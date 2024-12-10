Sponsored
Meet NOVA: The Swiss-Army Knife for Smoking Flower
The latest smoking device from Cipher is setting new standards for reusable and portable cannabis consumption. Read on to learn about the patent-pending design of Cipher’s NOVA.
Earlier this fall, the innovative minds over at Cipher released their newest invention—a revolutionary, all-in-one electronic smoking pipe called the NOVA. It’s a sleek, stainless-steel pen with a unique patent-pending design. But it’s not just a pipe.
With a few attachments, the NOVA can transform from a pipe into a bong or a bowl. Cipher’s slogan for the product says it all: “It’s a pipe, it’s a bong, it’s a bowl, it’s a Nova.” There’s nothing else out there quite like it.
How The Cipher NOVA Works
The NOVA is a handheld device made up of a few magnetic parts that seamlessly click together and easily pull apart for disassembly. A mouthpiece clicks into a chamber which holds ground flower, which then clicks into a piece holding an electric arc lighter. The chamber for flower is fit with a small, refillable pod that conceals about a bowl’s worth of ground product.
The pod, which can easily be taken out, protects the flower from direct contact with the heat source. This makes for smooth and tasty hits while also creating what Cipher explains as “a natural self-extinguishing effect,” which preserves the product by only burning it when the device is in use.
The arc lighter is another unique aspect of the NOVA that sets it apart from its competitors. The lighter is powered without butane or coils, resulting in a clean, controlled and mess-free burn.
Surprisingly Portable
Since the NOVA offers such a variety of smoking options, you might not think it would be easy to take with you on the move. However, the NOVA has an intentionally portable design: The sleek look and small size of the NOVA, the concealed product chamber, and the rechargeable, reusable design of the device make it a great choice when you’re out and about. Other accessories from Cipher make it even more convenient as a travel device, including a container that holds 3 extra pods and a smell-proof jar large enough for a few grams.
Extra Perks
For sale separately, the team at Cipher has designed a bubbler attachment and a bowl piece accessory to create the ultimate interchangeable herb-smoking system. The bubbler attachment replaces the mouthpiece and fits right onto the pen to create a sweet little bong. If you’re interested in a bigger bong, the bowl piece accessory can be situated on any classic glass bong and used to take a clean, butane-free rip.
Why We’re Fans
After trying the NOVA, we were not disappointed. The device rips huge clouds while also offering a super smooth feel and a great tasting hit. It’s not quite as simple to load up as an old-school pipe or bong, but the benefits of the NOVA became clear quickly.
The NOVA is less harsh than a regular pipe or bong can be, and it’s even more smooth when used with the bubbler attachment. Additionally, it’s never a bad call to be conscious about Butane exposure, and the arc lighter is a simple way to get a clean burn as opposed to using something like hemp-wick when smoking from a pipe or bong.
The NOVA doesn’t get resin build-up near as quickly as a pipe or bong does either, and the device is easy to take apart and clean. Another benefit is that unlike a rechargeable concentrate pen, there’s no need to worry about the NOVA becoming clogged or spilling. It’s great to know the device can be charged in any position without causing issues and transported without any mess. It does take a bit of caution when taking apart and reloading the NOVA because of the strong magnetism that keeps the device together.
The NOVA has earned itself a permanent spot in our at-home smoking collection as a fantastic alternative for the bong or pipe; and for events, social outings, and really any adventure where we could use a puff on-the-go, this device will surely be in our travel bags. The NOVA is like the Swiss-army knife for smoking flower: It can be used in many ways and is just a good idea to have around.
The NOVA can be ordered online along with all the complimentary gadgets and accessories. To find out what the people are saying about the pipe check out these video reviews.