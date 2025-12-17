Sponsored
Inside Amsterdam’s 2025 Coffeeshop Awards
The fifth Amsterdam Coffeeshop Awards brought together coffeeshops, budtenders, creatives and consumers for a weekend that celebrated history, community and top-shelf weed.
The 2025 Amsterdam Coffeeshop Awards brought together cannabis lovers from across the industry—including coffeeshops, staff, brand representatives and regular patrons—for a weekend of tastings, meetups and shop visits across the city. Organized by AudioKush, the three-day event, held November 14-16, has grown steadily since its launch in 2021 and now serves as an annual record of where Amsterdam’s coffeeshop community stands and how it continues to grow.
To gain a better understanding of the cultural significance of the Amsterdam Coffeeshop Awards, it is helpful to examine how Amsterdam’s coffeeshops originated. In the 1970s, the city started allowing small-scale cannabis sales under controlled conditions. This wasn’t legalization, but it wasn’t an underground loophole either. Rather, it was a practical harm-reduction strategy that eventually shaped Amsterdam’s identity as one of the world’s most recognized cannabis destinations.
For many international visitors, especially those from countries with strict laws, coffeeshops were the first place they saw cannabis handled as a normal part of daily life. Customers could sit down, read a menu, and ask staff about different strains—something that didn’t exist anywhere else at the time. As the years passed, coffee shops became an integral part of the city’s cultural landscape, influenced by music, art, hospitality, food and nightlife. They also became an early example for policymakers looking to understand what a regulated cannabis environment could look like.
The Amsterdam Coffee Shop Awards draw on that history. Rather than simply naming winners, they aim to recognize the people and businesses that continue to shape a culture built over decades.
How The Judging Process Works
The awards are split into two sections with distinct judging methods. The Consumer Choice categories are decided by public voting, giving a clear picture of what regular coffee shop customers and visitors value most across the city. For the Industry Awards, over the course of a week, a panel of 25 industry professionals independently samples and scores the city’s best flower, hash, pre-rolls, edibles, coffeeshops and concentrates. Each product is independently evaluated in a blind taste test, with no branding or identifying information provided to the judges, ensuring that assessments focus solely on quality. Together, these two approaches reflect both the community’s preferences and the standards recognized by industry professionals.
The awards gala was held on Docks 1, a smoker-friendly boat cruise and Amsterdam’s largest floating venue, which capped off a three-day stretch of meet-ups, coffeeshop visits, tastings and late-night parties. According to Russell D, marketing director for Amsterdam Coffee Shop Awards, a total of 200 industry professionals were aboard the awards cruise. By the time the winners were announced, most people in the room had already shared a joint, a conversation, or at least a handshake somewhere else in the city.
Now, let’s take a look at this year’s full list of winners.
2025 Consumer Choice Awards
These categories were decided entirely by public vote; the customers, locals and visitors who give Amsterdam’s coffeeshops their character.
- Coffeeshop of the Year: Barney’s Coffeeshop: Barney’s secured the title for a second consecutive year, becoming the first coffeeshop to achieve this accolade in the Awards’ history. Regulars often point to the same combination: a staff that treats hospitality as a skill, a menu that evolves without chasing fads, and genetics that continue to attract international attention.
- Budtender of the Year: Lily @ Barney’s Coffeeshop: Lily explains products simply and offers trusted advice, earning strong support from regulars.
- Most Knowledgeable Staff: Balou: Balou’s staff is known for clear, informative explanations, with Riccardo praised for his easy communication.
- Content Creator of the Year: Corax Dewai: Corax’s candid coverage captures daily coffeeshop life, resonating with local and online audiences.
- Best Coffeeshop Menu: Barney’s Coffeeshop: Barney’s menu remains one of the most curated in the city. The selection changes often enough to stay relevant without abandoning long-loved classics. The approach keeps the list focused instead of overwhelming.
- Best Coffeeshop Art Exhibit: “The Grand History of Cannabis,” Mossy Giant @ De Kade: The exhibit paired illustration with cultural references to create a visual timeline of cannabis history. It drew consistent attention for being engaging without feeling like a museum piece.
- Best Indoor Coffeeshop Lounge: Prix d’Ami: Prix d’Ami offers diverse lounge spaces, maintaining a cohesive, welcoming atmosphere despite its size.
- Best Outdoor Coffeeshop Lounge: Katsu: Katsu’s terrace in De Pijp remains a steady favorite. It draws both locals and visitors, offering a secluded, relaxed spot away from the busier tourist zones.
- Best Coffeeshop Outside Amsterdam: Hunter’s Zandvoort: Hunter’s Zandvoort brings the brand’s style to a very different environment: the coast. Its 40th anniversary added weight to the win.
- Best Smoker-Friendly Lounge: Barney’s Uptown: Barney’s Uptown feels comfortable and lived-in, with praised seating, drinks, and unobtrusive DJ sets.
- Best CBD Brand: Mystery Bees: Mystery Bees’ small-batch, simple approach and consistent, clean flavors earned high voter recognition.
