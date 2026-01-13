Sponsored
Streamline Commercial Cannabis Cultivation With GrowGeneration
Meet the one-stop-shop offering customized solutions and premium products designed to cater to every strain of hydroponic and organic gardening cultivator.
Cultivating quality cannabis takes a lot of work, but it should never have to feel like a chore. With GrowGeneration, you can provide premium care for your botanical bounties with a minimum of labor and a maximum of joy! Fueled by a desire to streamline the cultivation process, GrowGeneration has flourished over the past decade, becoming a leading industry developer, marketer, retailer and distributor of products for both indoor and outdoor hydroponic and organic gardening.
Offering everything from nutrients and additives to lighting and environmental control systems, GrowGeneration provides end-to-end solutions that offer easy and consistent answers for every type of cannabis cultivation operator.
Rooted in Community Convenience
Founded in 2014 by Michael Salaman and Darren Lampert, GrowGeneration was built with a vision to simplify and support the booming cannabis cultivation sector. The founders led the company through a strategic series of acquisitions, transforming it from a single-store startup into a national hydroponics and cultivation powerhouse. Their approach focused on acquiring top-performing regional operators and integrating industry expertise to form a seasoned team of veteran growers, product innovators and commercial cultivation experts. This combination of strategic growth and real-world experience now defines GrowGeneration’s position as the leader in commercial cultivation solutions.
With GrowGeneration you get so much more than premium products. You’re also getting expert advice and a supportive community welcoming to both novice and veteran growers. Recognizing a significant need for specialized cultivation supplies and expertise in the emerging cannabis industry, GrowGeneration also proudly serves a broad audience of indoor gardeners who cultivate everything from vegetables and herbs to flowers.
Today, GrowGeneration has expanded from its humble roots to cater to an ever-expanding list of adult-use states, including Mich., Calif., Maine and N.J. as part of a dynamic national presence. Behind it all is a staff of 250 people chosen for their specialized industry expertise. Have a question? Ask away! GrowGeneration’s staff is always happy to help and here to ensure your cultivation inquiries—be it for a first-time home hydroponic set-up or a large-scale commercial effort—get answered with a smile.
A Trusted Supplier
At the center of GrowGeneration’s success is a dedicated commercial division that provides end-to-end support—from facility planning to procurement and expansion. “We’re not just a supplier—we’re a strategic partner,” explains Alex Salaman, GrowGeneration’s Director of Marketing. “With deep industry knowledge and nationwide reach, we deliver tailored solutions that help our customers scale faster, operate more efficiently and achieve better yields.”
GrowGeneration’s exclusive proprietary brands—Drip Hydro, Char Coir, PowerSi, Ion Lighting, The Harvest Company and Dialed In—offer a level of quality control, value and supply assurance that set the company apart from traditional resellers.
By leveraging partnerships with top brands in the cultivation industry, GrowGeneration can offer unmatched manufacturer-direct pricing as well as a variety of financing and credit options. A preview of top-performing proprietary brands available through GrowGen includes:
- Char Coir — the highest-grade coco available, sourced from a single farm to ensure consistency and quality. Each batch comes with a chemical analysis available to the client and serves as a testament to our quality and standards.
- Drip Hydro — a complete nutrient solution engineered for one purpose: to make growing easier and more productive. Developed by growers for growers and backed by 45+ years of cultivation experience, it delivers high-quality results, higher yields and low overhead.
- Ion Lights — advanced LED fixtures for flowering and veg, engineered for increased cannabinoid expression, deeper color, and superior canopy development.
- PowerSi — high-quality, concentrated additives that improve the health of your plants, your yields, and your crop quality.
- Dialed In Under Canopy LED lights, Environmental & Fertigation Systems — a first-of-its-kind lighting solution engineered to boost lower-canopy flower development in commercial cannabis cultivation. This system helps cultivators address a universal issue, penetrate lower buds which are typically smaller, less potent and often unsellable due to the spectrum of light stopping at the top of the canopy.
- The Harvest Company — offers a diverse range of essential products designed specifically for all your home gardening and commercial growing needs. Our carefully developed products are crafted to help you get the most out of each growing season. From Seed to Harvest, we’re here to deliver the perfect solutions for your gardening journey.
Introducing The GrowGen B2B Portal
GrowGeneration even has a convenient B2B online ordering portal available for commercial customers, including the ability to receive instant quotes, lock in commercial prices, enjoy volume savings discounts, and track your business spending to date.
Wondering exactly why you should join GrowGen’s B2B Portal? Designed for licensed cultivators, wholesalers and commercial operators, the GrowGeneration B2B Portal delivers key business advantages:
- Instant quotes and locked-in commercial pricing
- Volume discounts and credit terms
- Real-time spend tracking and reorder tools
- Dedicated account support and quoting specialists
- Growers also get access to the GrowGen Pro Program, which includes personalized support from account managers and cultivation experts.
Let’s Grow!
Whether you’re expanding a facility, launching a new site, or looking to reduce costs and improve margins, GrowGeneration is your all-in-one cultivation partner. Sign up for the B2B Portal here, or visit GrowGeneration todayand get empowered with all the tools, knowledge and support you need to achieve your cultivation goals.