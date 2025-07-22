Sponsored
How TooHi Helps People Come Down from THC Highs
TooHi relieves the psychoactive effects of THC through a special blended formula made with natural ingredients. Regain focus and awareness, and snap out of it with TooHi.
As cannabis legalization swept across the United States, a major change has taken place in the way the plant is bred: Cultivators are delivering more potent strains due to consumer demand. Yes, some cannabis users want this. Many others, however, find the high THC content difficult to navigate, and can easily “overdo it” with a single hit or small dose.
While legalization made cannabis more accessible and reduced the stigma associated with the plant, it also led to a race among producers to deliver the highest potency products possible—with modern concentrates reaching THC levels of 80–90%, far beyond the 3–5% found in joints from the 1990s. This sudden leap created a big problem, especially for casual users: no one was prepared for how intense the experience could get. That’s where Cody Michaels, founder of TooHi, stepped in.
The Problem: “I’m Too High.”
Michaels, a wellness advocate and entrepreneur, saw this issue firsthand—not just among friends or on social media, but in daily life. More and more people were accidentally over-consuming and finding themselves overwhelmed: racing heart, disorientation, paranoia, nausea and hours of waiting for it to pass.
That’s when Michaels had a simple but innovative idea: “What if there was a natural supplement you could take the moment you realized you were too high—something that actually helped you come back to baseline?”
The Mission: To Develop a Natural, Fast-Acting “Reset” Button
With that, TooHi was born—a product not designed to stop people from using cannabis, but to give them control and peace of mind when things went too far.
So, the TooHi team got to work, diving into research, assembling a team of wellness experts, pharmacologists and herbal formulators. Their goal was to find safe, effective compounds that could counteract THC’s intensity and work fast.
Key Priorities in Development:
- Fast Onset: Results within 15–30 minutes
- Natural Ingredients: No THC, no CBD, no pharmaceuticals
- Cognitive Clarity: Help restore focus and awareness
- Physical Balance: Rehydrate and stabilize the body
- Portable & Simple: A gel pouch you could keep in your pocket
The Solution: A Natural Quick Blend Formula
After months of formulation and testing, Michaels and his team landed on a powerful trio:
- Olivetol: A naturally occurring molecule believed to block THC from binding to CB1 receptors, effectively “turning the dial down” on the high.
- L-Theanine + Caffeine: To lift fogginess and anxiety without causing jitteriness—restoring alertness in a calm, focused way.
- Electrolytes & Minerals: To rehydrate and help the nervous system stabilize during recovery.
This was the blueprint for TooHi—a THC-free, non-intoxicating reset button for when cannabis use becomes too intense.
The Vision
“Cannabis is here to stay. But potency is outpacing education—and that’s where people get into trouble, says Michaels. “TooHi isn’t anti-weed. It’s pro-wellness. It’s about giving people the power to come back to themselves, on their terms.” The goal wasn’t to create another energy drink or a calming tea. TooHi envisioned a product with purpose—something that could sit next to your edibles and vape pen, offering support for those rare but inevitable moments when someone says, “I went too far.”
TooHi: Redefining Cannabis Culture
TooHi is now gaining traction among both seasoned cannabis users and curious newcomers who want peace of mind. It’s especially resonating with:
- First-time or casual users who aren’t used to modern THC strength
- Medical users looking for occasional relief from overconsumption
- People in social settings who want to stay in control
- Consumers avoiding prescription or synthetic alternatives
By focusing on empowerment instead of prohibition, Michaels has carved out a new niche: harm-reduction supplements for modern cannabis consumers.
As THC potency continues to climb, products like TooHi may become as essential as the cannabis itself. Thanks to Michael’s vision and dedication, there’s now a practical, natural way to bring balance to an increasingly unbalanced landscape.
TooHi isn’t about stopping the high; it’s about making sure you’re in control of it, not the other way around.