- Best 420 Event or Experience: Buddha Lounge Boat: The Buddha Lounge Boat offers a slow, scenic session on the city’s waterways. It continues to attract people seeking a relaxed, floating alternative to land-based coffeeshop visits.
- Favourite Coffeeshop Pet: Mr. Pumba: Mr. Pumba is a coffeeshop fixture, well-known and frequently featured in city lore and photos.
2025 Industry Awards: Blind-Tasting Results
These awards focus strictly on what’s in the jar, not the noise behind it.
Sativa
- 1st: Jus D’Orange (The Old Church): A bright, citrus-forward profile that hits like a glass of freshly squeezed juice.
- 2nd: Mimosa (7th Heaven): Clementine x Purple Punch genetics deliver a fruit-driven and approachable profile.
- 3rd: B45 (Cream Pheno) (THC Turbine): Smooth and easygoing, the B45 cream phenotype is the perfect modern sativa.
Haze
- 1st: G13 Haze (Coffeeshop Blue Sea): A classic haze profile built on earth, pine, and citrus, with long-lasting clarity. This cross of G13 and Hawaiian Sativa, G13 Haze, is an Amsterdam classic.
- 2nd: Super Silver Haze (Coffeeshop Central): Delivered with its usual lemon-spice expression, this legendary cultivar is a cross of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze.
- 3rd: Amnesia (Coffeeshop 7th Heaven): Sharp and uplifting, true to its long-standing reputation of being a benchmark for haze connoisseurs.
Indica
- 1st: Uncle Snoop (Coffeeshop Barney’s): Dense, frosted buds with vanilla-berry notes and a steady, relaxing effect that’s true to its namesake.
- 2nd: Black Cherry Gelato (Coffeeshop Hunter’s): Sweet, rounded, and well-suited to late-day use.
- 3rd: Dark Matter (Coffeeshop The Old Church): This earthly strain delivers a calming finish that melts away tension and guides you into restful sleep.
Hybrid
- 1st: Baker’s Man (Coffeeshop Relax): Warm, pastry-like aromatics and a sociable, mellow effect.
- 2nd: Super Boof (Coffeeshop Hunter’s): Tropical citrus punch flavors and a euphoric twist.
- 3rd: Zillions (Coffeeshop Barney’s): Sweet, expressive, and notably potent, this balanced hybrid crosses Original Z and Lemon Cherry Gelato and features a notably high THC and terpene content.
Traditional Hash
- 1st: Zero Zero (Coffeeshop Relax): Soft, aromatic, and reminiscent of classic Moroccan craftsmanship.
- 2nd: Champagne (Coffeeshop 7th Heaven): A sweet, smooth flavor with a bright finish for those who prefer a more polished take on traditional hash.
- 3rd: Glumosa (Coffeeshop Central): Rich resin flavor and a bold presence make this a full-flavored hash for true aficionados.
Static Hash
- 1st: Forbidden Fruit × Fruit Joy (Coffeeshop The Old Church): Layered, fruit-led flavor with balanced effects, this is a complex and utterly unique cultivar.
- 2nd: Painkiller (Coffeeshop Relax): Perfect for those seeking a smooth, calming, full-body high.
- 3rd: K1 (Coffeeshop Reefer): Reliable potency and intense effects.
Ice Water Hash
- 1st: Grape Gas WPFF (Coffeeshop Terps Army): Solventless, bold, and smooth with terpenes that burst from the jar, a testament to modern extraction craft.
- 2nd: Hawaï WPFF (Coffeeshop Hashtag): Creamy, layered and bursting with mango, pineapple, and passion fruit notes.
- 3rd: RS11 Piatella (Coffeeshop Terps Army): Soft texture and floral aromatics.
Live Rosin
- 1st: Grape Gas (Coffeeshop Terps Army): The pinnacle of purity and potency.
- 2nd: Oishii (Green Gold): Creamy, rich, and sweetly layered notes.
- 3rd: Banana Punch (Coffeeshop 7th Heaven): Sweet, floral and a must for flavor hunters.
Premium Pre-roll
- 1st: Heavenly Beltz Donut (Coffeeshop 7th Heaven): Perfectly constructed with top-shelf flower and rosin.
- 2nd: Gelato 33 Hash Hole (Coffeeshop Balou): Creamy, gassy and a powerful dessert for grown-ups.
- 3rd: #thegasbomb Donut (Coffeeshop Hashtag): Gassy and bold, with a clean, punchy finish.
Edibles
- 1st: Pistachio Cheesecake (Let’s Get Baked × Coffeeshop The Old Church): Nutty, creamy, and decadently dosed, this edible is both a culinary and cannabis masterpiece.
- 2nd: Mango Mouse (Made To Be Baked × Coffeeshop Sativa): Light, tropical, and easy to enjoy.
- 3rd: Tartlet Sampler (Petit 420): Offers multiple flavor experiences in one serving.
CBD
- 1st: Lemon Cherry CBD (Coffeeshop Relax): Citrus-forward with a mild, steady effect.