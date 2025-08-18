Sponsored
The Urb Guide to Hemp-Derived Cannabis
Demystifying Delta-8, minor cannabinoids, and the rest of Urb’s incredible line of hemp-derived cannabis products.
Having a hard time getting your head around hemp-derived cannabis? With concepts like Delta-8, minor cannabinoids, and non-psychoactive CBD flying around, the modern legal cannabis landscape can often feel overwhelming and confusing.
Fortunately, Urb’s on a mission to connect customers with hemp-derived cannabinoid products they can trust. To date, the brand’s accomplishments in the field include being the first to bring Delta-8 THC to market, the first to bring Delta-9 THC edibles to market, and their award-winning Pegasus D8 oil, which boasts the highest standard for purity, safety and compliance in the hemp space.
Forged through a curated combination of quality, education and a diverse array of premium goods, Urb has something for everyone: From canna-curious newbies residing in hemp-only legal states to the old guard and their penchant for ripe flavors and high potency.
Want to learn more about which Urb lines can brighten your day? We’ve put together a clear and concise breakdown of the science behind their award-winning releases to help you find the perfect match for soothing what ails you. Read on for tables and explainers—complete with paired product suggestions—covering the full breadth of Urb’s pioneering work to provide hemp-derived cannabis far and wide across the legal landscape.
To get you started, we’re offering 25% to all Cannabis Now readers with code URBCN25.
De-Mystify Hemp-Derived Cannabinoids
Let’s start with the basics: What is hemp-derived cannabis? In short, hemp is a variety of cannabis plant that tests at 0.3% THC or less. In the wake of the passage of the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill, products featuring hemp-derived cannabinoids have surged in popularity. They include the non-psychoactive cannabinoid CBD, trace amounts of Delta-9 (the same THC found in non-hemp cannabis), Delta-8 (a weaker form of its more popular THC sibling), and new wonders like Delta 10. If you think of the cannabis plant as a box of crayons, hemp-derived cannabinoids are like a handful of fascinating new colors you’ve yet to color with. Completely safe and available in a myriad of enticing forms and formulas, let’s look under the hood at what each cannabinoid offers.
Non-Psychoactive
CBC
CBC—short for cannabichromene—doesn’t bind strongly to our natural endocannabinoid system’s CB1 receptors, but it does interact with some lesser-known receptors (TRPV1 and TRPA1), which can help to modulate inflammation and pain perception. Offering appealing potential as a targeted, non-intoxicating pain relief option, Urb is proud to offer CBC-powered products as part of our Boarding Skybites gummies line.
CBN
First identified in 1896, CBN is only mildly psychoactive. Research suggests CBN can play a role as a sleep aid and that it may help support the reverse of bone loss associated with osteoporosis. Additionally, CBN may also have antibacterial properties against bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus. Grab your ticket to the CBN revolution with Urb’s Landing Skybites: offering a soft landing when and where you need it, complete with delicious berry flavors.
CBD
Long considered a great cannabinoid for multitasking, CBD is associated with a wide range of reported benefits covering everything from relieving pain and reducing stress to taming seizures and even contributing to clearer skin. And it does it all without the psychoactivity of THC, leading to its recent popularity as a non-intoxicating, safe option for canna-curious consumers to try. If you’re looking for a potent yet gentle CBD experience, check out our Boarding Skybites.
CBG
CBG is short for cannabigerol: a comparatively rare cannabinoid that typically comprises less than 1% of most cannabis strains. While there are studies that show CBG may help with inflammation and reducing stress, there are indications that the cannabinoid may also help address some other, more challenging conditions. Check out Urb’s Lychee Dream Jointcase to enjoy flower dripping with juicy sweetness and fuled by the twin power of THCA and CBG.
Low Strength
D8
Yes, Delta-9 THC is the compound most people think of when they hear “THC,” but there’s a lot to like about Delta-8 THC, too. Known to typically deliver a subtler, less intense experience, D8 products are a great option for those desiring a lower altitude flight. Many describe the experience of Delta 8 as more subtle, and this reduced intensity can make it a popular choice for individuals seeking a mellower and balanced experience. Urb is proud to be the first company to bring D8 to the legal market. Try our award-winning Pegasus D8 oil via a variety of tailored vape products, including Urb’s ultra-convenient Mile High Aerovape 420 Max.
D10
Like its siblings, Delta-10 THC is mostly hemp-derived and produces psychoactive effects often described as being distinctly uplifting and inspiring productivity and mental clarity in some consumers. Get a taste of Delta-10 bolstered with bold, tropical flavors by trying Urb’s Gummy Getaway Bahamas. Featuring 50mg of cannabinoids per gummy, these flavorful companions for an island-inspired escape are available in both Delta-8 and Delta-10 formulas.
THCV
Recognized as an outlier in the THC family, THCV is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in hemp and cannabis plants, but one that’s markedly different from its siblings. Unlike the classic high associated with THC, THCV—or tetrahydrocannabivarin—THCV is only very mildly intoxicating. It’s said to provide a more clear-headed and less foggy experience, which has made THCV popular among those with a “get stuff done” mindset looking for a touch of THC. According to early research, THCV may act as an appetite suppressant, which earned it the somewhat infamous nickname “diet weed.” Take THCV for a test drive with Urb’s 710 Clarity Collection, which includes the convenience of our Aerovape 710 Clarity and the notes of juicy blueberries found in our Flight Fuel 710 Clarity.
