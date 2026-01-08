Sponsored
Xylem Robotics’ Automated Innovations Improve Cannabis Tech
Achieve ideal cannabis manufacturing efficiency with Xylem’s proprietary robotic cartridge production systems and vaporizer cartridge supply chain optimizations.
In today’s fast and furious cannabis industry, making a reliably available product that’s consistently of the highest quality is a crucial component to finding success in the industry.
With a multitude of elements like shifting legal economies and breakthroughs in research constantly in play, being bogged down by inefficiencies can be the difference between becoming a household name and gathering dust on the shelf.
That’s why Eaze investor Jeff Wu set out to establish a new gold standard in vape and pre-roll manufacturing in the form of Xylem Robotics.
“We do what we say we can do,” Wu confirms. “We don’t advertise fluff, we don’t make up numbers—we strive to deliver precision with technology.”
Powered by a team of professionals with a deep well of talent and experience doing business with the US Government, as well as large retailers such as Apple and Target, Xylem Robotics is on a mission to bring the technology of tomorrow to today’s cannabis industry.
Meet Xylem
Xylem Robotics is a Houston-based business that’s quickly earned a reputation as a global leader in the development of intelligent, automated cannabis industry solutions, including milestones such as the innovation of proprietary robotic cartridge production systems and optimization for vaporizer cartridge supply chains.
Dedicated to helping businesses eliminate bottlenecks, achieve greater efficiency, and scale effectively, Xylem Robotics is here to help companies deliver a strong, sustained competitive advantage that takes every stage of the manufacturing process into account.
Want to learn more about the people-powered work at the heart of Xylem? Check out this wonderful documentary on Xylem’s work partnering with Chico Cannabis Company founder David Petersen, which covers his background as a military veteran and how it shaped his journey in cannabis manufacturing.
The Xylem Difference
Xylem’s automated solutions have been designed to maintain product quality while embracing industry-leading operating standards.
This means careful oversight that includes quality checks during every step of the manufacturing process, from the Xylem floor to your hands. This, along with their continued commitment to excellent customer service, continues to set Xylem apart.
Furthermore, Xylem systems utilize the latest in advanced technology to dispense material at industry-low temperatures, negating both terpene degradation and material oxidation. In combination with production speeds that would otherwise require a large team and alternative methods, this process provides businesses that purchase Xylem’s systems with a significant and valuable competitive advantage.
Cartridge Filling & Capping
Ready to have your carts capped and filled with reliable ease every time? Check out the Xylem X4: the world’s fastest vape cart filling machine.
The Xylem X4 fully automates cart filling and capping, greatly simplifying the vaporizer manufacturing process. As the fastest cart-filling system on the market, Xylem’s X4 is an unparalleled product in a crowded market. In fact, just one X4 machine can deliver the output equivalent to 20 workers at a fraction of the cost. That’s what makes the Xylem X4 cart-filling machine the best solution on the market for cannabis manufacturers.
Specs? We’ve got those! The Xylem X4 boasts a fill speed of 1650 units per hour. Additionally, it can handle all manner of liquid concentrates and any 510 top-filled vape cart unit with press, screw or click-in closures. Able to fill at temperatures as low as 45° C, their fully automated process also includes in-line fills and immediate capping to preserve terpenes. Click here to request a demo.
Pre-Roll Infusion System
For many companies, the bottom line with infused pre-rolls is how efficiently they can get them filled and out to customers to enjoy. That’s why Xylem developed the Xylem Y2. Fully automated, this pre-roll infusion machine is capable of reliably producing 500-700 units per hour. Whether your brand is focused on paper cones, straight-rolled tubes, blunt wraps, or other form factors, Xylem’s Y2 can handle them all.
The Xylem Y2 is also capable of handling all forms of liquid concentrate fill material. That includes rosin, live resin, distillate, sauce, CBD, D8, and HHC — all of which can be filled at temperatures as low as 35 °C. Available infusion types include donut joints and hash holes, all overseen by one expert technician to reduce needs for surplus staffing while keeping your products at premium quality, thanks in part to the Xylem Y2’s precision pumping and temperature control settings.
You will also enjoy complete control over the location and the shape of the resin deposit with Xylem’s modifiable settings and precision linear slider. This allows the operator to precisely adjust the resin deposit location inside each pre-roll while simultaneously eliminating oil spots. Both straight lines and cone-shaped deposits can be easily achieved with Y2 to prevent canoeing and dripping for multiple styles of pre-rolls. See specs and learn more about how the Xylem Y2 can elevate your brand’s output today.