All-Natural Palm Leaf Pre-Rolled Cones from King Palm
With King Palm’s handmade leaf pre-rolled cones, you can pack your herb up tightly and puff it slowly for a smoke sesh that’s easy, clean and full of flavor.
There’s nothing like enjoying the long, slow burn of a perfectly fat blunt for a supersized session. Maybe you’re sitting down alone to enjoy some peace and solitude while you relish in the flavors and feelings, or maybe you’re zooming with friends. Either way, there is an almost sacred feeling associated with the slow burn of a blunt that simply can’t be replicated with other smoking devices.
Making sure all that bud is preserved with a quality wrap job is critical. It’s a skill not everyone can claim. And getting it just right can be frustrating.
Thanks to King Palm’s pre-rolled palm leaf cones, you can stop wasting time rolling blunts and joints and get straight to smoking. Each and every one of King Palm’s natural leaf smoking cones is hand-rolled to ensure the perfect smoke, and their product line features a variety of options, so you can easily switch up your smoking experience with different flavors and sizes for complete customization.
Just Pack It
Cannabis lovers looking for an all-natural smoking experience can finally put their search to rest. Founded in 2016, King Palm is the first company to offer a real, hand-rolled leaf that is easy to pack. The leaves are from the flowering Cordia tree, which thrives in Southeast Asia. Naturally chemical and preservative-free, they do not contain any glue or artificial flavors.
The leaves of King Palm pre-rolls are essentially empty tubes that allow for an easy filling process. A biodegradable bamboo packing stick is included with every smoking cone to ensure a tight pack, as well as a humidity pack for moisture control. This means that, even a year after opening the package, your rolls will be just as fresh and crisp as the day you bought them.
Additionally, each pre-rolled cone is outfitted with an all-natural, organically grown corn husk filter – a first in the industry. Flexible by nature, simply squeeze or bite down on the filter to create a tighter and cooler draw when smoking. They also prevent residual oil from staining your teeth.
Terpene-Infused Flavor Rolls
At the beginning of 2020, King Palm introduced their revolutionary terpene-infused flavored rolls. Rather than dipping or spraying the wraps, King Palm includes a terpene capsule within the filters themselves. Activate the flavor any time by firmly squeezing the corn husk filter. Once you hear a popping sound, you’ll know the flavors have been released successfully.
The terpene capsules do a better job of enhancing the flavor of your herb than traditional flavored rolling papers or blunt wraps. Flavoring dips and sprays tend to create a muddled, tobacco-heavy smoke with a hint of fruit. But when you puff on a King Palm flavored cone, the flavors are clear and pronounced without overshadowing the taste of your herb. You can also enjoy the full flavors of your flower before you decide to squeeze the filter and add the burst of terpene flavors. This means you can really tune in to how the added terpenes change the flavor profile of your cannabis.
“Providing more value to the customer has always been a top priority,” said King Palm’s CEO, Brandon P. “King Palm invests back into its quality and innovation, and at the start of 2020 everyone saw the result of that, with the launch of our flavored line.”
There are currently nine different flavored roll options available, with each one enhancing the flavor of your bud differently. The folks at King Palm suggest trying Berry Terps and Banana Cream first!
If you feel like getting fancy, be sure to try the Vanilla Gold Roll. This pre-rolled cone is wrapped with real gold and includes a vanilla-infused filter tip for a smooth and creamy flavor that will have you feeling on top of the world.
Sustainability from The Ground Up
Unlike most smoke wraps on the market that include tobacco, chemicals, or glues, King Palm simply doesn’t. Even the included corn husk filters are all-natural and biodegradable, creating an eco-friendly product from end-to-end.
Prior to King Palm’s 2016 launch, the company founders spent years testing different plants in an effort to find the best leaves for rolling cannabis or tobacco, and they finally landed on the all-mighty Cordia leaf.
King Palm has a collective of farms in Southeast Asia, where Cordia trees thrive and are grown without the use of toxic fertilizers or any artificial flavorings. The environmentally sustainable operation cuts down zero trees to produce its pre-rolled cones.
Commitment to Quality
With products like corn husk filter tips, terpene-infused flavored pre- rolled cones, and 5-gram pre-rolled leaf wraps, King Palm’s product line appeals to each and every smoker out there looking to adopt a more natural smoking ritual.
King Palm pre-rolled cones make the perfect gift for any stoner friend because it will save them time from having to roll. King Palm also rounds out their product line with a number of high-quality glass products and smoking accessories, such as lighters, rolling trays and grinders, so you can get everything you need through their website.
All in all, King Palm has found success in upgrading the pre-roll game through their commitment to quality and innovation in the space. King Palm takes the labor and the toxins away, so you can enjoy the easiest and most natural smoking experience possible. All you have to do is pack it tight and light that Cordia leaf up.