Cannabis to Calm Nerves

There’s no denying that these are extremely stressful times. Cannabis, because of its ability to help us achieve balance in restoring homeostasis throughout our bodies, can be a great tool to calm any nerves we’re all collectively experiencing right now. That’s because the world’s most favored flower has been shown to blunt anxious reactions by reducing the release of the stress hormone cortisol.

A particularly effective tool towards keeping your cool are cannabis edibles. Low-dose offerings can insert a bit of pleasantry into an otherwise drab day. With just a punch of positive, microdose edibles are great for getting through these scary times.

Satori Chocolates has been making cannabis-infused chocolates since 2015 and recently re-tooled one of its classic offerings to lock-in faster onset times. That means people will experience the effect of the edible sooner, helping to ensure they don’t overdo it and can achieve a comfortable low-level high.

With Satori’s original formulation for cannabis-infused milk chocolate strawberries, the effects would be felt anywhere between 90 and 180 minutes after eating one serving (three pieces amounting to 9mg of THC per serving). With the new formulation the THC strawberries seem to cut that time by at least half. And we know because we tried them both in an unscientific sampling that included eating THC-infused chocolates while casting a vote in the primary election and then later while sheltering in place.

First off, these chocolates are very tasty. Satori says it sources the alpine strawberries from Italy and they have a great natural taste that some other edibles are lacking. The chocolate is also quality caliber and is fair-trade certified.

As for the new absorption technology, Satori is utilizing a technology that’s called VESIsorb. This technology, the company explains on its website, is “a naturally self-assembling colloidal droplet delivery system that has been clinically proven to increase absorption of nutritional supplements, food and beverage, and cosmetic ingredients.” It’s something that is already in use by the vitamin and supplement industry in order to increase the bioavailability of products, the website explains.

We were fans of Satori already, but the new product line is a step beyond what they’ve provided in the past. These beautiful little bites are amazing mood enhancing companions.

