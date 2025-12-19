Sponsored
Tribe Tokes’ Luxury Vegan Cannabis Gummies
When recurring sinus infections back in 2016 forced TribeTokes co-founder Degelis Pilla to cut back on smoking and vaping cannabis, she began searching for an alternative consumption method that would work just as well as inhalation for long-term use. She explored the market but found nothing that checked all the boxes. She wanted something plant-based, vegan, free of artificial colors or additives, and with a precise dose that left no room for error.
“My whole life, I loved smoking. Chronic sinus infections, surgeries and losing my voice made me realize that there needed to be an alternative way of utilizing the product and making sure dosing is on point,” Pilla explains. When her hunt came up short, Pilla decided to team up with her friend Kymberly Byrnes in 2017 to create a range of products of their very own—they called it TribeTokes.
It’s a clean, luxury cannabis brand built on transparency, intention and enhancing the user experience. Tribetokes offers a variety of products, such as pre-rolls and vapes. Their flagship product, their gummies, are fully vegan, flavored with real fruit extract, and carefully formulated for specific effects. Whether you need support sleeping, increasing libido or getting a good buzz, each gummy delivers exactly that while providing a real fruit-like flavor, thanks to natural ingredients.
TribeTokes understands what customers need because the founders, Pilla and Byrnes, experienced the challenges themselves. Many people can’t consume artificial colors or additives, which means most edibles on the market don’t work for them. TribeTokes uses pectin instead of gelatin to achieve that gummy texture. And all of their products use only natural, high-quality ingredients paired with a high standard of processes to maintain product integrity. They also know that people want a more discreet way of consuming cannabis. As Pilla says, “Maybe you’re at your in-laws’ house and you need to microdose your way through dinner without pulling out a vape pen.”
Pilla and Byrnes have a community-first approach to customer service, doing everything in their power to show up for customers. “We specialize in answering questions about dosing, explaining how different cannabinoids work, and helping people find the right product for their specific needs,” Pilla explains. If their product line seems daunting, don’t be afraid to reach out for guidance. The team is more than happy to help you choose the product that suits you best.
While TribeTokes is praised for their range of products, including flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vapes, topicals, and even remedies for your furry friends, we’re impressed by their five gummy offerings, which we take a deeper look into below.
Good Things Come in Small Packages
Every one of TribeTokes gummies is a tailored sensory experience. Dege designed the gummies to have specific effects that she needed and wanted. Using natural ingredients and precision dosing, every recipe combines a unique profile of cannabinoids—carefully formulated to support distinct effects and purposeful moments. Because of the specialized nature of each member of the portfolio, it only makes sense to dive in deep and review them one by one to fully appreciate what TribeTokes has to offer.
Buzzed Pineapple
Formula: This specific edible was designed for experienced cannabis consumers committed to the journey. Buzzed delivers 10 mg Delta‑9 THC along with 20 mg Delta‑8 THC per gummy. This is a more potent combination than other edibles within the TribeTokes product portfolio.
Flavor & Effect: Pineapple tastes like pineapple! Vibrant tropical flavors are bursting as you chew. Onset is faster: effects begin as early as 35–40 minutes as opposed to the typical one hour-and-asses mark. It’s a swift trip into a clear, euphoric high with relaxing effects on the body. The peak intensity of the experience lasts about three hours. We recommend pairing this with nighttime rituals because, sometimes, there’s a lingering effect towards the end of the experience.
Suggested Use: This is a “clear your calendar” gummy—great for parties, movies or late-night creativity. Not for beginners, and not for mid-day tasks.
Libido Lift Cherry
- Formula: This functional gummy includes 10mg of CBD, 20mg of CBC and a proprietary blend of Maca, Muira Puama, Catuaba and Mucuna. This is a mixture of traditional aphrodisiacs to target mood, blood flow and body awareness.
- Flavor & Effect: The dark fruit flavor of cherry dominates the palette, layered with botanical and herb undercurrents. The body effects took about 90 minutes to appear, starting with a subtle body heat and mild euphoria, like a tickle behind the eyes and consciousness. Peak sensations hovered in the 2 to 3-hour window, with increased tactile sensitivity and mood elevation, though more subtle than traditional buzz-forward gummies. This was not just a libido-based use case. After a terrible headache, this specific gummy lifted the pain and pressure without the psychoactive effects. It felt good to just be.
