Baked Marijuana French Toast

Ingredients:

1 French baguette

1 ½ tbsp. butter

3 tbsp. cannabutter

4 eggs

1 cup milk

¼ cup sugar

3 tbsp. maple syrup

1 tsp. vanilla extract

½ tsp. salt

Powdered sugar

Directions:

Lightly butter a 13 by 9-inch (32.5 by 23-cm) baking dish. Cut the baguette crosswise at an angle into 8 slices. Each should be about ¾ inch (2 cm) thick. Using a small bowl, cream the pair of butters together until thoroughly combined. Now spread the butter onto a single side of each of your 8 slices and then arrange them butter side up in your prepared baking dish.

Next, whisk together the eggs, sugar, milk, syrup, vanilla, and salt. Pour the mixture over the bread and press the slices down into it before covering the dish and allowing it to refrigerate for 8 hours.

When ready to cook, preheat your oven to 350°F (180°C). Once heated, place the uncovered baking dish in the oven and bake for 45 minutes or until the tops are golden brown. Dust them with powdered sugar and serve.