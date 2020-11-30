The Best Cyber Monday Discount Codes for Cannabis & Hemp Enthusiasts

We’ve rounded up some sweet and steep discounted deals from some of our favorite cannabis and CBD brands for Cyber Monday 2020.

This year’s holiday season is undoubtedly looking different than ever before. More time at home means more time trying CBD and cannabis products. Decompress with some CBD or have fun testing out a new vaporizer. Now’s the time to stock up on your favorites, try something new, or send a gift to friends or family, thanks to these Cyber Monday steals.

1. G Pen // 45% OFF

G Pen is known for their light, yet durable and user-friendly, portable vaporizers. The G Pen Roam is intuitively designed to provide water-filtered concentrate vaporization on-the-go. The Roam tailors to each user’s flavor and heat preferences through a digital temperature control and LED display.

It is currently on sale for 40% off at $149.95. That’s $100 off the regular retail price of $249.95. On Cyber Monday, Cannabis Now readers get an additional 5% off using discount code, CANNABISNOW5.

2. Stündenglass // FREE Gifts

The Stündenglass Gravity Hookah is a sophisticated and elegantly designed 360-degree rotating glass hookah. Super durable, futuristic in design and superb in function, this hookah elicits an immersive experience while delivering smooth, consistent and vaporous draws.

The Stündenglass retails at $499. With your purchase, you get a complete set that includes an aluminum hookah bowl kit and a glass bowl, but it can also be connected to any smoking or vaporization device with a 14mm male joint.

Cyber Monday Special: Get a free Small Globe Kit ($99 value) or Wall Mount ($49.95 value) with purchase of the Stündenglass Gravity Hookah.

3. CBD Cookies by Dr. Norms // Up to 40% OFF

If you want to have a stash of cookies handy during the holidays, try Dr. Norm’s delectable, CBD-infused cookies, available in a wide variety of flavors, including gluten-free and vegan options. These award-winning CBD cookies are precisely dosed with 15mg of pure CBD in each cookie.

All bags of cookies retail for $24.95, but over the holiday weekend, Dr. Norm’s is offering a 35% storewide sale. Cannabis Now readers will receive an additional 5% off when using coupon code CANFIVE for a total of 40% off through Monday. That means you can snag a bag of cookies for just $9.98.

View the entire cookie line here. The hardest part will be choosing which kinds to stock up on!

4. Sleepy Bear: The Nighttime CBD Gummy // 25% OFF

Sleepybear Gummies are formulated with a special combination of CBN, CBD and melatonin to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. These gummy bears are certified THC-free and are made with quality hemp sourced from domestic farms.

A 10-count bag retails at $24.99, and the 30-count version retails at $59.99, but you can snag them for 25% off on Cyber Monday with coupon code GETMORESLEEP.

5. Grass City // Up to 70% OFF

Grass City, the world’s first and biggest online headshop, offers a wide range of smoking accessories, such as bongs, bubblers, smoking pipes, glass pipes and herb grinders. They are offering a site-wide sale with discounts up to 70% off until midnight on Nov. 29.

Cannabis Now readers will receive an additional 15% off already discounted items on Sunday, and 15% off regular priced items on Monday.

70% on Famous Brandz oil vape collection

40% on Famous Brandz herb vaporizers

20% on Davinci vaporizers

40% on Glasscity bongs

Promo Code: CANNABISNOW2020

6. Eyce Molds // Up to 35% OFF

These silicone smoking pipes by Eyce Molds are ideal for those with active lifestyles. Think athletes, busy professionals, college students and adventurers. They are rugged and durable and backed by a lifetime warranty. If it breaks, tears or burns, Eyce will replace it.

Eyce Mold’s latest product drop is the Eyce Spark, a glass LED glow rig encased in a durable, protective silicone sleeve. It features an LED light and battery in the base allowing the piece to become illuminated and light up the session. The silicone sleeve comes equipped with material storage in the base as well as tool holders along the outside allowing you to keep everything you need close.

All day long on Nov 30, Eyce is offering 20% off sitewide with promo code CM20, and 35% off wieth code CM35 when you spend $75 or more. Over Cyber Week, Dec. 1-4, Eyce will be offering 20% off sitewide with code CYBERWEEK.

7. Waffleye Waffle Maker // 35% OFF

Add some fun to your culinary pursuits and curb your munchies with the Waffleye, the one-and-only cannabis-leaf waffle maker. Options go far beyond the classic waffle though. The cannabis leaf design is ideal for making munchie foods like pizza, grilled cheese and cinnamon rolls.

It heats up quickly for an easy meal, but also lends itself to more creative and elaborate meals. You can check out their website’s recipe page for a range of easy and more difficult cannabis recipes, as well as some health-conscious favorites.

The Waffleye retails at $54.20 and rarely goes on sale. Cannabis Now readers can purchase for 35% off on Cyber Monday only with promo code CYBER420.

8. Farmer’s Armour // 25% OFF

Farmers Armour specializes in technical farming and apparel gear so you can get your job done without having to worry about distractions from elements. The company is widely known for their protective farming sleeves and masks, but they recently introduced the Farm and Trim Apron.

Designed for trimming, gardening and any other plant work, the apron is made of lightweight, anti-stick waterproof nylon fabric, so sticky resin and other trimmings don’t get stuck to you or your clothes. It’s lightweight and is equipped with multiple pockets, including once double-lined canvas pocket to hold your shears without ripping your apron.

At a price point of $27.99, the apron is already priced low, but you can receive an additional 25% off on Cyber Monday. No promo code needed.

9. Storz & Bickel Vaporizers // 20% OFF

Storz and Bickel is offering a sitewide 20% off sale through Cyber Monday for an entire Black Weekend Sale. They are most famously known for their legendary volcano vaporizers, but they also transformed the market for handheld vaporizers with their portable dry herb vaporizers.

The Mighty is a pocket-sized session vaporizer that uses patented heating technology that combines convection and conduction. The conduction heating ensures that the filling chamber and the herbs are preheated, while the convection heating ensures an even and efficient vaporization. The result? Rich vapor clouds from the very first draw.

Retail Price: $349

Cyber Monday Price: $279.20

10. LUV BEAUTY // 30% OFF

LUV Beauty combines the power of CBG and CBD with the natural healing properties of pure botanical ingredients. Through meticulous artisanship and breakthrough technology, LUV products harness the power of nature for rejuvenated and youthful-looking skin that is protected from daily environmental stressors.

This all-natural, luxury CBD brand is offering Cannabis Now readers 30% off all products on Cyber Monday. Use promo code LUVCN30.

11. Wellness Now // 50% OFF

WellnessNow.store is your online marketplace for trustworthy, high-quality CBD products. For more than a decade, Wellness Now’s core team has been at the forefront of the cannabis movement, educating and vetting brands in the CBD + Hemp industries.

Featuring best-in-class brands such as Papa & Barkley, Bloom Farms, Wildflower, Relyf and cbdMD, customers can enjoy shopping a range of plant-based products without worrying about quality or authenticity. And they can do it at a competitive price point.

In celebration of the holiday season all products are 50% off through December 6, 2020.

Discount Code: CYBERWEEK

PHOTO Morgan English

12. Cannabis Now Magazine: Back Issues for Just 99 Cents

Catch up on your cannabis reading over the holidays. This week, Cannabis Now readers can purchase digital back issues of the magazine here for just 99 cents via Pocketmags. No discount code needed.