10 Halloweed Products for the Season of High Spirits

Halloween for cannabis lovers has outgrown novelty gummies and glow-in-the-dark pipes. For this year’s Halloweed products round-up, we’ve wandered into the darker side of all that is dank. These products are all treats and no tricks, from dibles that enchant, tools sharp enough to raise spirits and bewitching accessories for stylish witches and warlocks.

Our 10 Halloweed product picks have something for everyone who knows that good taste is its own kind of magic.

Bite Club by Grön

Grön’s Bite Club gummies are edibles for people who like their Halloween with a little bite. This limited-edition release comes in two spooky flavors: Nocturnal Nectar and Vampire’s Kiss. Each piece has 10 mg of THC balanced with 10 mg of CBN or CBC, giving you a smooth, mellow high. CBN helps you wind down after a long night, while CBC keeps the mood light.

Carolindica Delta-8 Hot Chocolate

Cool weather calls for cocoa, and Carolindica’s Delta-8 Hot Chocolate might be the coziest way to enjoy a high. Each packet includes 50 mg of Delta-8 THC, or if you prefer something lighter, there’s a 10 mg Delta-9 THC + 20 mg CBD version. The mix dissolves easily in milk or oat milk and hits in about 45 minutes. Expect a warm body buzz that feels as comforting as the drink itself. It’s great for a horror movie marathon night.

Coast Cannabis Co. Cookies & Scream Bar

The limited-edition Cookies & Scream bar from Coast is pure Halloween indulgence. Think smooth organic white chocolate layered with crispy wafer cookies and splattered with red cocoa for dramatic flair. The bar contains 100 mg of full-spectrum THC, split into twenty 5 mg pieces so you can control your dose. Made in small batches with organic ingredients, it’s a rich but not overwhelming treat that looks spooky but tastes sophisticated.

DaySavers Smoke Temple Halloween Bundle

If you love a little ritual with your smoke, DaySavers’ Smoke Temple bundle makes every session feel like an event. Inside you’ll find a 1 g mini cross-cone and a 3 g original cross-cone, plus a Halloween-themed tray, packing stick, and ashtray. The cones are made from unbleached, slow-burning paper for an even burn. The 3-gram size is perfect for group sessions or when you’re feeling bold.

High on Plants Neon Orange Leaf Earrings

These bright orange earrings from High on Plants are proof that cannabis-inspired fashion can be high-end. Lazser cut from Italian leather and hand-finished with silver hooks, they’re light and comfortable and perfect for showing your love for weed. Whether you’re heading to a Halloween party or just want to show your plant pride in style, these make the perfect finishing touch.

HØJ Klip Grinder by VITAE Glass

Think of the Klip grinder from HØJ as more of a precision tool than an accessory. Instead of grinding your flower into dust, it uses sharp, suspended blades to slice through it, keeping the trichomes intact and the aroma full. The magnetic design clicks together smoothly, and the anodized aluminum body has a solid, balanced weight that feels good in the hand. Cleanup is quick, and the cut is always consistent. It’s a smart design built for smokers who appreciate good engineering but don’t want their gear to overcomplicate the rolling ritual.

Juāna Bergamot Sativa Uplift Candle

Juāna’s Bergamot Sativa Uplift candle sets the mood for a relaxed session or helps clear the air afterward. It’s made with vegan coco-apricot wax and a clean cotton wick, giving it a long, even burn. The scent combines citrus and soft herbal notes for a refreshing, energizing vibe, like a morning sativa in candle form. There’s no THC here, but the atmosphere it creates is just as mellow. Simple, sustainable and elegant, you’ll burn this candle long after Halloween ends.

Skyworld Cannabis Stay Puft Flower

Skyworld’s Stay Puft is the kind of strain that turns a haunted house into a happy one. This hybrid sits at 28.38% THC, with 1.5% CBG and 2.44% terpenes dominated by β-Myrcene and Limonene. Named after the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man from the Ghostbusters franchise, this flower smells like toasted marshmallow with a hint of grape and hits smooth and a high that’s relaxing without being heavy; half a gram is enough to ease tension and keep your focus soft. This sweet, balanced high is perfect for creative nights or lazy afternoons when you just want to float.

Smokiez Green Apple Fruit Chews & Infused Apple Cider

Smokiez brings a fresh crunch to Halloweed with their Green Apple and Sour Green Apple Fruit Chews. Both flavors capture that tart, juicy bite of fall apples and come in two formulations: a 1:1 THC/CBG blend (100 mg THC / 100 mg CBG per pack) and a Hybrid version (100 mg THC total). Each chewy bite delivers a balanced lift — enough to boost your mood without stealing your clarity. The texture is soft, the flavor bright, and the effect smooth and social.

If you want to get creative, you can make an infused apple cider that uses the chews as the base. Melt one into warm cider, and you’ll have a cozy, lightly dosed drink that’s perfect for sweater weather.

WYNK Cran Blood Orange THC Seltzer

If you’d rather sip your cannabis than smoke it, WYNK Cran Blood Orange is the drink for you. Each 12-ounce can has 5 mg THC and 5 mg CBD, creating a gentle, balanced buzz that kicks in within 15 minutes. The tart cranberry and citrus flavor feels refreshing, not sugary, and it’s light enough to enjoy more than one. With zero sugar and no hangover, it’s the perfect option for social smokers or anyone who wants a subtle lift at the Halloween party.