The All-Paper Smokebuddy Is a Greener Way to Blaze
It’s no secret that the cannabis industry has a plastic waste problem. Convenient cannabis consumption—like disposable vapes, edibles, beverages and individually packaged joints—all contribute to single-use plastic. For true green-loving eco-warriors, the most sustainable way to consume cannabis is with flower that’s grown using sustainable practices.
However, this isn’t an option for everyone. Plus, if you live in an apartment, have a roommate, or need to keep your cannabis use discreet, smoking joints or ripping bongs can give you away. That is, unless you use a personal smoke filter. Thanks to Smokebuddy’s next generation of sustainable products, you can discreetly smoke your green on the down low with the All-Paper Original Smokebuddy.
The All-Paper Original Smokebuddy offers cannabis lovers an environmentally conscious alternative to plastic smoke filters. It’s made entirely from paper materials, including its packaging, making it a fully compostable solution that eliminates plastic waste from both manufacturing and disposal processes. This thoughtful design helps eliminate smoke smells without contributing to the long-term environmental impact of plastic waste.
Benefits of the All-Paper Original Smokebuddy
The All-Paper Original Smokebuddy has three key benefits:
- It’s completely eco-friendly
- It’s easy to carry because it’s so light
- It filters smoke effectively, removing odors and reducing second-hand smoke
Let’s explore these benefits in more detail.
Eco-Friendly Advantages
The All-Paper Original Smokebuddy is a huge step forward for sustainable smoking accessories because it uses no plastic at all; both the filter itself and its packaging are made only from paper.
The packaging is also compostable, which means it’s even better for the environment— even after you’re done with it. You can compost the whole package instead of throwing it into the garbage. Because it’s paper-based, it supports circular economy principles, meaning your Smokebuddy can go back into natural cycles instead of becoming permanent waste and ending up in landfill.
Smokebuddy is also committed to sustainable sourcing, ensuring responsible material sourcing and prioritizing renewable resources in its product manufacturing. Using sustainable resources helps the earth by conserving natural resources, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating the impact of human activities on the environment.
Portability and Convenience
The All-Paper Original Smokebuddy is even easier to carry than older plastic filters. Its light, paper construction means it weighs less (3.4 ounces) without losing any of its filtering power. Its compact design (3 x 3 x 4 inches) easily fits into pockets, bags or storage spots. Its sleek shape is perfect for discreet carrying and storage. The device is also travel-friendly, with materials that are safe for TSA, so it won’t cause any security issues when you travel.
This version is slightly larger than the original plastic ones, which means it lasts longer per unit—up to 300 uses, to be exact. This reduces how often you need to replace it, especially when you’re on the go for a while. Disposing of it is simpler, too. Because it’s biodegradable, you don’t have to worry about how to properly get rid of plastic waste, no matter where you are.
Odor Elimination Effectiveness
Even with its sustainable design, the All-Paper Original Smokebuddy still filters smoke very well. Its paper-based filtering system captures smoke particles and reduces airborne odors. It uses the same active filtration technology as traditional Smokebuddy filters, channeling exhaled smoke through special paper. This system eliminates visible smoke and reduces noticeable smells. You can count on consistent performance throughout its life, ensuring reliable odor control. The paper construction stays strong during regular use.
It also improves air quality in enclosed spaces where smoking happens by reducing smoke particles that would otherwise spread.
The Cannabis Industry’s Plastic Problem
It might surprise you, but the cannabis industry, despite often being seen as “green,” is actually a big producer of plastic waste. Experts estimate that plastic packaging from cannabis products alone generates a staggering 10,000 tons of waste per year in North America, with some reports narrowing that down to about 7,000 tons annually in the US alone. To put that in perspective, one study suggested that for every 3.5 grams of dried cannabis sold, roughly 70 grams of plastic packaging is used. That’s 20 times the weight of the product itself in plastic! Much of this plastic—think “doob tubes,” Mylar bags, and disposable vapes—is single-use and often can’t be recycled in regular curbside programs, meaning it usually ends up in a landfill or as litter or worse, polluting our oceans.
In a world where convenience is key and sustainability takes a backseat, the All-Paper Original Smokebuddy proves you don’t have to pick one over the other. You can enjoy your cannabis responsibly, discreetly, and with a clear conscience, knowing you’re making a better choice for our planet.
