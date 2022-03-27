Sponsored
Cira E-Rig Offers Easy, Portable Dabbing
The user-friendly features and precise temperature control of the Cira e-rig by AUXO makes portable dabbing easier than ever.
The new Cira e-rig from AUXO is the latest in portable electric dab rig technology, designed to deliver a premium concentrates consumption experience. The device is part of a new generation of e-rigs that are taking over the market and changing the way concentrate connoisseurs enjoy their dabs.
The Cira e-rig has been developed with a focus on user experience. To ensure an uncomplicated and clean e-rig session, it removes the need for you to take cumbersome and dangerous butane torches on the road with you. Instead, the smart device heats an element with dual long-lasting 2000mAh batteries, so dabbers can taste their terps on a hike or at the beach without using any flames.
The device comes with titanium and quartz heating chamber options, allowing you to switch up your dabbing experience depending on the flavors and terpene levels of your content. Additional user-friendly features include a distinctive anti-scalding wave design and an OLED monitor that displays both temperature and battery life so that you can quickly check on Cira’s status at a glance.
Ideal for Dabbers on the Move
I took the Cira for a day skiing with friends in Big Sky, Montana. I was excited to see how it would perform for a day’s worth of dabbing with some slurpy, terpy live rosin to elevate our experience, and to discover just how portable the device is.
Snugly fitting in my hand, Cira measures at 130mm long and 76mm wide, and weighs a comfortable 340g without the glass mouthpiece, perfect for taking on the road. Just before riding the slopes of Lone Mountain in Big Sky, we took our first hits on the Cira. We were still in my friend’s car, so I loaded the quartz chamber with the extract. Quartz is my favorite material for nails and bangers, as it really lets the terpene profiles sing. Now it’s time to set it to the preferred temperature, which for me is around 650°F.
One thing I really like is the ability to break it down for even easier transporting. I was able to remove the atomizer, dishes and battery and put it in my pocket—an excellent feature that other portable e-rigs on the market don’t offer.
Precise Temperature Control
Being able to customize and control the temperature of the dab is one of the most important factors I look at when choosing a new e-rig. Temperature control is critical in preventing evaporation and also ensures the full, delicious terpy-ness of the dabs.
The Cira e-rig delivers a 450°F to 1000°F temperature range, precisely controlled at 10°F with each adjustment, providing complete control over your preferred dabbing temperature. This feature especially comes in handy if you love trying out different concentrates; the 10°F difference could be perfectly calibrated to maximize the potency and flavor profile of your contents.
Speedy Heating Time
AUXO’s patent-pending Heating Wire Technology provides a speedy pre-heating time of 20 seconds, almost guaranteeing an instant session for me and my friends, especially out in the cold. The powerful dual 2000mAh batteries support more than 30 standard sessions—which we were definitely planning on using.
Gone are the days of dangerous butane dab torches and sizzling hot nails or bangers that can potentially burn precious extracts—and the dabber—thanks to advanced technologies housed in the Cira e-rig.
Extended Heating Mode
Cira’s extended heating mode allows you to maintain the heat temperature while extending your sessions by 15 seconds in the middle of the cycle. This was an extremely useful feature for us when we were mid-mountain and wanted to give a temperature boost for a friend who prefers his temps a little higher. You can lengthen the session by adding as many extra 15-second bursts as you need during the cycle. It’s easy to operate, too: Simply double click the “Plus” button within the 10-second heating countdown.
Rapid Charge
The Cira comes with a convenient charging base that is quite handy for setting down between dabs. The rapid charging of about 60 minutes is also a noteworthy feature. After a full day of skiing with the Cira, it needed to be recharged once I got home. You can easily set the Cira aside to charge while showering, or taking care of any chores and errands. Before you know it, Cira will be waiting for you, fully charged and ready to go. The charging cable is also compatible with any USB port, which makes charging on-the-go super convenient wherever you are.
All in all, I found the Cira e-rig to be a solidly built, easy-to-use dab rig that both experienced dabbers and newcomers alike can enjoy. For me, the Cira’s portability is a major draw. The device is great for taking up the mountain, on a road trip or a hike. It’s so much easier to throw it in a backpack instead of a dab rig and torch. Trust me, there’s nothing worse than getting to the top of a mountain and sitting down to admire the view, ready to take a well-deserved dab, when— oops! —you’ve forgotten the torch, or worse, it’s out of fuel.
At only $179.99, the Cira e-rig is a great price compared to other portable e-rigs on the market. It comes with everything you need, including quartz and titanium chambers, dabbers and cleaning sticks, as well as a 10-year manufacturer’s guarantee.
This new iteration of a traditional glass piece is a safer, portable option for those looking to level up their consumption game.