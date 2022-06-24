Sponsored
CBD Pioneer Elixinol is Helping You Rest Easy
New Sleep Collection from Elixinol utilizes liposome technology to help you find that sweet spot of restfulness.
Whether the result of a demanding lifestyle or medical issues, improper sleep health affects 50 to 70 million Americans of all ages and stages. Lack of sleep can impact alertness, reaction speeds, learning ability, mood, hand-eye coordination and short-term memory accuracy. The new Sleep Collection from Elixinol promotes a quality night’s rest while also supporting calmness and relaxation.
Considered a pioneer in the hemp industry, Elixinol was founded in 2014 with a mission to deliver high-quality CBD products that provide real results for real people. As one of the first CBD brands on the market, the company has spent the last seven years focusing on the science, research and creation of world-class cannabinoid products.
Founder Paul Benhaim has been working with the hemp plant for more than 25 years and is considered an expert in the industrial hemp industry. The environmental and wellness advocate was first attracted to hemp as a dietary supplement and, according to an interview with The Big Smoke, he has “strived to create the best quality products, for the best end-user experience through science and technology, using whole plant-based products as naturally as possible.”
The Elixinol Experience
Elixinol’s products are formulated for a targeted experience, whether that’s for supporting balance, recovery, immunity or sleep.
Data suggests that 25% of adults report inadequate sleep for at least 15 out of every 30 days. Now, those seeking more natural sleep remedies can turn to Elixinol’s line of sleep supporting CBD products, which includes capsules, gummies and oils. Let’s take a closer look at these products and how they work.
Sleep Good Night Capsules
This full-spectrum blend contains 15mg of CBD and 2mg of melatonin in each capsule to help you relax and get a solid night of sleep. The small amount of melatonin in Sleep Good Nights Capsules won’t leave you feeling groggy the next morning. Additionally, these capsules are vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, lactose-free, cruelty-free and include supercritical CO2-extracted full-spectrum hemp oil.
Sleep Gummies THC Free
Elixinol’s Sleep CBD Gummies contain natural fruit extract and are packaged in a discreet, pocket-sized container. Each gummy contains 15mg of CBD and 2mg of CBN. Made with broad-spectrum hemp extract the gummies contain no detectable amounts of THC, are GMO-free and suitable for vegans and vegetarians.
Liposome Technology
Elixinol is one of the few CBD companies featuring products with liposome technology for efficient absorption. Liposomes enhance the capabilities of the active compounds encased in an aqueous interior or lipid bilayer and are typically found in pharmaceutical delivery systems. Essentially, they create microscopic bubbles that encapsulate CBD and allow for a more effective delivery. This means your body receives more CBD per serving that might otherwise be lost in the digestive process.
Elixinol has two liposome products: Sleep Rapid Rest and Everyday Rapid Reset.
Sleep Rapid Rest Liposome
Sleep Rapid Rest contains a custom blend of CBD (5mg per serving) and CBN, a cannabinoid that’s known for helping with sleep, along with other calming ingredients, including chamomile and lemon balm. Sleep Rapid Rest supports feelings of calm and relaxation, and the advanced liposome technology will help you hit the pillow with purpose.
Everyday Rapid Reset Liposome
Sometimes, you just need a little help resetting. Everyday Rapid Reset is here to help you relieve any occasional stress, help physical discomfort, and just get that overall balanced feeling. This custom blend of broad-spectrum hemp extract contains 5mg of CBD per serving and is flavored naturally with orange and lemon extracts for a zesty pick-me-up.
Elixinol & CBD Education
All Elixinol products are certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority, so you can rest assured the products you’re consuming have been stringently regulated and tested. Elixinol conducts rigorous third-party laboratory testing and quality control across its full range of products and provides clear and detailed certificates of analysis.
Elixinol only uses the cleanest, highest-quality extraction processes that leave behind no harsh solvents or chemicals. By using CO2 extraction, the resulting high-quality hemp extract is better for you and the environment.
Finally, Elixinol is a resource for education and transparency for consumers. In 2016, Elixinol became the first company in the world to receive the seal of approval for its CBD products from the cannabis research, education and support group, the Realm of Caring.
“Education and research is an important core mission of Elixinol,” Benhaim explains. “The more people understand about CBD, the more they can make informed choices, and we want to help them get the best information and the highest-quality product.”