Puffco Proxy: A Classic Hashpipe Reimagined

The release of the Proxy signifies a new era for the brand, one that will likely result in even more converts to the concentrates lifestyle.

Puffco is known for its cutting-edge technology, raising the bar over and over again with each product drop. Revered for their revolutionary Peak and Peak Pro smart rig devices, the brand is coveted by dabbers across the board. The company’s latest release, the Puffco Proxy, changes the game yet again with its slick design and modular functionality. The first offering in a new ecosystem targeted at heads and the canna-curious alike, the Proxy takes the form of a classic Sherlock pipe, bringing a familiar favorite into the 21st century.

“As soon as you hold it in your hand it feels like this old friend,” Puffco founder and CEO Roger Volodarsky told Cannabis Now.

The addition of the Proxy to the Puffco family brings with it seemingly endless possibilities for customization. It likely won’t be long until pipe makers far and wide are adding heady Proxy glass to their portfolios—something Volodarsky has been looking forward to since the device’s inception.

A Dab Rig for Everyone

The Puffco Proxy, in development for nearly two and a half years, was intended to help introduce people to the dabbing experience in an approachable manner. Volodarsky explains that while the Peak was a great start, some consumers still found the torchless rig to be intimidating.

“This is the thing that is going to reach the masses and breakthrough to people that haven’t yet become comfortable with hash consumption,” he predicts.

The Proxy’s design centers around its removable base unit, the key to the modular capabilities. The 3D chamber within provides even heating while the Oculus carb cap features a directional air-path for a perfect hit every time. Both components can be removed easily for cleaning (be sure to follow the company’s included instructions during this process to protect your hardware).

Like its big brother the OG Peak, the Proxy features four built-in temperature settings controlled by a single button. Fans of terpene-rich hits or newcomers to the concentrate experience can start low, but the hot dab cult looking for a more traditional experience should, in Volodarsky’s words, “put it on the white setting and buckle up!”

Cannabis Now staff had a chance to test out the Proxy prior to its launch. We found the product to be sleek and sexy, with a quick heat-up time and smooth draw. Sessions last around 45 seconds but can be extended with another double-click of the button, sending you into Boost mode.

The device charged quickly with the included USB-C cord going from red to orange to green in no time. When unplugged, users can triple-click the button to check the device’s battery percentage.

While it lacks the overall horsepower of the Peak, the device still excited reviewers, thanks to its blend of nostalgia and innovation along with its creative potential. The compact size makes the Proxy discreet and portable, another benefit—especially for dabbers on the go.

The included carrying case is a thing of beauty, immediately impressing the CN Team. With space for swabs, dab tools, an extra chamber, and of course, terps, the compact caddy is a true step up from previous products’ packaging.

When complimented on the design, Volodarsky laughed saying he was initially hesitant about the idea but was eventually sold thanks to the stellar craftsmanship.

“My team really had to push me on this one,” he said. “I didn’t want to go this hard because I wasn’t sure we could really provide the value that it does, but our design team killed it.”

The Sky’s the Limit for Puffco Proxy, With Hash Reaching New Heights

The Puffco Proxy itself is a fantastic addition to any arsenal, but speculation on future drops within the ecosystem is already starting to form. The company is staying tight-lipped on what’s next but is promising plenty of additions to the device’s glass catalog, including ones that will incorporate water filtration and potential collabs from artists such as Puffco fan-favorite Ryan Fitt.

“Hash for me is the absolute best experience in the space, I think most of my hash heads agree,” he said. “This is a device that gives us the opportunity to pull people into something that we love so much. For the sake of hash being an economy that keeps growing, if you love this, let your loved ones know how much you love it and why.”