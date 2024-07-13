Sponsored
Blue Planet Chocolate May Be The World’s Best Chocolate
With a wide selection of cannabis and CBD chocolates to choose from—think malt balls, chocolate bars and more—Blue Planet Chocolate is a delicious testament to the power of tasty pure chocolate with a touch of THC and CBD.
What if we told you that there’s a perfect blend of mouthwatering, delicious chocolate, nutraceuticals and cannabinoids that can help you enjoy things like sleep, relax and relieve stress? What if this harmonious combination was easily accessible, affordable and entirely delectable? Good news for you—Blue Planet Chocolate ticks all those boxes!
This cannabis chocolate brand has been perfecting their chocolatier craft for 30 years and counting. Blue Planet Chocolate is a family-run business based in Ohio and they’re continuing to push the boundaries of cannabis edibles and chocolate making. Boasting a team of graduates from Cleveland’s School of Cannabis Studies, life-long chocolatiers and chemistry experts, this small cannabis edible company is truly on its way to answering the question: What is the best chocolate in the world?
From Fantasy Chocolate to Healthy Chocolate and Everything in Between
The concept for Blue Planet Chocolate began as a childhood dream for Joel Fink.
His heart was set on one day owning a candy store with quality chocolate, fudge, gummy candy and more. This fantasy turned reality in 1990 with the opening of Fantasy Candies. This is where Fink found his love for the chocolatier life, leading him in various directions within the world of chocolate making.
You don’t often hear of FDA studies as catalysts for newfound devotion, but for Joel, this was the case. In 2007, the FDA published a list of foods with high ORAC or oxygen radicals absorbance capacity. Foods on this list have large quantities of antioxidants and can improve conditions such as insulin resistance and poor blood flow. Cocoa landed at the top of the list. “Oh man,” thought Joel. “Something as tasty as chocolate can be good for you?” This concept soon became the center of his brand.
Chocolate and Cannabis: A Love Story
In 2013, Fantasy Candies built a wine-tasting room and launched their “Fine Wine and Fine Chocolate” venture, inviting Ohioans to participate in tastings and learn to select flavors from a lineup. The focus turned to the celebration of high-quality chocolate.
Two years later, Fink founded Blue Planet Chocolate as a partner of the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Center. The new frontier for Joel was to make well-crafted chocolate with a high percentage of pure cocoa powder and probiotics. Sights were set on creating an enjoyable, “better for you” dark chocolate.
Medical cannabis became legal in Ohio the following year, in 2019, and Fink was called up to create the state’s first medical marijuana edible chocolate bar. This additional offering opened his business to a whole new audience. Not only could chocolate lovers indulge in hand-crafted, healthier chocolate, but they could also reap the benefits of cannabis at the same time.
In 2020, Blue Planet Chocolate received a hemp processing license, adding more beneficial cannabinoids, such as CBD, CBN and hemp-derived THC to their range of chocolates. These cannabis-infused chocolates certainly stand out not only for their effects, but also for the taste and quality. Despite the company’s expansion into cannabis, Blue Planet Chocolate prioritizes using traditional chocolate-making methods utilizing the most advanced equipment while also incorportating the latest approaches to cannabinoid infusion.
After adult-use cannabis was legalized in Ohio just last year, the door to the cannabis edible industry has opened even wider, allowing Fink and his team to take bigger leaps and experiment more with their Delta-8 and Delta-9 edibles, CBD edibles and THC edibles.
Our Favorite THC and CBD Edibles from Blue Planet Chocolate
Blue Planet Chocolate had to twist our arm to try some of their heavenly cannabis-powered chocolate creations. Just kidding! We willingly gorged ourselves.
We tried The Ball Busters before attending a local spring concert with a group of pals. One malted milk ball lasted through the sweet tunes and didn’t give any semblance of social angst. The head was clear, the breeze was fresh, and we were floating through the start of the long weekend.
The Nano + Delta 9 Bar is a lovely little spark of energy. Think of it as an afternoon relaxer and pick-me-up combo meal. Perfect for a weekend stroll with friends or a slight edge for the day’s final hour of work if you’re into that sort of thing. A little bit goes a long way with this one. In fact, all of Blue Planet’s products are potent, so keep that in mind when consuming. (It tastes so good, it can be hard not to have more!)
The CBD Nighttime Bar is a steady lullaby that helps you drift slowly into sleep. We started with half a square a few hours before bedtime and found this to be just the right amount for a sleep aid that doesn’t leave you rolling over in bed the next morning wondering where you are and how you got there.
The Delta 9 25mg Chocolate Squares provide a happy, manageable, fog-less high. Take the aforementioned “little goes a long way” advice. One-fourth of this square was plenty to put us in a focused, inspired mood. Watch a documentary, do some research on your favorite topic or go enjoy the sunset. These edible chocolate squares are good for any occasion.
The World’s Best Chocolate Keeps Getting Better
This chocolate is delicious, effective and has the potential to help you find a bit of relief from physical and mental distresses like injuries or insomnia. It’s been engineered by a family of expert chocolatiers and cannabis school graduates. Their cannabis chocolate craft permeates two generations, and these people have mastered the art of mixing chocolate with cannabinoids and nutraceuticals. The Planet’s Best Chocolate is, well, getting better! We love this statement from Founder Joel Fink: “We believe that great chocolate can change your world while amazing your taste buds.”
Blue Planet Chocolate is offering 25% off your first online order using our code CANNABISNOW. The only caveat is that they want to hear how you like it, so share your experiences with them once you give some of their chocolate delights a try.