it. Try out different combinations until you land on just the right one. These endless design options enable you to create a piece that you truly love seeing on your shelf (they also make thoughtful gifts for your cannabis-loving friends!)
However, as mentioned, these custom designs aren’t just for looks. Being able to thread the bong pieces together gives you increased functionality, as you can try out different types of mouthpieces and percolators and even create double stack or triple-stack bongs for extra-large hits. Prism also offers an array of accessories, including ash catchers, hand pipes, bowls and downstems so you can keep building onto your bong.
Once you’ve chosen your favorite bong design and setup, you can rest easy knowing that it will stay looking fresh and pristine, thanks to how ridiculously easy it is to clean. This is usually hard to do with any sort of percolators in traditional bongs.
The Cannabis Now team tested out the Prism, and is reporting that, overall, Prism water pipes are easy to use and a very good value. Continue reading for the full review.
First Impressions
We first noticed the size of the bong’s pieces, along with how beautiful the colored glass is. The overall size of the bong is large, but it’s by no means obnoxious. The colored mouthpiece and artwork designs are flawless. Upon opening the package, it was clear that the piece was made with care and of high-quality materials. It felt sturdy and secure.
A Closer Look
The Prism water pipe is made of three parts, with pieces called “halos” that are used to screw the different pieces together. These halos come in all different colors to go with whatever design you choose. For our custom design, we chose a clear beaker-style base with a built-in lavender percolator. The middle piece is also a tree style percolator with an artist’s design of your choice. We chose a fun abstract pop art design by Pretty Done. The top piece is the downstem and is a light lavender color. Lastly, the bowl piece is a transparent pink color, with lots of room to pack a fat bowl.
The Prism in Action
The Prism bong is extremely user friendly. Just use the Prism Halo connectors to screw the entire piece together, and it’s ready to go. We used Piece Water when smoking out of the bong to keep the water cleaner for longer and to reduce any resin buildup. These water pipes are 100% entry-level, but they’re also appealing to the cannabis connoisseur. The pieces are easy to assemble and don’t require any former knowledge or additional instructions to use.
A Sound Purchase
Prism water pipes are a great investment overall. The prices are extremely reasonable for the quality of the product combined with the ability to make it completely custom. The glass is of high quality and very durable. And cleaning is so easy since you can disassemble the entire piece giving you more time to relax and enjoy your smoke sesh.
Supporting The Arts
Prism has teamed up with many talented graphic artists to bring you some epic decal designs. Artists include Pretty Done, Enzy and Prism’s own shop manager. The new Desert Dream’n collection just dropped on Prism’s online store and features Aztec-inspired designs that will make you want to get lost in nature.
A World of Opportunities
Prism was created with the desire to open up a world of opportunities around bong modifications, modularity and customization. As the company website states, “In this ever-changing world, nobody wants to be stuck with one option. Convenience is key, and your water pipe should be as unique as you are.”