Cannabis Means Business: The Premier B2B Cannabis Conference That’s Redefining the Industry
The CMB Expo is gathering cannabis professionals this June for high-level education, powerful networking and immersive brand activations.
As the cannabis industry continues to evolve at lightning speed, the Cannabis Means Business (CMB) expo is carving out its place as the definitive event for professionals who want to stay ahead of the curve.
Taking place this June in the heart of New York City, CMB offers more than just a trade show—it’s a full-scale experience for entrepreneurs, executives, investors, advocates and innovators determined to shape the future of cannabis.
What Sets CMB Apart
CMB isn’t your typical cannabis expo. The event blends high-level education, powerful networking and immersive brand activations, creating an environment where meaningful connections and deals happen. Let’s take a closer look at what you can expect when attending the Cannabis Means Business expo:
- Curated Conference Sessions: The CMB conference program is designed to challenge, inform and inspire. Attendees will hear from top industry leaders, policymakers, legacy operators and trailblazing entrepreneurs. Topics range from regulation and social equity to investment strategy, retail innovation and product development.
- Whoopi Goldberg Live Fireside Chat: One of the most anticipated moments at CMB is the live fireside chat with cultural icon and cannabis advocate Whoopi Goldberg, joined by CNBC’s Tim Seymour. Whoopi will share her personal journey, insights into the cannabis space, and her latest venture. This is a rare opportunity for attendees to hear from one of the cannabis industry’s most passionate and recognizable voices.
- Dynamic Networking Events: From the lively B2B Rooftop Bash featuring the iconic NORML FORML, to the exclusive O2VAPE Industry Yacht Party cruising the Hudson, CMB’s networking events are as powerful as its business programming. These events offer a more relaxed setting to build real relationships, spark partnerships and celebrate the community.
- The Women’s Entrepreneur Luncheon: CMB continues to uplift the voices and leadership of women in cannabis with this dedicated gathering focused on connection, storytelling and visibility.
- Immersive Floor Activations: The exhibit hall is not only a marketplace—
it’s a hands-on experience. Attendees can discover emerging brands, explore product showcase, and engage in curated activations that bring innovation to life.
Who Should Attend?
The CMB Expo is designed for professionals across the cannabis spectrum. This includes:
- Brand Founders & Executives looking to scale and make meaningful connections.
- Retailers & Distributors scouting new products and insights.
- Investors seeking the next big idea in cannabis.
- Advocates & Policy Leaders working to build a more equitable industry.
- Newcomers eager to enter the space with knowledge and support.
More Than a Conference
At its core, The Cannabis Means Business Expo is about community, opportunity and progress. It’s where deals get done, ideas are sparked and the industry gets a little more connected.
Whether you’re launching a brand, growing your network or shaping policy, CMB is the place to be.
Join us in New York this June. Because in this industry, connections mean everything—and at CMB, business is personal. For more information and to register to attend, visit CannabisMeansBusiness.com.