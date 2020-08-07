Cannabis
Learning All Things Cannabis With Weedmaps
We take a closer look at Weedmaps’ Learn platform, and how it’s specially curated to keep cannabis consumers of all experience levels in-the-know.
In our first installment of the Weedmaps content series, we gave readers a general overview of the cannabis economy’s leading technology provider and explained why consumers should choose Weedmaps as their source for buying cannabis. Now, we take a look at the WM Learn platform.
As the largest technology company in the cannabis industry, Weedmaps has a critical role to play in expanding legalization and breaking down the stigma against cannabis. For Weedmaps, this starts with education.
“Education plays a significant role in building a transparent and inclusive global cannabis economy,” said Lesley Nickus, Senior Content Manager at Weedmaps. “It is of prime importance to us at Weedmaps to educate consumers and legislative decision-makers about both the plant and the industry.”
Weedmaps aims to take the guessing game out of purchasing with their informational efforts, geared to educate consumers with varying levels of cannabis experience. With so many new products on the market, even the most experienced cannabis user can benefit from reading about what options exist and gain valuable information about product ingredients, allowing them to know exactly what they’re putting in their bodies.
“With so much misinformation going around about cannabis, it can be difficult to distinguish fact from fiction, marketing jargon, and everything in between,” Nickus said. “For the consumer new to cannabis, Weedmaps provides a foundation of understanding that helps them make better decisions for themselves.”
WM Learn: An Accurate, Peer-Reviewed Source for Cannabis
The WM Learn platform launched in 2018 and was designed to make it easy for people across experience levels to find the information they need to make informed decisions about cannabis.
The content featured on WM Learn is broad enough that both novice and connoisseur cannabis consumers can take their cannabis knowledge further.
For those who are new to cannabis, a good place to start is the WM Learn homepage. From there, consumers can investigate using the search tool, or browse by topic. Whether they are interested in learning more about CBD, the cannabis plant itself or products and how to consume them, Weedmaps provides information that is accurate, up-to-date and reviewed by subject matter experts and editors.
Here are some good articles new cannabis users can start with:
- A Beginner’s Guide to Buying Cannabis
- What is Cannabis Flower and How Do You Consume It?
- An Introduction to Your Endocannabinoid System
“The content on Learn is created in collaboration with doctors, researchers, and other industry specialists. It is one of the most comprehensive and accurate online destinations for learning about all aspects of cannabis,” Nickus said.
Making the information featured on WM Learn digestible is of utmost importance. Rather than re-sharing scientific data that can be difficult to understand, Weedmaps’ team of writers contextualizes research to ensure the content is genuinely helpful to the consumer.
“Consumers can also research what strain might work best for them through WM Strains on Weedmaps, which shares information on the top reported effects, flavors and products associated with a particular cultivar, or strain.”
Education: A Core Company Belief
In 2008, Weedmaps was founded with a strong belief in the power of cannabis and the importance of enabling safe, legal access to consumers worldwide.
Since then, Weedmaps has worked tirelessly, not only to be the most comprehensive platform for consumers, but also to:
- build the software solutions that power businesses compliantly in the space
- advocate for legalization, social equity, and licensing in many jurisdictions
- facilitate further learning through partnering with dozens of subject matter experts on providing detailed, accurate information about the plant and the industry.
Knowledge is power, and Weedmaps aims to continue to share cannabis information in order to empower individuals.
“From these resources, consumers can explore listings and product menus on Weedmaps and apply their new education to their next purchase,” Nickus said. “When it comes to health and personal preferences, informed consumers make better purchasing decisions.”
TELL US, have you used Weedmaps to learn about strains?