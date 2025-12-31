This Sneaker Is So Right Now

Tech company Weedmaps is a connector at its core, best known for helping consumers find and order from dispensaries carrying their favorite cannabis products. But that theme of connection extends far past the screens, as Weedmaps moves from traditional to experiential marketing, building authentic moments rooted in the creativity and spirit of the cannabis community. Their 2025 collab with premier sneaker designer Ceeze is just one example of how the tech platform continues to find memorable, made-you-look ways to drive their mission forward.

“Sneakers have long served as a canvas for cultural storytelling, especially across art, streetwear and music—spaces where Weedmaps naturally lives,” says Jonathan “JJ” Jones, Weedmaps’ senior vice president of markets and culture. “Through this collaboration, we were able to highlight how cannabis inspires creativity while showcasing the diverse voices and artists that shape the culture. It also created a physical, limited-edition artifact that fans could connect with—something that doesn’t happen often in the cannabis space.”

The limited-edition sneakers, called the 420 1s, were released ahead of the 4/20 holiday and include detailed stitching that represents the evolution of cannabis legalization, paying homage to those who fought so hard for it. Hidden coordinates on select pairs mark the birthplace of San Francisco’s Cannabis Buyers Club, the first medical dispensary that helped push Prop 215 into law in 1996. The California cannabis warning symbol, introduced in 2018, is stamped on the heel and Weedmaps’ logo is featured on a custom woven tongue, marking the brand’s own spot on the cannabis timeline as pioneers in consumer access since 2008—the height of the fight for cannabis.

The Ceeze collab set the creative tone for Weedmaps’ entire 2025 cultural marketing campaign and into 2026, as they offer more elevated ways for people to connect with cannabis culture beyond the retail experience and into the realms of lifestyle, art and music. In Jones’ words, “Each activation reinforces our mission to celebrate cannabis as part of everyday culture.”