Sponsored
InTrack CFO Delivers Trusted Financial Services for Cannabis Businesses
Put your cannabis company’s finances in expert hands with InTrack CFO’s tailored suite of services.
Tired of feeling like getting a handle on your cannabis company’s finances is the equivalent of climbing Mt. Everest? You’re not alone. Due to a complex array of factors, the challenges of keeping your books balanced, taxes filed and timely questions answered can often be quite substantial. That’s where InTrack CFO can make a mountain of difference with tailored solutions for all types of cannabis businesses.
Think of InTrack like a ski-lift you can safely ride instead of attempting to trek up any treacherous slopes on your own. Combining convenience and consistency with readily available expert advice, InTrack CFO is here to help turn your stress into peace of mind.
Meet The Experts
Operating a successful cannabis business comes with the challenge of trying to learn the ropes in what can feel like a thousand separate fields.
Depending on the focus of your company, that may include required expertise in everything from botany to security systems. Various businesses can also require a deep knowledge of chemistry, cutting-edge technologies, farming equipment, transportation systems and a host of other vital subjects.
That’s why InTrack is staffed by experts familiar with cannabis-specific accounting needs like 280E tax mitigation as well as matters of cannabis compliance, tax strategy and business scaling solutions. In contrast to general CPAs, InTrack’s deep focus on the cannabis industry means you’ll never be more than a phone call away from helpful answers your urgent, cannabis-specific accounting questions.
Rather than adding the headache of having to master the various elements of effective financial upkeep to your to-dos, scratch it off the list by signing up for InTrack CFO’s suite of services. Services include accurate tax calculations and up-to-date bookkeeping—all provided by responsive, reliable accountants who have your back. Plus, their clients’ books are always audit-ready, investor-ready, and lender-ready, meaning no scrambling and no surprises.
Take comfort knowing InTrackCFO’s boutique CPA and CFO advisory firm exclusively serves clients from the cannabis sector. This isn’t their side job or a bonus hustle—they’re proud to specialize exclusively in cannabis finance.
Cracking The Code
InTrackCFO knows critical elements of the IRS code such as 280E inside and out and is prepared to pursue legal reductions in tax burdens for their clients. Along the way, you’ll find that their friendly team is always fast to respond and eager to explain financial concepts to ensure you never feel lost or left behind. Have a question? Just call!
“There are a lot of firms out there that might advertise these services, yet they ultimately let folks down,” InTrack CPA Cameron McKenney acknowledges. “At InTrack, we have a proven track record of helping operators to save millions in taxes through smart structuring and planning.”
What does peace of mind look like? It starts with InTrack’s qualified team producing investor- and audit-ready books every month, giving operators the financial clarity needed for a thriving, sustainable future. It also includes their responsive staff of experts who understand urgent answers to crucial queries can’t wait. Much of InTrack’s model stems from their dedication to being perceived by clients as long-term partners—an outsourced CFO, so to speak—rather than just a service provider.
In fact, many of their current clients initially came to them after suffering through frustrating experiences with unresponsive or inexperienced accountants.
“Many people come to us with books that need to be cleaned and fixed—multiple years’ worth of stuff— taxes need to be refiled, it’s a mess,” McKenney added.
While it’s always an unfortunate situation to endure, InTrack CFO has a sterling track record of helping clients to tidy up messy books, fix past mistakes, and replace broken systems with streamlined, effective solutions.
“Thanks to our deep focus on the industry and experience working specifically with cannabis operators, we know how to help, whether it’s 280E tax mitigation, cannabis specific compliance stuff, tax strategy, or scaling the business,” McKenney confirmed.
InTrack’s goal is simple: to provide clients with frictionless financial upkeep that makes things feel manageable, not overwhelming.
Ready to see how easy it can be? Visit intrackcfo.com today and experience the bliss of knowing your businesses can go back to focusing on what it does best.