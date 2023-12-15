Sponsored
5 Creative Uses for Everclear These Holidays
The high-proof grain alcohol is on hand to be your versatile holiday helper.
Another year is drawing to a close AKA the holiday season is upon us. As the usual holiday hustle and bustle settles upon us like a layer of fresh snow, our thoughts have turned to all things Christmas. This includes thoughtful gifts, delicious feasts and family visits. While Everclear may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Christmas, the creative uses of this versatile and high-proof spirit will have it become your secret ingredient for making this holiday season extra special for the cannabis lover in your life (yes, that includes you!)
With an odorless, flavorless and colorless composition, Everclear offers a blank canvas with which you can let your imagination run wild. The clean palette of this American-made, 190-proof grain alcohol encourages you to unleash your creativity and concoct a range of creations in the kitchen—and beyond. Everclear can also be used for many other purposes in your home, from making your own perfume to cleaning and more.
In this article, we’ll unwrap the magic of Everclear and explore five creative uses that will transform your Christmas celebrations.
Maximize Your Recipes
Christmas is often synonymous with indulgent feasts—and Everclear can be your culinary ally in the kitchen. With its high alcohol content, Everclear is an excellent choice for extracting flavors from herbs, spices and fruits, creating vibrant extracts that elevate your recipes. Whether you’re infusing holiday cookies with a burst of citrus zest or crafting a homemade vanilla extract for your cakes and desserts, Everclear’s neutral flavor profile and exceptional extracting power make it a valuable addition to your holiday baking arsenal.
Ditch the canned berries for delicious, homemade cranberry sauce. In this recipe by acclaimed cannabis chef Vanessa Dora Lavorato, Everclear softens berries and captures their sweet/tart taste in this fresh take on the seasonal sauce.
Ingredients:
- 24 oz fresh or frozen cranberries
- 2 tbsp Everclear
- 1 cup sugar
- 3 orange peels, pith removed
- Juice of an orange
- Pinch of salt
- 1/4 cup pomegranate seeds
Instructions:
- Combine cranberries, Everclear, sugar and orange peel in a bowl. Let macerate overnight.
- In a saucepan, add macerated cranberries with orange juice and salt. Cook for 10-15 minutes or until the sauce thickens and cranberries pop.
- Remove from heat and mix in pomegranate seeds.
Clean Your House for Guests
Preparing your home for holiday guests can be daunting, but Everclear is here to help. Its potent disinfectant properties can be harnessed for creating DIY cleaning solutions that leave your home sparkling and fresh. From sanitizing countertops to reviving dingy glassware, Everclear-based cleaning solutions are effective and eco-friendly, ensuring your home is a welcoming and pristine haven for your loved ones. It also helps to eliminate the smell of cannabis, too.
Create Thoughtful Gifts
The creative uses of Everclear can bring a delightful and personal touch to your Christmas presents. Consider gifting homemade liqueurs, flavored extracts or even handcrafted cocktail kits featuring your favorite Everclear-based concoctions. The pinch of effort and a sprinkling of love you’ll put into creating these thoughtful gifts will surely warm the hearts of your recipients, making the holidays feel even more special. Get some inspiration here.
Everclear Odor-Fighting Spray
One of the most straightforward and efficient ways to neutralize cannabis odors is by making an Everclear spray. You’ll need a spray bottle, Everclear (preferably 190 proof) and water. Mix equal parts of Everclear and water in the spray bottle, shake it well and you have a powerful, odor-fighting solution at your disposal. Everclear will eliminate persistent cannabis scents from your home thanks to its high alcohol content, which acts as a potent deodorizing agent.
Produce Effective Tinctures
Tinctures have been used for centuries to extract the beneficial properties of herbs and spices—and Everclear makes the ideal base. Cannabis tinctures are traditionally made with food-grade, high-proof grain alcohol to remove terpenes and cannabinoids from the plant’s foliage. With a concentration of 95% alcohol by volume (190 proof) and 75.5% (151 proof), Everclear is one of the best choices for making tinctures. That’s because the higher the alcohol percentage, the more effectively it dissolves the plant’s compounds—resulting in a more efficacious end product. Ed Rosenthal has an easy-to-follow technique for making tinctures you can read here.
Elevate Your Cocktails
The holiday season wouldn’t be complete without a proper old-fashioned toast to good times. Everclear can be your secret weapon for crafting signature cocktails to impress your guests. From vibrant fruit punches to festive flavors, the high proof of this grain alcohol allows you to create bold libations that will add joy to your celebrations. And of course, you can always add a drop or two of your cannabis tincture if you prefer.
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz. Fall Flavors Infusion
- Club soda
- Slice of Red Delicious apple
- Slice of Granny Smith apple
Instructions:
- Combine Fall Flavors Infusion and club soda in a highball glass full of ice
- Stir briefly
- Garnish with both apple slices
This Christmas, let Everclear be your versatile holiday helper. The creative uses are endless!
