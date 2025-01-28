New documentary, “High Stakes: How The US Accidentally Legalized Weed,” explores the surprising fact.

The passing of the 2018 Farm Bill opened the floodgates to hemp farms from coast to coast. Spearheaded by Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), the subsequent surge in hemp production created a surplus amount of CBD, which caused commodity prices to crash, sending extractors and processors scrambling to find alternative opportunities to convert the glut into fresh revenue streams.

High Stakes: How The US Accidentally Legalized Weed explores America’s unexpected path to cannabis legalization brought by this change in federal legislation of hemp.

In the documentary, director Rob Rosen explores how a loophole in the Farm Bill means that synthetic cannabinoids, including delta-8, can be created from CBD using dangerous chemicals and sold legally in states where adult-use cannabis remains illegal as long as they contain less than 0.3% delta-9-THC.

“The Senate legalized cannabis without knowing it,” summarizes Kyle Jagger from Marijuana Moment.

Through interviews with experts, activists and policymakers, High Stakes presents a multifaceted view of cannabis legalization as a complex issue that reflects broader societal changes. The film aims to inform viewers about the implications of legalization on public health, criminal justice and economic opportunities while also addressing ongoing challenges in regulating the industry.

Lume Cannabis’ Chief Cultivation and Production Officer Kevin Kuethe explains that hemp companies don’t have to go through the same expensive third-party testing that cannabis companies have to. This lack of regulation has allowed dangerous products to flood the market.

The documentary also looks at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his well-documented distaste for cannabis. “I don’t want this state reeking of marijuana,” Gov. DeSantis is quoted as saying on why he’s against legal cannabis. Yet, as one of the undercover guests in the documentary, he vetoed a bill that would ban the hemp industry from selling dangerously unregulated and synthetic THC products.

The Sunshine State’s Amendment 3 fell short of the 60 percent supermajority needed to approve state constitutional amendments. It would’ve allowed adult use sales from existing medical marijuana dispensaries, with the potential for the Legislature to license additional retailers. The measure was opposed by the Florida Republican Party and Gov. DeSantis.

High Stakes: How The US Accidentally Legalized Weed provides the viewer with an insightful commentary on America’s changing cannabinoid landscape.

Kuethe sums it up: “Marijuana has a lot of beneficial effects and qualities for human beings, which is why this plant is so popular.”

Right on the button.