Fourth of July Cannabis Recipe: Strawberry Cough-Infused Overnight Oats

Photo by Jessica Catalano for Cannabis Now

This marijuana-infused breakfast is a great way to start your Fourth of July with a kick of color and cannabis.

Let’s face it, every Fourth of July, we all celebrate — hard. Those of us hosting backyard barbeques across the nation will be whipping up traditional American foods, including hot dogs, hamburgers, corn on the cob, potato salad, macaroni salad, potato chips, strawberry shortcakes, barbeque pork and chicken, lemonade, flag-colored desserts, and spiked drinks of every concoction. While eating healthy food seems to be almost impossible on the Fourth of July, this recipe for cannabis-infused overnight oats with strawberries is both indulgent and nutritious.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and not everyone makes good decisions early in the morning. This festive holiday treat is wholesome and decadent, but will keep you going with your hunger in check by the time you hit the Fourth of July festivities later in the day. It will allow you to enjoy the delicious celebratory food, but not be filled with deep regret the next day for going overboard after bad breakfast decisions

With an infusion of the Strawberry Cough strain to complement the fresh strawberries, the high provided by these overnight oats can inspire feelings of motivation, euphoria and creativity. This strain also gives relief from mood disorders and migraines. Meanwhile, oatmeal contains dietary fiber in amounts that keep you full and satiated throughout the day. Overnight oats pack a medicinal punch as they promote healthy digestion, stop inflammation, provide energy and build bone density. Plus, the addition of chia seeds, almonds, bananas, blueberries, strawberries and Greek yogurt helps keep your appetite satiated.

And of course, this cannabis-infused breakfast incorporates the colors of red, white, and blue! As you dig into your overnight oats, you can start your day on the right note by starting your celebration with breakfast.

Ingredients:

1 cup almond milk or cow milk

½ cup organic gluten-free old fashioned oats

½ cup plain Greek yogurt or dairy-free yogurt

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon chia seeds

3/4 cup sliced strawberries

¼ cup blueberries

½ banana

6 almonds

1 tablespoon honey infused with Strawberry Cough

Directions:

Step 1: Mix the dry oats, milk, yogurt, chia seeds and vanilla extract in a Tupperware container. Stir until fully combined and let sit covered overnight in the fridge (at least 8 hours).

Step 2: In the morning, wash and slice the strawberries. Add some to the bottom of a bowl or a canning jar. Pour half of the overnight oats over the strawberries and spread evenly. Repeat one more time. Finish with the remaining strawberries on top.

Step 3: Add the blueberries then the bananas on top of the strawberries next. Add the almonds and then garnish with the honey on top. Enjoy one of the most refreshing ways to wake up in the morning!

Dosage:

If you buy your infused honey, please follow the dosage instructions. You can buy honey infused with a strain of your choice, Strawberry Cough, or a strain similar to the terpene profiles of Strawberry Cough.

If you make your own honey, one gram of Strawberry Cough usually tests at about 22 percent THC. So, if you added a quarter of a gram of this strain into your honey recipe at 22 percent

THC, it would contain 55 mg of THC total. If you want a smaller dose, either cut the cannabis down to a smaller amount or add more honey to your recipe. If you want a higher dose, add more Strawberry Cough or use less honey. Either way you chose to medicate, make sure to decarboxylate your weed in the oven before making your honey. You can also use extract or alcohol tincture.

As always, it’s best to know your proper edibles dosage before you try an edible to avoid being unpleasantly high.

Strain Suggestions:

I would recommend strains that possess fruity terpenes that would pair well with the flavors of strawberries themselves. The following strains would be ideal if you didn’t have Strawberry Cough: Fruity Pebbles, Haze Berry, Juicy Fruit or Strawberry Kush. If you cannot find these strains, don’t panic — just follow your nose and taste buds to finds strains that would complement the dish. Have fun with it! And don’t forget, any cannabis honey will do if you cannot find anything strain-specific!

TELL US, are you incorporating cannabis into your Fourth of July celebrations?