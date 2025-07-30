Summer Edibles to Beat the Heat

Summer is officially upon us and whether you’re slaving away under growing lights, hiking in the Rockies or hitting the beach in SoCal we have the edible companies that want to help you beat the heat.

Crème de Canna

Creme de Canna, a company out of California makes medicated ice cream in out-of-the-box flavors like Bananabis Foster, bananas, cinnamon and sugar caramelized in a vanilla rum flambé poured over medicated vanilla ice cream, and Straw-Mari Cheesecake, a strawberry reduction marbled in vanilla ice cream. Each half pint contains 80-100mg of THC.

Sweet Mary Jane

Sweet Mary Jane, a Colorado-based company that won two categories in the 2013 Rooster Classic for its OMG! Brownie Cheesecake, has a collection of rotating seasonal treats as well as the classic staples, available year-round. If you plan on heading out for a hike or active adventure try SMJ’s Good Day Sunshine, a classic granola bar made with honey, maple syrup, granola, seeds and dried fruit, or the Alice, a blondie-style brownie infused with cranberries, orange zest and white chocolate chips. If your day doesn’t involve anything more than lounging by the pool, try the Key Lime Kickers, a trio of truffle style key lime cheesecake balls dusted in cinnamon. Each product contains 150mg of THC.

Siddhi Bhang Infusions

The Bhang Infused Tonic is a portable packet of herbs and spices. The ingredients include cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and chicory alongside a mix of herbal extracts including ginseng and ginkgo, blended with coconut sugar and a healthy dose of cannabis. The tonic is made by Siddhi Bhang Infusions, a Seattle-based company.

According to their website, the Bhang Infused Tonic: “is prepared by traditional processes native to India as well as the Middle and Far East. Bhang has been taken in religious, cultural and social ceremonies, as well as medicinal treatments, for thousands of years. It is described in the ancient Vedic scriptures — specifically in Ayurveda, the original Indian science of medicine… Bhang is known to support alertness, concentration, positive mood and outlook, relaxation and calmness.”

The 32mg dose, which is noted to resemble a chai tea in flavor is pre-activated and therefore doesn’t require additional heat. The small packet will fit easily into a pocket, for on-the-go dosing and is recommended to mix with water or nut milk.

The Growing Kitchen

The Growing Kitchen is a popular Colorado company, found in many dispensaries in the Denver area. Along with the typical brownies and cookie selection, The Growing Kitchen makes a line of mints and oral sprays, perfect for fast dosing without being weighed down by heavy, sugary snacks. There are two styles of mints, the Heavenly Honey Lemon Chill Pills, are the indica selection and the Sublime Spearmint Chill Pills contain sativa strains. Each container holds 10 mints dosed for a total of 100mg of THC. The Mary Mint Tincture Spray contains 375mg of THC, with each spray at 5mg. This makes dosing easy for light to heavy users.

The Twirling Hippy

Fresh apple is the signature ingredient in Colorado’s The Twirling Hippy’s Baked Apple Crisp. A 275mg twist on the American classic is billed as high in fiber, low in sugar and so delicious “you’ll wonder where we are hiding your grandmother.” Each crisp is gluten-free, vegan and made with locally grown, organic Colorado apples. Each crisp comes in an aluminum tin so indulgers may bake it at home for a fresh, bubbling, gooey treat.

The Venice Cookie Company

Lemonade is the quintessential warm weather drink. The Venice Cookie Company, a California edible kitchen, makes a line of thirst-quenching infused drinks including strawberry, mango and grape, in addition to the sweet lemon refreshment. Any California health-nut could feel good about these drinks as each product on their website comes with a complete nutritional breakdown. All their drinks are vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and free of corn syrup and fat. Each bottle contains 72mg of THC.

Ettalew’s

As edible companies move away from the brownie days of flower power eras past, we can expect to see more out-of-the-box, gourmet style desserts. This may be what Ettalew’s in Seattle had in mind when they created their vegan, organic, Fair Trade dark chocolate truffle. Each innocent-looking truffle has a heart of organic blueberries and is made with coconut milk. This heavy-handed dose of 125mg of strain-specific Headband (a popular hybrid on the west coast as well as Colorado, is part of their Blue Label line) which also includes Red Velvet Whoopie Pies and Fig Bars.

What edibles are you using to beat the heat? Tell us in the comments below.