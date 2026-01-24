Edibles Recipe: The Ultimate Cannabis-Infused Bacon Avocado Open Face Toast

Photo Julia Erickson

This particular recipe is a decadent and sure fire way to get you hopping on that avocado toast train quicker than you would expect.

Avocado toast for breakfast? It might sound strange to some but for others this surprisingly refreshing and filling toast is an absolutely perfect way to start the day. The amount of toppings that you can pair with the avocado is simply limitless. Which means you can have a new style of avocado toast every day of the week without the worry of your taste buds becoming bored.

Super Lemon Haze pairs harmoniously with the bright citrus notes of the sun dried tomatoes and fresh avocado. Its fast hitting and powerful high promotes a balanced feeling between the body and mind. It is a great uplifting sativa-dominant strain that provides excellent pain management and energy for the day with long lasting effects. A perfect match for the sustained energy that the ingredients of the dish imparts as well. Are you ready for a new found love of avocado toast?

Mise en place:

1/2 cup fresh sautéed spinach with 1 clove minced garlic and 1 tablespoon Super Lemon Haze olive oil

1 whole ripe avocado

2 slices focaccia

4 slices of pan fried applewood smoked bacon

4 slices of sundried tomatoes in olive oil or soaked in water then blotted with a paper towel

4 slices of fresh mozzarella

1 teaspoon of pesto

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Step 1: Toast the focaccia bread in the oven or toaster very lightly.

Step 2: Mash the avocado in a small bowl with a fork and then season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 3: Spread the avocado evenly on the lightly toasted focaccia bread slices. Make sure to spread it out to the edges of the bread.

Step 4: Now spread the Super Lemon Haze sautéed spinach and garlic evenly over both slices of the avocado toast.

Step 5: Roll the mozzarella slices in the pesto sauce until coated. Place two slices of pesto mozzarella evenly over the sautéed spinach on both halves.

Step 6: Now place two sundried tomatoes on top of the pesto mozzarella on each slice.

Step 7: Adorn each halve of toast with two pieces of bacon however you choose. It can be in strips, crumbles, or bits.

Step 8: Lightly toast the bread in an oven on a sheet tray until the mozzarella is gooey and bubbly.

Step 9: Enjoy with a friend, by yourself, or place both toast sides together for the ultimate stoney focaccia sandwich.

Dosage:

If one gram of Super Lemon Haze tests at 20 percent THC, twenty percent of 1,000 mg would be 200mg. Sub the number of your THC percentage and do the math to figure out your dosing for the vegetable oil. Remember, this recipe yields two slices of avocado toast or one large sandwich, so be sure to dose accordingly. When you make your canna-oil be sure to dose it by the tablespoon for an accurate dosage. If you want a smaller dose in this recipe, cut the cannabis down to a smaller portion in either the olive oil or the amount of olive oil you put in the pan. If you want a larger dose, add the amount you desire into the olive oil you make or into the pan.

Strain Suggestions:

I would recommend any strains whose terpenes would compliment the citrusy flavor of the avocado and tomatoes. Strains that possess citrus, lemon, or even lime would pair best. Lemon Skunk, Lemon Drop, Lemon Haze, Red Headed Stranger, Lime OG, or Key Lime Pie. Be creative and have fun with it!