- Suggested Use: This gummy sets the tone for intimacy, like pregaming for a fun-filled evening. It’s helpful for unwinding in a sensual way, getting in touch with the body and breathwork. This edible is less about intensity and more about a subtle, soft and embodied presence.
Sleep Mixed Berry
- Formula: Each gummy is composed of 10 mg Delta‑9 THC, 20 mg CBN, 1 mg B6 and 250 mg L‑Tryptophan. When thinking of edibles as medicine with curated effects, this is one of TribeTokes’ most targeted blends. It was created specifically to ease users into restful slumber. Figuring out dosage over a month-long period is key here, as you test the specific amount your body needs for restful sleep while still being able to wake up feeling up refreshed and unfogged.
- Flavor & Effect: The mixed berry flavor is rich and herbalicious. Around 60–75 minutes post-consumption, the effects of this journey are built with a heady buzz followed by full-body relaxation. The blend doesn’t knock the user out abruptly, but rather guides them gently into sleep. Most users will sleep 6-8 hours with minimal disruption; however, it takes a little bit of experimentation around dosage to prevent waking up groggy.
- Suggested Use: This gummy is perfect for winding down after a long day, or when traditional sleep aids like Melatonin aren’t quite enough. This blend is strong and highly effective.
Solventless Watermelon
- Formula: Each gummy contains 10 mg of live rosin THC, extracted via heat and pressure (without solvents), to preserve the terpene profile in addition to the minor cannabinoids. According to their website, “rosin is considered the champagne of cannabis extracts because it is all-natural, incredibly pure, and delivers a full-spectrum experience.” It’s a curious process as the cannabis is flash frozen to access the full spectrum of both cannabinoids and terpenes that are expertly extracted in a way that distillate is unable to deliver on.
- Flavor & Effect: The watermelon flavor is juicy with potent herb undertones. Effects set in about one hour later and bring about a warm body sensation followed by a light euphoric head high. Peak intensity was reached by the second hour, maintaining a comfortable plateau through the fifth hour, and tapering gently over the next few. Of course, timing will vary from person to person.
- Suggested Use: Best suited for deep creative work, mellowing out, or early evening unwinding after work. The effect is present but not in the same way as the Buzzed: Pineapple. This is a portfolio piece that captures the mythos of what solventless “clean cannabis” highs can achieve.
CBD-Boosted Mango
- Formula: Each mango gummy blends 10mg Delta‑9 THC with 20mg CBD, using live resin extract to access the full-spectrum qualities while simultaneously softening the THC’s psychoactive effects. According to the TribeTokes website, this live resin extract gummies developed a following among cannabis enthusiasts because of their unique effects, including deep relaxation and staying asleep throughout the night.
- Flavor & Effect: A rich, mango flavor leads the experience. The journey leans both introspective and cerebral, setting in around 45 minutes with a notable mental shift. The added CBD grounds the trip, keeping anxiety and overstimulation at bay by focusing on the body effects. The peak experience holds steady between hours two and three, with a soft fade by hour six. Unlike the other gummies in the portfolio, it’s suggested that you start with smaller dosing before working up to the ideal dose. This is a trip that can get intense quick.
- Suggested Use: This is a great option for those solo evenings like out of a Kid Cudi song, deep introspection, or media immersion. This doesn’t inspire the same couch lock as other formulas. Like goldilocks, we would describe this experience as not too intense, hitting a balanced middle ground between intensity and calm.
TribeTokes Leads The Clean Cannabis Movement
TribeTokes’ mission to deliver premium quality to their customers carries on beyond the consumption experience. This is a female-owned brand that you partner with for long-term sustainable use; it’s a relationship you can grow and perform with. We know processes are key for accessing both major and minor cannabinoids. Additionally, Pilla and Byrnes are spearheading the Clean Cannabis Movement, and you can help be a part of this paradigm shift while enjoying a luxury cannabis high that tastes as good as it feels.
