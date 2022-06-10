Sponsored
Precision Extraction’s PX5 Hydrocarbon Extractor Leads the Way
Precision Extraction offers comprehensive cannabis and hemp extraction solutions, including facility design and build-out, state-of-the-art equipment and technical support.
In recent years, the cannabis consumption landscape has changed from a primarily flower-dominated market to one that heavily features products made from extracts that can be vaped or infused into topicals, edibles and a myriad of other products. However, not all extracts are created equal; the extraction method directly impacts product quality and consistency. In response to this, Precision Extraction provides cannabis businesses with complete turn-key lab solutions, including facility design, installation, training and technical support.
“At Precision, we realized pretty early that cannabis concentrates were growing in popularity and that consistency and reproducibility at scale in the extraction processes was key to long-term success,” said Brian Towns, Precision Extraction’s vice president of operations.
Precision Extraction is on a mission to continue evolving the science of extraction equipment and technology. To achieve this, the Precision Extraction team uses their design, engineering and manufacturing expertise to ensure that all of their products are safe, reliable, refined, and only of the highest quality.
Precision Extraction was recently acquired by Agrify, the cannabis and hemp market’s largest integrated total solutions provider. According to Tennant, the acquisition will provide solutions for many of the challenges customers encounter across the supply chain from a single trusted source.
Top-Tier Extraction on Every Scale
Precision Extraction offers ethanol and hydrocarbon extraction equipment. The ethanol extraction system is the fastest batch extraction method on the market and is recommended for creating full-spectrum hemp extracts.
The hydrocarbon method delivers high-quality products from a single extraction without the need for further refinement. Additionally, this kind of extraction produces the widest variety of cannabis extract products. Having been used in the food and pharmaceutical industries for over 50 years, hydrocarbon solvents—such as butane and propane—are the most popular and widely utilized solvents for extracting cannabis.
Precision Extraction’s range of closed-loop lab equipment is specifically designed for hydrocarbon extraction.
Meet the PX5 Hydrocarbon Extractor
When it comes to solvent-based cannabis extraction, there are two methods for recovering the solvent: active recovery and passive recovery. Active solvent recovery necessitates the use of a gas compressor to aid in the transfer of gaseous phase solvents. For passive solvent recovery, heating and cooling are used to evaporate and condense the butane and separate it from the extract.
Passive solvent recovery is also ideal for newcomers, as the systems are simple to operate and require less maintenance over time. They’re also more affordable, which can help you get your business up and running sooner.
Precision Extraction’s new PX5 Hydrocarbon Extractor is a closed-loop extractor for butane and propane. The one-of-a-kind passive recovery design delivers instant financial benefits to cannabis businesses of any size and is the most advanced and scalable passive hydrocarbon extraction system.
Chris Benyo, senior vice president and general manager of Agrify’s Extraction Division, says the PX5 represents more than a decade of collective experience, research and development in hydrocarbon extraction.
“The PX5—which is the first in a series of hydrocarbon extractor launches that we plan to roll out this year—is perfect for customers looking to build faster, grow their business, gain a competitive edge and make groundbreaking products,” Benyo said.
Featuring an expandable linear design that has been engineered for simplicity, the PX5 maximizes outputs while minimizing inputs. Quick material changeover allows operators to increase hourly extract production by 200% while the revised extraction approach reduces batch durations, resulting in a 33% increase in daily production.
The PX5 Hydrocarbon Extractor is easy to use and designed with future state compliance in mind, so you can rest assured your investment will be protected.
Total Turn-Key Extraction Solutions
Agrify’s Total Turn-Key (TTK) Extraction Solutions are easily adaptable to your company’s growth, budget and production requirements. Industry experts will help you with access to capital, facility design and buildout; state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction equipment; and technical support, so you can jump-start your extraction production.
Precision Extraction’s Mobile Labs
If you need facility flexibility, then Precision Extract’s C1D1 Extraction Lab Containers are the way to go. These modular outdoor and indoor cannabis extraction labs are safe, transportable and offer a slew of benefits. Available in two sizes, the innovative pods arrive fully assembled and can be easily transported to almost any destination.
Suitable for butane, propane and ethanol extraction methods, the pods are perfect if you’re still building out your main lab or looking to expand your existing facility. They are C1D1 and C1D2 compliant and ready to ship in a matter of weeks.
Precision Design Services
Along with cutting-edge extraction solutions, Precision Extraction has a team of in-house designers and engineers, called the Precision Development Group (PDG), to take your extraction lab design from schematics to full protocol set. As system integration experts, Precision Extraction’s team will work with you to identify key design parameters and effectively create the correct end-to-end solution to meet your needs. Remove the guesswork out of building codes, site planning, fire protection engineering and local fire marshal compliance.
Precision Extraction is continually improving the science of extraction, which means your Precision Extraction-backed products will also evolve. Are you ready to keep up with science and start producing the highest quality cannabis and hemp extracts on the market?