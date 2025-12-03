Las Vegas Vlasic Classic Marks First-Ever Legal Consumption Golf Tournament in the U.S.

The event brought together golfers, operators and advocates for a relaxed day on the course while supporting cannabis justice and re-entry programs—all while being able to light up legally.

The inaugural Las Vegas Vlasic Classic kicked off on November 8 at the Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort, in collaboration with the Paiute Tribe and NuWu Cannabis. This event marked the first golf tournament in Nevada designed to fully comply with cannabis regulations. The concept was simple yet effective, taking place on a course known for hosting major events, and the turnout demonstrated a clear interest in the initiative.

This Las Vegas stop marked a significant development for the growing tournament series, which began in the Midwest and has steadily expanded. Founder Willy Vlasic noted that the move westward was intentional, linking the Classic to a major cannabis market at a time when the industry seeks more open and well-organized events.

“Las Vegas represents the next chapter in our mission to blend sport, advocacy and cannabis culture positively,” Vlasic said. “Partnering with the Paiute Tribe and NuWu Cannabis to create Nevada’s first compliant golf tournament showcases how collaboration can advance national reform efforts.”

The charity golf tournament attracted golfers, industry operators, brand representatives, advocates and supporters from the cannabis community.

While golfers competed for trophies and hole-in-one prizes, the day prioritized dialogue as much as competition. Sponsor tents provided a mixture of product showcases and casual hangouts. Participants varied in their pace of play; some rushed through, while others savored the experience, with no one seeming eager to finish quickly.

Because the event was held at the Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort, owned and operated by the Paiute Tribe, on-site consumption was permitted. This was a unique twist for a cannabis industry event, which are typically limited by state and local restrictions on public use. It added a practical ease to the day and meant attendees could sample products, join activations, and move through the course without the usual workarounds that define most cannabis gatherings.

This relaxed pace suited the attendees well, allowing them to seamlessly transition between golfing, networking, advocacy and casual conversation without interruptions. The event felt like an educational field trip, filled with familiar faces, as well as new introductions and ample opportunities for discussion—all without the constraints of a hectic conference schedule.

A Fundraiser With Clear Outcomes

The Las Vegas Vlasic Classic raised over $17,500, which was distributed among three national organizations dedicated to cannabis justice. Freedom Grow Forever and the Last Prisoner Project each received $6,250, while The Weldon Project received $5,000. These funds support various initiatives, including commissary accounts, re-entry assistance, legal advocacy and clemency efforts for individuals affected by cannabis-related incarceration.

Each partner organization plays a unique role within the reform landscape. Freedom Grow Forever, led by Bill and Jeff Levers, directs funds to support individuals still incarcerated for cannabis offenses. The Last Prisoner Project focuses on providing resources for re-entry microgrants and support systems for those returning to society. The Weldon Project, founded by Weldon Angelos, is dedicated to federal clemency, sentencing policy, and high-level advocacy.

Bill Levers, CEO of Freedom Grow, expressed gratitude to the Vlasic brand and their family for their advocacy work for cannabis prisoners. “The Vlasic family has been incredible partners and true advocates for Freedom Grow’s mission. The Las Vegas Vlasic Classic has played a crucial role in helping us share prisoners’ stories with the public. More importantly, it has allowed us to directly support those on our outreach list thanks to their generous donations. We are deeply thankful to the Vlasic family and every sponsor who made this event possible.”

With Las Vegas now added to the series, the Vlasic Classic, which took place earlier this year in Michigan and Missouri, has raised over $140,000 for second-chance and reform efforts.

Willy Vlasic with Benny Tso, the former chair of the Las Vegas Paiute Nation, at the historic first-ever legal consumption golf tournament in the US.

Strong Support From Across the Industry

A diverse array of brands supported the Las Vegas Classic, including Cannabis Now, Mama J’s, Matrix, Verano, Curaleaf, STIIIZY, and Good Day Farm. Their participation helped anchor the event and attract attention from the broader region. The National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) also returned as the official trade association sponsor, offering discounted first-year memberships to attendees.

The next event in the series is the 2026 Missouri Vlasic Classic, scheduled for May 1–3 at Old Kinderhook Resort. Previous Missouri events experienced strong attendance and media coverage, and early indications for 2026 suggest continued momentum.