Hawaii Royal Hemp: CBD Handcrafted in Paradise
Hawaii Royal Hemp handcrafts premium CBD products on its certified organic farm, making them beneficial for you and for the planet.
Often referred to as The Big Island, the Island of Hawaii is renowned for its spectacular natural wonders and biodiversity. Active volcanoes have sculpted the dramatic terrain and created rich, fertile soil that’s perfect for growing hemp. On its organically certified farm, the team at Hawaii Royal Hemp handcraft full-spectrum CBD products from their own premium hemp. But that’s not all: They are also on a mission to create a bright future for Hawaii’s burgeoning hemp industry.
Hawaii Royal Hemp was founded by the husband-and-wife team of Clarence (Cab) Baber and Gail Byrne Baber. Pioneers in agriculture, the duo uses sustainable and regenerative practices, and they’ve been farming both hemp and food in Hawaii for over 40 years, working to preserve the island’s precious ecosystem.
“Our foundation is our healthy living soil and regenerative farming practices that restore and rebuild the environment, creating pollinator habitat, conserving water and sequestering carbon,” Gail explains. “We strive to do good, and our motivations for growing hemp and making CBD are to raise the consciousness on the planet.”
Uniquely, Hawaii Royal Hemp is the only farm in Hawaii that crops hemp and food together. They do this for two important reasons. First, it creates diverse structures for microorganisms. A diverse, healthy soil microbiome is the key to healthy hemp plants and deeply nutritious food. Secondly, over the course of his cultivation journey, Cab has learned which herbs, flowers and food crops complement hemp and enhance terpene profiles.
CBD Products Made With Passion
Thanks to an unbeatable combination of a passion for the plant and incredible growing experience, Hawaii Royal Hemp produces some of the highest quality CBD products on the market. The climate of the Aloha state allows for year-round growing, meaning three or four hemp harvests per annum. Subsequently, all Hawaii Royal Hemp products are made from only the freshest hemp flower.
“The unique terroir of many of Hawaii’s regions has been well known in the cannabis world for decades,” Gail said. “Hemp plants have their feet in the rich volcanic soils and exposure to some of the purest rainfall and cleanest air on the planet. Our CBD products embody the frequency of Hawaii.”
All Hawaii Royal Hemp products are handcrafted on their certified organic family farm in North Kohala, so you can be certain that these premium products benefit both you and the planet. Additionally, they are all backed by third-party lab analysis.
The company’s product offering includes an organic full-spectrum 500 mg CBD oil that contains no added artificial colors, sweeteners or flavorings; a salve that contains 550 mg of full-spectrum CBD, organic coconut oil and local beeswax; and a CBD honey that contains 250 mg of full-spectrum CBD oil.
Advocating for Local Industry
Cab and Gail are active hemp advocates and are on a mission to improve the lives of hemp farmers and future generations in Hawaii. For decades, they have worked to pass legislation that would allow hemp to be grown as a crop for fiber and food.
A former big wave surfer, Cab has been a champion of the plant since the 1970s. He launched the Hawaii Herb Association in the early 1980s and soon found an ally in Jack Herer. On a phone call, the two men discovered their mutual belief that hemp would soon be legalized. Cab would go on to distribute Herer’s “The Emperor Wears No Clothes” book throughout Hawaii.
In 1990, Cab co-founded the Hawaii Organic Farmers Association to help Hawaii transition to organic farming practices. Two years later, he co-founded the Hawaii Hemp Council to advocate for a sustainable crop to replace sugar cane with the last two plantations closing on the island. As a testament to his pioneering work, Cab was the only farmer invited to the University of Hawaii’s hemp research project in 2015.
Between 2013 and 2016, Cab worked closely with local farmers and industry representatives to legalize hemp products and establish Hawaii’s hemp pilot program. In 2018, Cab was granted the First Hawaii State and USDA hemp licenses in the state in 2020. Gail worked with farmers and local industry representatives to legalize hemp products during the 2019-2022 Hawaii Legislative sessions.
“We jumped at the opportunity to secure Hawaii’s first license to grow hemp when the Hawaii hemp pilot program finally opened up,” Gail said.
As you might expect, Cab’s expertise is in hot demand. He regularly consults with farmers on how to optimize their hemp operations and transition to organic and regenerative farming. Gail currently serves on the Statewide Board of Directors for the Hawaii Hemp Farmers Association and the Hawaii Farmers Union United Foundation.
A Vision for the Future
Hawaii’s hemp market is valued at up to $54 million and currently, the majority of that number comes from CBD that’s imported into the Aloha state. The Hawaii Royal Hemp founders believe that an established local CBD market would help to keep that money circulating in the local economy and help create more jobs. To that end, they have advocated for a Kona Coffee model to be adopted by hemp and CBD farms in Hawaii.
“For decades, small family farms in Kona have been growing some of the highest quality coffees in the world, consistently securing top dollar for our local farms with their small batch artesian coffee,” Gail explained. “The growing environments in Kona are part of what makes coffee so unique and loved.”
Cab and Gail believe that following this Kona model—with an emphasis on the unique terroir, high-quality, hand-crafted products—will allow bigger margins for local hemp farmers. Adding regenerative and organic farming to that model will add to Hawaii’s CBD products being in high demand in the global market.
“By owning or accessing at-cost processing infrastructure, Hawaiian farmers participate fully in the value chain,” Gail said. “This will optimize farmer margins, which will help to offset the cost of food production, moving Hawaii towards greater financial stability for Hawaii’s farming families and greater opportunities for young farmers.”