Regular Strength
D9
Is there a difference between THC and Delta 9? Nope! Delta-9 THC is fully the same as THC. The main reason to call it “Delta 9” is to distinguish it from the other types of THC in the delta family, such as Delta 8 and Delta 10. Want to try Delta 9? Check out Urb’s delicious Take Off Skybites, available in three different formulations: Create, Rest and Energy. They’re the perfect blend of sweetness and euphoria.
HHC
HHC is short for hexahydrocannabinol, a cannabinoid that’s only recently emerged in the cannabis industry to capture the curiosity of enthusiasts and researchers alike. While it’s structurally related to THC—the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis—it possesses its own unique properties and effects. At present, it’s estimated that HHC is roughly 80% as potent as THC, and according to anecdotal reports, it can provide a euphoric and uplifting experience while supporting a clear, focused mental state. You’ll find a proprietary blend of HHC and HHCP designed to elevate you to new levels with Urb’s Aerovape 710 Euphoria disposable vapes and Flight Fuel 710 Euphoria 510 threaded carts.
THCA
THCA, or tetrahydrocannabinolic acid, is the acidic precursor to THC—the “A” signifies that it’s “acidic.” Though their names and chemical structures are very similar, it’s important to be clear on these two important cannabis compounds. THCA is formed within the trichomes, the tiny mushroom-shaped glands that appear as the silvery dust you see on cannabis flower. While not psychoactive, when exposed to heat, THCA turns into THC through a process called decarboxylation, leading to some legit benefits. Intrigued? You’re in luck— Urb invites you to try their premium high-THCA flower in multiple strains cultivated in the US under ideal growing conditions.
High Strength
If you’re looking to put the pedal to the floor, give Urb’s high-potency line of products a whirl!
THCP
Only just isolated by Italian scientists in 2019, THCP is a relatively new and highly sought-after cannabinoid. Notably, it’s been found to have a structure and properties that make it much more potent than THC when it’s introduced to the endocannabinoid system. It is a naturally occurring compound in cannabis, though only in trace amounts. By some estimates THCP may be 30 times more potent than Delta 9 THC. Because THCP is so new, research is still ongoing to explore other THCP effects and benefits. Soar to new heights with the potent power of THCP. You’ll find it in our Mile High Aerovape 420 Max disposables, our Mile High Flight Fuel cartridges, and in our Mile High Skybite and Red Eye Skybite gummies.
THCH
Another 2019 discovery, THCHalso occurs in very trace amounts and is typically synthesized from other more abundant cannabinoids for use in cannabis products. THCH interacts with the endocannabinoid system and strongly binds to the CB1 receptors. THCH, like THCB and THCP, is believed to be much more potent than THC due to its impactful relationship with our CB1 receptors. Ready to wind down? Try THCH with our Aerovape 710 Relax disposable vapes or in our Flight Fuel Relax 510 vape cartridges.
THCB
This high-potency variant of THC was also first isolated in 2019 by the same team who discovered THCP. THCB is a new and exciting addition that’s similar to THCP in that it binds more strongly to your CB1 and CB2 receptors than THC, though it’s not as potent as THCP. For a potent lift, reach for our Mile High Aerovape 420 Max. This handy all-in-one vape device combines hemp-derived THCP and THCB with flash frozen live resin and our Pegasus-certified Delta 8 THC.
What to Look for in a Hemp-Derived Cannabis Brand
Having the facts makes all the difference when it comes to finding a hemp-derived cannabis brand you can trust. That’s why Urb is proud to feature transparent potency levels and full panel certificates of authentication, including GMP and Pegasus certifications, as part of their commitment to quality, safety and customer satisfaction.
Urb’s accolades in the industry include a High Times 2023 Hemp Cup award for Vape and Flower. The company also proudly manufactures everything in-house in contrast to most of its peers outsourcing such tasks. It all leads to the best possible experience for consumers like you, so come take flight with Urb today!
|Cannabinoid
|Strength Level (non-psychoactive, low, regular, high)
|Effects/Supports
|Potency (Compared to D9)
|CBC
|non-psychoactive
|Targeted, non-intoxicating pain relief
|0x
|CBD
|non-psychoactive
|Pain relief, stress relief, seizure relief, clear skin
|0x
|CBG
|non-psychoactive
|Inflammation relief, stress relief
|0x
|CBN
|non-pyschoactive
|Sleep-aid, bone loss, antibacterial
|0x
|D10
|low non-psychoactive
|Uplifting and energizing characteristics, with many consumers reporting feelings of being focused, creative, and alert after consumption
|0.1x
|THCV
|low
|Possible appetite suppressant, possible anti-inflammatory, mild effects associated with D9 THC
|0.25x
|D8
|low
|Applicable as a milder, less intense version of D9 THC (see below)
|0.5x
|HHC
|Regular
|Euphoric and uplifting experience that also supports a clear, focused mental state
|0.8x
|D9
|Regular
|Variable based on a wide array of factors including featured terpenes, product form, and volume consumed
|1x (baseline)
|THCA
|Regular
|A blissful experience comparable to one provided by D9
|1x (Non-psychoactive on its own but becomes D9 THC via heat aka decarboxylation)
|THCB
|Strong
|A stronger version of effects from Delta-9 THC
|15x
|THCH
|Strong
|Long lasting, promotes relaxation and sleep
|20x
|THCP
|Strong
|A stronger version of effects from Delta-9 THC
|30x (estimated)