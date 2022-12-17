Sponsored
Make Your Dispensary More Inviting With Smoking Accessories
As the legal weed industry continues to grow, so does the need for innovative smoking products. Are you offering your customers everything they need for a complete smoking experience?
If you walk into any dispensary, you’ll see a wide variety of cannabis products. But one thing you won’t find is smoking accessories. That’s a missed opportunity for dispensaries, because selling smoking accessories is a great way to increase revenue.
If you’re a cannabis dispensary owner, you might be leaving money on the table. These items have a much higher profit margin than cannabis itself, so it makes sense to carry them in your store. Bongs, vaporizers and other accessories can be big sellers, especially among first-time cannabis users who need help getting started. By offering these items, you can make your dispensary more inviting and increase your profits at the same time. So if you’re not already carrying smoking accessories, it’s worth considering adding them to your inventory.
Give Customers New Ways To Consume
Budtenders are a powerful sales tool, but they rarely offer customers new ways to use cannabis products. Offering alternative methods of enjoying cannabis will entice customers to buy more product and accessories. Your store can compete with illegal street sellers by offering products that they cannot. Dab rigs are one of the best ways to enjoy cannabis concentrates, but they’re often overlooked. Part of the problem is that dab rigs can be expensive, and customers might not be willing to invest in one if they’re not sure how to use it. Budtenders can help by offering dabbing demonstrations and explaining the benefits of dabbing over other methods of consumption. Dabbing provides a more intense experience than smoking flower, and it’s also more efficient, so customers can get more bang for their buck. By educating customers about dab rigs, budtenders can help them make informed purchasing decisions and ensure they have a positive dabbing experience.
This is an untapped market for dispensaries. By offering products that smokers need, such as pipes, bongs, papers and lighters, dispensaries can increase their revenue without having to raise prices. Furthermore, selling smoking accessories gives you the perfect opportunity to upsell customers on higher-priced items, such as premium papers or branded lighters.
Variety: Good For Business
As the legal weed industry continues to grow, so does the need for innovative smoking products. Offering customers alternative methods of consuming cannabis is a great way to increase profit and keep them coming back for more. For example, selling pipes and bongs made from different materials like glass or metal can attract smokers who are looking for a more unique experience. Offering vaporizers and edibles is also a great way to appeal to customers who don’t enjoy smoking or who want to consume cannabis in a more discreet way. By offering a variety of products, you’re sure to find something that every customer will love—and that’s good for business.
You’d also have an edge over illegal street sellers when it comes to offering products that customers want. For example, vaporizers are a popular product among cannabis users, and dispensaries can provide a wide variety of vaporizers to choose from. Street sellers, on the other hand, are limited to selling whatever they can get their hands on. This means that they’re often unable to meet the demands of their customers. By offering products that street sellers cannot, dispensaries can attract more customers and compete effectively against the illegal cannabis market.
What’s Out There Already
Since dispensaries aren’t doing a great job of filling this need for accessories in-store, the internet has taken over. Places like The High Culture has a wide variety of accessories that aid in a consumer’s enjoyment, with all the basics as well as unique products. Getting well-known brands in your store will help, but new and exciting lines are always a good option. For example, Pucker is a vaporizer and bong brand that is currently only available online. There are options for everyone at Pucker, and if you own a dispensary, you might have some luck making it your in-house brand for vapes and bongs. There’s a wholesale application on their website for just that purpose. Offering this brand of vapes to your customers will keep your store unified when it comes to adding outside brands, and it will give you exactly what you need to start upselling, all in one place.
Dispensaries that don’t sell smoking accessories are missing out on a major opportunity to increase their revenue. By offering customers a complete smoking experience, you can make more money and better compete with illegal sellers. So, if your dispensary doesn’t sell smoking accessories, now is the time to start!