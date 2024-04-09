STIIIZY Stands Out at Rolling Loud’s 10-Year Anniversary Event

PHOTOS Knawledge

The prolific brand went all out with its massive indoor replica grow to celebrate its milestone anniversary.

“It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen before,” said an eager Rolling Loud attendee. “It’s cool to attend the show, listen to killer music and see what a mock cannabis grow might look like. You know I got my selfie in!”

This was a common sentiment shared among the tens of thousands of attendees at last month’s Rolling Loud music festival, held at Inglewood, California’s Hollywood Park. It’s safe to say that the 10th anniversary of this multi-day music festival did not disappoint.

Attendees enjoying STIIIZY products.

Two cult-favorite brands, Rolling Loud and STIIIZY, joined forces in February (and concluded at the show) through a joint love for hip-hop and cannabis culture. Together, they created a deeply engaging experience built from 180 life-like cannabis plants, 24 grow lamps and real equipment from the company’s indoor cultivation facility. The activation was only further complimented by bumping sounds of hip-hop royalty including ¥$, Nicki Minaj, Future x Metro Boomin, Post Malone and more.

“We just wanted to give everyone an immersive experience and provide them with something that not everyone has the opportunity to explore,” said a brand spokesperson from STIIIZY. “People responded very positively to what we created. Many individuals even believed the plants were real. Everything except the plants was indeed real. We received numerous customer inquiries about our strains, which provided a great opportunity for discussion and garnered several thousand email sign-ups. Cannabis and music culture are closely intertwined, making this a significant moment to create for our community.”

Other celebrities and emerging artists spotted in STIIIZY’s VIP section included internet personalities DoggFace and Chris K “Blazin Asian;” musicians DUCHI, Bear1Boss, and Lil’ Blood; and reality TV personality Elle Monae (“Too Hot To Handle S2”).

STIIIZY’s mock grow set up attracted attention.

“Rolling Loud Inglewood was the ultimate vibe, blending beats, bites and the unmistakable weed aroma into an unforgettable experience. As the munchies hit, I found myself in line at the food vendors, sampling everything from fiery tacos to gourmet tater tots,” said Steven Palmer, PKA Hazey Taughtme of Black Cannabis Magazine. “What set the event apart, however, was STIIIZY’s mock grow setup—stepping into it felt like entering a green dream, surrounded by the essence of cultivation and innovation. And the air, thick with that signature scent, constantly reminded us why it’s called Loud. This festival wasn’t just about the music; it was a lifestyle, where community, culture and cannabis merged in the dopest way imaginable,” Palmer continued.

The live music partnership didn’t end with the replica grow; it also leaped onto festival big screens and reached millions of fans on social media through a mix of video ads produced by Rolling Loud and STIIIZY. Eleven jumbo TV screens displayed the collection to crowds before performances on three stages across all four days.

Crowds waiting for the next musical act.

These two cult-favorite brands came together through a joint love for hip-hop and cannabis culture, as reflected in music and personal style. The pair share similar roots, having grown from humble beginnings in California to becoming global enterprises with worldwide acclaim. It was an incredible experience and we thank them for inviting us to partake.